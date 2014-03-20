(Repeats to add dropped letter in headline)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 20 Fitbit Inc, which recalled a wristband
fitness tracker a month ago following complaints that it caused
rashes and blisters, has been sued by a customer who said the
company did not warn consumers that the device was defective.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in the Superior Court of
California in San Diego County, seeks class-action status. It
accuses Fitbit of misleading consumers by advertising its Fitbit
Force as safe to wear all day, including in the shower and while
asleep.
In announcing the recall on Feb. 20, San Francisco-based
Fitbit said tests found that the Force, which cost about $130,
appeared to cause allergic contact dermatitis, which occurs when
substances that touch skin cause irritation or a red, itchy
rash. It had launched the product in October.
The recall covered about 1 million devices in the United
States and 28,000 in Canada.
The company's chief executive, James Park, said that while
just 1.7 percent of users reported skin irritation, the company
agreed to stop selling the Force and offer full refunds to
purchasers. Park also apologized to consumers.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Jim Spivey, a Californian,
said Fitbit should do more and should be held liable for
intentionally or negligently misleading consumers about the
product's safety.
Spivey said he bought a Force in January and stopped using
it in February. His complaint does not say he developed skin
irritation.
The lawsuit seeks an order directing Fitbit to pay damages,
publicize the product's risks more widely, and take other steps
to eliminate consumer confusion.
In a statement, Fitbit defended its actions.
"Fitbit took initiative long before this complaint was
filed, publicly offered refunds, and worked closely with the
(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) on its voluntary
recall program. We strongly disagree with the statements about
the product and the company," the statement said.
Spivey's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
The lawsuit was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.
The company was founded in 2007; its backers include the
venture capital firms Foundry Group and True Ventures.
Spivey is represented by John Fiske, who co-chairs the class
action practice at the Gomez Law Firm in San Diego.
The case is Spivey v. Fitbit Inc et al, Superior Court of
California, San Diego County, No. 37-2014-00007109.
