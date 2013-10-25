Oct 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The proposed acquisition by Aberdeen Asset
Management of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) would, if
successful, rebalance its asset mix, reduce its dependence on global,
emerging-market and Asian equities, and bolster its fixed-income and UK equities
offering, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe the transaction would be positive for Aberdeen's franchise strength
and asset mix (GBP201.7bn assets under management at end-August 2013). SWIP had
an estimated 30% (GBP42bn) of AUM at end-December 2012 focused on UK equities,
and 44% on sterling fixed income and cash, areas in which Aberdeen has so far
been relatively underrepresented. The SWIP sterling money market fund (GBP15bn)
is the second-largest sterling MMF, dwarfing Aberdeen's.
This more balanced asset mix, coupled with more stable AUM from SWIP's exposure
to in-house entities of its parent, Lloyds Banking Group, should ultimately
translate into greater earnings stability. But this would be at the expense of
the overall AUM margin as SWIP's average fees are about 3x lower than those of
Aberdeen. Earnings stability is particularly important as we expect margins on
AUM at European fund managers to come under more pressure next year and beyond
as competition intensifies and sources of higher fee-generating business
decline.
We understand the transaction would be funded through issuance of new Aberdeen
shares and deferred cash payments conditional on performance. This should enable
Aberdeen to sustain balance-sheet strength, one of the key rating factors in
Fitch's Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria. Nevertheless,
balance-sheet discipline would have to be reassessed after the transaction and
in view of Aberdeen's commitment to a progressive dividend policy.
Aberdeen has a good acquisition track record, having reached its present global
position via typically equity funded transactions. But the SWIP deal would be
larger than any Aberdeen has made before, exposing it to integration risk. These
challenges may include exposure to client churn as there may be some overlap
with SWIP's customer base.
The transaction's impact on Aberdeen's overall creditworthiness would also
depend on the post-acquisition strategy and scope for synergies. The acquisition
may expose the group to some concentration risk, as a large part of SWIP's AUM
is likely to be on behalf of in-house entities, although these assets are likely
to be more stable on average. We will comment on the impact of the potential
transaction on Aberdeen's rating (A-/Stable) as details emerge.
We see some scope for further consolidation in European asset management, with a
focus on transactions that contribute to asset mix optimisation. But the
proposed deal is unlikely to lead to an avalanche of similar ones as there is a
limited pool of candidates, and integration risks and prices can prove
obstacles.
For more details on industry trends for 2014 see Fitch's Special Report
"European Asset Management: Tapping Growth Through Rationalisation, Innovation,
Diversification", available from www.fitchratings.com