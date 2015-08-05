(Adds CFO and analyst comments)

By Sai Sachin R

Aug 5 Fitbit Inc, which makes wearable fitness tracking devices, said margins fell in the second quarter, mainly due to higher spending on new products, and said it does not expect margins to improve for the rest of the year.

The company's shares fell more than 15 percent in heavy trading after the bell on Wednesday. The stock had risen nearly 160 percent since its debut in June.

Fitbit said adjusted margins fell to 47 percent in the second quarter ended June 30 from 52 percent a year earlier.

"The stress of the U.S. dollar ... accounted for approximately one-third of the decline in gross margin, with the balance due to product mix," Chief Financial Officer Bill Zerella said on a post-earnings call, referring to three new device launches.

These new products accounted for 78 percent of revenue in the second quarter, Zerella said in an interview.

"We just started shipping them (new products) in Q1 ... as a result, we have not had that much time to get to an optimized cost structure," Zerella said.

Fitbit said it expects non-GAAP margins to stay between 47 percent to 48 percent for the current quarter and the full year as it increases advertising and R&D spending.

The declining gross margins overshadowed Fitbit's better-than-expected profit and revenue in its first quarterly report as a public company.

The company's revenue more than tripled in the second quarter due to strong demand for its colorful wireless wrist bands and clippable devices track heart rate, calories, sleeping patterns and step counts.

Sales have been benefiting from an expansion into Asian and European markets, with most international revenue coming in from the United Kingdom.

Revenue soared to $400.4 million from $113.6 million and handily beat analysts' average estimate of $319.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The revenue is outstanding. It very clearly provides a counter argument to anyone who would have thought Apple Watch had any impact," Dougherty & Co analyst Charles Anderson said, referring to Apple Inc's smart watch, which also sports health-related features and apps and is seen as a challenger to Fitbit.

Fitbit, which also competes with Garmin Ltd, reported adjusted profit of 21 cents per share in the quarter, above the average analyst estimate of 8 cents.

The company's IPO was priced at $20 per share in June and since then shares have soared, hitting a record high of $51.90 on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Shumaker)