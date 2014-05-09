(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) The profitability
momentum for Japan's
"mega banks" remains clouded by uncertainty regarding the
implementation of
Abenomics-related reforms, Fitch Ratings says. Core banking
profitability should
remain weak amid narrowing loan margins and limited sustained
growth in private
credit.
Fitch expects the release of full-year FY13 results, due 14 May
2014, to show a
continuation of stronger bottom-line performance for MUFG, SMFG
and Mizuho. A
combination of falling net credit costs, a favourable market
environment for the
banks' investment portfolios, and stronger fee income from
financial product
sales is expected to boost net incomes to over JPY2.2trn in
aggregate - the
highest since FY05.
The results are also likely to confirm the continued weakness in
core banking
profitability despite the strong bottom-line performance. The
fiscal stimulus
and quantitative easing that has come with the first year of
Abenomics has kept
credit costs down and bolstered equity market valuations, but
net interest
margins have continued to narrow.
Margin compression has all but mitigated the positive impact
from stronger
system loan growth. Margin pressure is likely to persist due to
intense
competition over new lending among local banks with abundant
liquidity. It is
not definite, therefore, that the negative impact of credit-cost
normalisation
would be offset by rising loan volumes.
Even the positive story of accelerating loan growth should be
taken with some
caution, as temporary fiscal stimulus and front-loaded household
consumption
ahead of a rise in the consumption tax has been a principal
driver of new
demand. There is still little indication that private-sector
corporations have
begun a new capex cycle. Japanese corporations remain net cash
positive,
suggesting that they may choose to use their own surplus cash in
the early
phases of an economic cycle - as opposed to bank borrowing.
Furthermore, any reversal in optimism surrounding Abenomics
could result in a
deterioration of market conditions. This could give rise to
volatility in the
mega banks' future results - given their reduced (but still
large) exposure to
equity investment.
The recent positive earnings dynamics are inherently
unsustainable without a
pick-up in domestic lending profitability. Simultaneously, there
is significant
uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of key monetary and
economic policy
decisions essential to boosting growth. More than a year after
the launch of
"Abenomics", structural reforms and deregulation proposed by
Prime Minister Abe
to spur economic growth remain largely undefined.
Additional uncertainty will remain should the BoJ be successful
in achieving its
goal of 2% inflation without a commensurate recovery in the real
economy and
loan demand. Normalising interest rates would have a direct
impact on the value
of the banks' JGB holdings, which are still large. The three
mega banks have
improved their position against interest-rate risks, having
divested JGBs and
raised record levels of cash within the system (bank deposits at
the BoJ are up
140% yoy to JPY114trn at end-March 2014). In the nine months to
December 2013,
mega bank holdings of JGBs fell by more than 30%, the fastest
rate of
contraction on record.
Mega banks are increasing risk-taking offshore, given the low
domestic
growth/loan-margin environment. We expect this trend to continue
in the long
term. Nevertheless, the building of capital buffers through
consistent internal
capital generation - albeit at a modest pace - and better
prospects for
structural improvement in the banks' operating environment,
should continue to
help mitigate system risks. These are reflected in the mega
banks' Stable Rating
Outlook.
Contacts:
Miki Murakami
Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku 102-0083
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
justin.patrie@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
