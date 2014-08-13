(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Dashboard 1H14
here
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that Italian
insurers' underwriting results in 1H14, in particular in the
non-life segment,
have been strong and supportive of their ratings.
Non-life underwriting performance was strong in 1H14 despite
falling premium
income as insurers benefited from favourable claims experience.
This is likely
to continue as further increases in claims costs will be
partially offset by
what Fitch expects to be generally stable claims frequency in
2H14, due to the
recession of the Italian economy - claims frequency for the
Italian motor sector
is typically lower during a recession.
An increase in life premiums, together with falling yields on
Italian bonds,
boosted net profitability in 1H14. Life sales are volatile, but
should achieve a
single-digit growth for the whole of 2014, in Fitch's opinion.
The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
