WRAPUP 4-Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
May 4 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly revenue, buoyed by strong demand for its Blaze smartwatch and Alta wrist band.
However, the company's net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $11 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $15.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Fitbit had cautioned in February that profit would be weighed down by higher sales and marketing expenses for the launches of Blaze and Alta.
The company's revenue rose to $505.4 million from $336.8 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 16 Investors on Tuesday shrugged off media reports that Ford Motor Co will announce plans to cut thousands of white-collar workers, highlighting the challenges facing Chief Executive Mark Fields.