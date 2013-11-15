(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings cautions
that China's
forthcoming licensing for fourth generation (4G) mobile phone
communications
technology will result in inefficient capex. That's because some
telecoms
operators will be tasked to roll out two parallel 4G networks.
Also, high
handset subsidies will likely persist and competitive pressures
are likely to
increase over the medium term. However, the 4G capex cycle will
represent an
opportunity for equipment vendors to repair their credit
profile.
In this Q&A, Kelvin Ho, Fitch's telecoms-media-technology (TMT)
sector analyst
based in Hong Kong, explains the key features of China's
forthcoming 4G
licensing, and its likely impact on Chinese telecoms operators
and equipment
vendors' credit profiles. In a previous commentary "China telcos
may face higher
regulatory risks" published on 15 January 2013, Kelvin explained
China's
telecoms industry may face growing regulatory risks, including
an accelerated 4G
licensing timetable.
Q1. Fitch has been expecting China's 4G licensing to take place
in late 2013 or
early 2014. Is there any update on the timetable?
Although the 4G licensing timetable has yet to be announced,
Fitch believes that
it is highly likely that China will grant time-division
long-term evolution
(TD-LTE) licences to the three Chinese large telecoms operators
by the end of
2013. On 8 August 2013, China's State Council issued guidelines
to fast-track
information technology-related consumption, including targeting
4G in 2013 and
the promotion of TD-LTE technology. In addition, Chinese
telecoms operators have
announced that they have allocated additional capex budgets for
possible 4G
network construction.
Q2: What is Fitch's expectation on the technology side of 4G
licensing and how
might it differ from 3G?
In the case of China's 3G licensing in 2009, China Mobile
Limited (CML,
A+/Stable) was put in a significant technology disadvantage
position relative to
its rivals since CML was tasked to roll out the home-grown 3G
technology, which
was less mature and less competitive.
For 4G licensing we think that all the three operators - CML,
China Telecom
Corporation Limited (CTCL, A/Stable) and China Unicom (Hong
Kong) Limited
(CUHKL) - will be granted 4G licenses based on China's
home-grown TD-LTE
technology first. We believe that there will be a delay of
twelve months or less
in licensing the global frequency duplexing long-term evolution
(FDD LTE)
technology to CTCL and CUHKL, but not to CML which will remain
solely focused on
TD-LTE technology.
Q3: Who will be the winners and losers of China's forthcoming 4G
licensing?
Early licensing of TD-LTE operation to all three telecoms
operators will promote
the development of TD-LTE networks. Wider TD-LTE technology
deployment will
encourage handset vendors to invest more to improve handset
quality and lower
handset costs, which will help reduce CML's disadvantages in
mobile data. CML's
3G business continues to be hindered by the inferiority of its
technology
compared to competitors' global 3G technologies. Consequently,
the company has
been losing some high- to middle-end mobile subscribers.
Fitch does not expect major improvement in CML's competitive
position in mobile
data in the short term as it will still take time for TD-LTE
handsets to become
more widely available. However, the agency expects CML's profit
margins to
weaken under pressure in the short to medium term due to higher
handset
subsidies and competition from other telecoms companies and
over-the-top
operators.
Although Fitch expects FDD LTE to be the main technology for
CTCL and CUHKL and
that they will continue to benefit from the international scale
of FDD LTE, CTCL
and CUHK will need to incur higher 4G capex to roll out both FDD
LTE and TD-LTE
networks. Running two parallel 4G networks concurrently will
prove to be
inefficient and lead to higher operating expenses and capex over
the longer
term.
Q4: Do Chinese telecoms operators have the financial strength
to fund the 4G
network construction?
CML's liquidity is strong; at end-June 2013 its unrestricted
cash balance of
CNY452bn significantly exceeded total debt of CNY29bn. The
company also has
strong cash generation ability. CML has already increased its
capex budget for
2013 by 49% to CNY190bn, partly due to TD-LTE capex. We expect
higher capex to
pare pre-dividend free cash flow margin to below 10% in the next
two years.
However, Fitch expects CML to maintain its strong net cash
position, even after
significant 4G capex investment in the next two years.
For CTCL, Fitch expects CTCL to spend some CNY40bn on 4G capex
in 2014. However,
Fitch expects that CTCL will cut broadband capex starting from
2014, following
completion of the three-year fibre network upgrade project
started in 2011. 3G
capex is also likely to be trimmed to accommodate 4G investment.
In addition,
steadily improvement in profitability will help cash generation.
Q5: Apart from telecoms operators, what other companies will be
affected?
Fitch also expects the 4G capex cycle will be an opportunity for
equipment
vendors, including ZTE Corporation (ZTE, B+/Stable) and Huawei
Technologies Co.
Ltd. Fitch expects ZTE's operating EBIT to rebound in 2013 from
a substantial
loss in 2012 but its funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted
leverage to
remain above 5x.
