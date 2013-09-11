(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Aggregate free cash flow among EMEA
corporates
should turn positive in 2014 as revenue and margin figures also
show modest
improvement, Fitch Ratings says. Total cash holdings will
probably fall further
from their 2012 post-global financial crisis high, but this will
be due to
companies using the cash for debt repayments, rather than a
reversal of the
conservative financial policies to combat weak market conditions
since the onset
of the crisis.
In a special report, "EMEA Corporate Cash Generation: 2014 a
Turning Point,"
published today, we forecast that improving free cash flow (FCF)
in the consumer
and healthcare, telecom media and technology, and industrial
sectors should
drive the return to aggregate positive FCF after two years of
negative figures.
The turnaround will be driven by a combination of recent
investment in
faster-growing emerging markets and aggressive cost-cutting,
also leading to
stronger margins.
Anheuser Busch InBev, Roche Holding and Sanofi will be among the
biggest
generators of FCF, helped by stable demand in the healthcare and
food retail
sectors. Conversely, significant capital expenditure by
transport companies such
as JSC Russian Railways and South Africa's Transnet SOC will
contribute to
negative FCF in the utilities and transport sectors, which will
be the main drag
on the aggregate figures.
Our analysis, which discusses over 40 Fitch-rated EMEA
corporates, forecasts
total cash holdings to drop by over USD130bn over 2013 and 2014.
This will help
pay off around USD140bn of gross debt, leaving companies' net
debt position
largely unchanged from 2012.
This could change if companies were to implement less cautious
financial
policies and delay their debt repayment, for example in response
to shareholder
demands or to make the most of improving market conditions as
the eurozone shows
early signs of returning to growth. However, overall we believe
that a sustained
euro area recovery remains fragile and that corporates will
maintain their focus
on conservative policies and balance-sheet strength in the short
term.
For more details of our expectations across the region,
including our forecasts
for capex and M&A activity sector by sector, see the full
report, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
