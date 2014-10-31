(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Aareal Bank AG's (A-/Negative/bbb) repayment of its residual EUR300m silent participations to SoFFin on 30 October has no rating implications. Aareal's management had publicly stated its intention, pending regulatory approval, to repay in the short term the hybrid capital instruments issued in 2009 to SoFFin, the German government's Financial Market Stabilisation Fund. Following earlier partial repayments, EUR300m of the EUR525m originally issued remained outstanding until yesterday. Since Aareal did not require any bailout from the government during the financial crisis, its SoFFin-held hybrid capital fulfilled a different task to those of other German banks. Without capital depletion to be compensated, this precautionary capital buffer was a contingency measure to address heightened systemic risk and weak market visibility during the crisis. As such, it was never intended to become a permanent component of the bank's capital structure. We believe that beyond the gradual normalisation of market conditions, Aareal's solid result in the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment published earlier this week has facilitated, if not directly triggered, the regulator's approval of the repayment. The outcome of the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment supports our view that Aareal's capitalisation can adequately withstand cyclical shocks inherent to the bank's monoline, wholesale business model. Its fully-applied common equity Tier 1 ratio in the ECB's adverse stress scenario is, at 11.4%, the fifth-highest of the 16 rated German banks tested. Silent participations (stille Einlagen) are a form of hybrid capital commonly issued by German banks until the financial crisis. Their regulatory recognition as Tier 1 capital under Basel II was notably derived from their going-concern coupon deferral mechanism. However, these legacy instruments do not fulfil the more stringent characteristics required under Basel III to be recognised as regulatory Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital. In particular, their absence of fully-discretionary coupon payment and conversion or write-down features does not comply with Basel III requirements. Government-held silent participations issued during the crisis have similar non-Basel III compliant characteristics. However, they are grandfathered under the European Capital Requirement Regulation, meaning they do not face the same phasing-out as other legacy hybrids, which started with the gradual implementation of Basel III in early 2014. Therefore, we believe that Aareal's incentive to repay the silent participations mostly consisted of their rather uneconomical coupon of 9% and customary restrictions attached to state capital, such as a coupon step-up activated when the bank resumed dividend payments on its share capital in 2014 after a five-year hiatus. As a listed bank without a dominant shareholder, Aareal faces some pressure to maintain substantial dividend distribution in light of the previous hiatus, currently normalising market conditions and substantial capital buffer. The German government's last remaining exposure to Aareal expired with yesterday's repayment (the bank had fully repaid its SoFFin-guaranteed debt by 2011). However, as this exposure did not influence our support considerations, the repayment has no implications on the bank's support-driven ratings. Instead, Aareal's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) remain driven by our view that the bank continues to benefit from the German government's propensity to provide large Pfandbrief issuers with extraordinary support in the short term. The Outlook on Aareal's Long-Term IDRs has been Negative since end-1Q14. This reflects the decrease in state support arising from the planned implementation in Germany in early 2015 of the European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We expect to revise Aareal's SRF downward and downgrade its Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured debt rating to the level of its Viability Rating (VR) by end-1H15. An upgrade of Aareal's VR in the meantime could mitigate this downside. Similarly, the repayment does not affect Aareal's Viability Rating. Capitalisation is solid, with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 12.1% at end-1H14. The repayment is FCC-neutral as the silent participations were not included in FCC, which remains roughly equivalent to the bank's CET1 ratio of 12.2% on a fully-applied basis. On a transitional basis, the repayment reduces the bank's CET1 ratio (pro-forma at end-1H14) from 14.3% to 12.5%. Similarly, the Fitch Eligible Capital (FEC) ratio decreases from 14.0% to 12.1%. Aareal's FEC included the silent participations, in line with our rating criteria for bank hybrid securities, which foresee 100% equity credit for government-held hybrid capital issued during the crisis. We expect Aareal to issue AT1 capital in an amount at least equivalent to the repaid silent participations as soon as market conditions become favourable. Replacing the legacy issues with a going-concern loss-absorbing Basel III-compliant instrument would strengthen capitalisation. We do not expect the repayment to have material P&L implications as the future AT1's coupon should be only moderately lower than the silent participation's (EUR24m in 2013). Following the repayment of Aareal's silent participations, SoFFin remains exposed to three German banks (Commerzbank AG, Portigon AG and Hypo Real Estate AG) with share and hybrid capital in a total volume of EUR17bn. 