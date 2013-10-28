Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Cumulative defaults for fixed-rate U.S. CMBS fell
slightly last quarter, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest weekly CMBS
newsletter.
Fitch reports that 93 loans totaling $1.1 billion newly defaulted in third
quarter-2013 (3Q'13), down slightly from 97 loans and $1.4 billion 2Q'13. More
encouraging signs for the sector are the year-over-year comparison (119 loans
totaling $2.2 billion defaulted in 3Q'12) and the decreasing incidence of
defaulted large loans (82 of the 93 newly defaulted loans under $20 million).
An additional 56 loans (original securitized loan balance of $390 million) did
not refinance at their 3Q'13 maturity date. Of that amount, 15 of the loans
(totaling $102 million) had paid in full by the end of the quarter.
