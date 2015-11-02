(Corrects paragraph 1 to say about 10 percent of "shares held by employees and consultants", not "outstanding shares")

Nov 2 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc said it agreed to an early release of lockup restrictions on about 10 percent of shares held by employees and consultants, and the company announced a public offering of about 21 million shares.

Shares of Fitbit, which also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, fell 7 percent in extended trading on Monday.

The company said the release of the lockup of 2.3 million shares would be effective Nov. 4.

Fitbit's revenue nearly tripled to $409.3 million in the third quarter, helped by strong demand from markets outside the Americas. Analysts on average had expected $352 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income, however, fell to $45.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $68.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier, as costs surged.

Excluding items, Fitbit earned 24 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate 10 cents.

Fitbit's shares were trading at $37.99 after the bell.

Up to Monday's close, the stock had more than doubled in value since its debut on June 18. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)