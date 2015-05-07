(Adds details from filing)
May 7 Fitbit Inc, a maker of wearable fitness
tracking devices, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an
initial public offering of its shares.
The company makes both wrist bands and clippable devices
that monitor a user's fitness activity by tracking the calories
burned or distance covered, among other things.
Fitbit faces stiff competition from several fitness-device
makers such as Garmin Ltd, Jawbone, Misfit, but its
biggest challenger could be Apple Inc's recently
launched Apple Watch, which has a host of health-related
features and apps.
Fitbit, founded in 2007, said it sold over 20.8 million
devices as of March 31, of which more than half were sold in
2014 alone. (1.usa.gov/1H4sAYE)
The company's revenue almost tripled to $745.4 million in
2014 and it posted a profit of $131.8 million.
Fitbit said it had a 68 percent share of the U.S. fitness
tracking device market last year on dollar terms, citing
research firm NPD Group.
Venture capital firm Foundry Group is the largest
stakeholder in Fitbit with a 28.9 percent stake.
The San Francisco-based company said Morgan Stanley,
Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch were among the
underwriters for the IPO.
Fitbit said it could raise up to $100 million from the IPO,
but did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their
expected price.
The company said it intended list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "FIT."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)