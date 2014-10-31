(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Aareal Bank AG's
(A-/Negative/bbb) repayment of its residual EUR300m silent
participations to
SoFFin on 30 October has no rating implications.
Aareal's management had publicly stated its intention, pending
regulatory
approval, to repay in the short term the hybrid capital
instruments issued in
2009 to SoFFin, the German government's Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund.
Following earlier partial repayments, EUR300m of the EUR525m
originally issued
remained outstanding until yesterday.
Since Aareal did not require any bailout from the government
during the
financial crisis, its SoFFin-held hybrid capital fulfilled a
different task to
those of other German banks. Without capital depletion to be
compensated, this
precautionary capital buffer was a contingency measure to
address heightened
systemic risk and weak market visibility during the crisis. As
such, it was
never intended to become a permanent component of the bank's
capital structure.
We believe that beyond the gradual normalisation of market
conditions, Aareal's
solid result in the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment published
earlier this week
has facilitated, if not directly triggered, the regulator's
approval of the
repayment. The outcome of the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment
supports our view
that Aareal's capitalisation can adequately withstand cyclical
shocks inherent
to the bank's monoline, wholesale business model. Its
fully-applied common
equity Tier 1 ratio in the ECB's adverse stress scenario is, at
11.4%, the
fifth-highest of the 16 rated German banks tested.
Silent participations (stille Einlagen) are a form of hybrid
capital commonly
issued by German banks until the financial crisis. Their
regulatory recognition
as Tier 1 capital under Basel II was notably derived from their
going-concern
coupon deferral mechanism. However, these legacy instruments do
not fulfil the
more stringent characteristics required under Basel III to be
recognised as
regulatory Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital. In particular, their
absence of
fully-discretionary coupon payment and conversion or write-down
features does
not comply with Basel III requirements.
Government-held silent participations issued during the crisis
have similar
non-Basel III compliant characteristics. However, they are
grandfathered under
the European Capital Requirement Regulation, meaning they do not
face the same
phasing-out as other legacy hybrids, which started with the
gradual
implementation of Basel III in early 2014.
Therefore, we believe that Aareal's incentive to repay the
silent participations
mostly consisted of their rather uneconomical coupon of 9% and
customary
restrictions attached to state capital, such as a coupon step-up
activated when
the bank resumed dividend payments on its share capital in 2014
after a
five-year hiatus. As a listed bank without a dominant
shareholder, Aareal faces
some pressure to maintain substantial dividend distribution in
light of the
previous hiatus, currently normalising market conditions and
substantial capital
buffer.
The German government's last remaining exposure to Aareal
expired with
yesterday's repayment (the bank had fully repaid its
SoFFin-guaranteed debt by
2011). However, as this exposure did not influence our support
considerations,
the repayment has no implications on the bank's support-driven
ratings. Instead,
Aareal's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
remain driven by
our view that the bank continues to benefit from the German
government's
propensity to provide large Pfandbrief issuers with
extraordinary support in the
short term.
The Outlook on Aareal's Long-Term IDRs has been Negative since
end-1Q14. This
reflects the decrease in state support arising from the planned
implementation
in Germany in early 2015 of the European Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD). We expect to revise Aareal's SRF downward and downgrade
its Long-Term
IDR and senior unsecured debt rating to the level of its
Viability Rating (VR)
by end-1H15. An upgrade of Aareal's VR in the meantime could
mitigate this
downside.
Similarly, the repayment does not affect Aareal's Viability
Rating.
Capitalisation is solid, with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
of 12.1% at
end-1H14. The repayment is FCC-neutral as the silent
participations were not
included in FCC, which remains roughly equivalent to the bank's
CET1 ratio of
12.2% on a fully-applied basis.
On a transitional basis, the repayment reduces the bank's CET1
ratio (pro-forma
at end-1H14) from 14.3% to 12.5%. Similarly, the Fitch Eligible
Capital (FEC)
ratio decreases from 14.0% to 12.1%. Aareal's FEC included the
silent
participations, in line with our rating criteria for bank hybrid
securities,
which foresee 100% equity credit for government-held hybrid
capital issued
during the crisis.
We expect Aareal to issue AT1 capital in an amount at least
equivalent to the
repaid silent participations as soon as market conditions become
favourable.
Replacing the legacy issues with a going-concern loss-absorbing
Basel
III-compliant instrument would strengthen capitalisation.
We do not expect the repayment to have material P&L implications
as the future
AT1's coupon should be only moderately lower than the silent
participation's
(EUR24m in 2013).
Following the repayment of Aareal's silent participations,
SoFFin remains
exposed to three German banks (Commerzbank AG, Portigon AG and
Hypo Real Estate
AG) with share and hybrid capital in a total volume of EUR17bn.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
