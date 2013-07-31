(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 31 (Fitch) This morning's first look at second-quarter U.S. GDP supports Fitch's view that U.S. economic growth prospects are improving modestly, potentially strengthening the case for a near-term tapering of Fed quantitative easing. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported second-quarter annualized GDP growth of 1.7% (broadly in line with Fitch's expectation of 1.6%), while first-quarter growth was revised down significantly to 1.1% from a previously reported 1.8%. The adjustment reflects the impact of a significant revision of the way GDP is calculated, with spending on R&D and intellectual property now reclassified as "investment." These statistical revisions raised 2012's GDP growth to 2.8% from 2.2% recorded previously. Further evidence that the U.S. economy is showing signs of resilience appears to support the Fed's earlier signals in May and June that a reduction in the pace of bond-buying is likely before the end of the year. Such conclusions have been supported in 2013 by data indicating some recovery in housing and the labor market. Today's ADP employment survey for July also showed a reasonably strong pick-up in hiring last month. The ADP payrolls growth number of 200,000 in July may point to a broader strengthening of labor market conditions that could be confirmed in Friday's government payrolls report. The impact of higher tax rates and slower growth in federal spending following the sequester appears to have been mitigated by an uptick in nonresidential investment last quarter. Various private sector surveys in the second quarter had pointed to a modest weakening of growth (e.g. soft numbers in industrial production and retail sales). However, the strength of second-quarter private investment drove the headline growth number. Consumer spending also contributed more to growth in the second quarter compared to the first. Fitch's forecast for full-year 2013 U.S. GDP growth is 1.9%. This implies somewhat stronger growth in the second half of the year, driven by moderate improvements in private spending that offset fiscal drag and weaker net exports. Contact: Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.