(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Indonesian property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon Jati; B+/Stable) recent acquisition of 67.1% of PT Pakuwon Permai (Pakuwon Permai) provides geographic diversification and expands its investment property portfolio, which is supportive of its operating risk profile. The acquisition will add one superblock which is a large mixed-use high-rise development, as well as two retail malls and a serviced apartment property to Pakuwon Jati's portfolio. These properties are located away from Pakuwon Jati's own superblocks and are in prime locations in Jakarta and Surabaya. The IDR2.3trn (USD192m) transaction was with a non-affiliated third-party vendor and Pakuwon Jati financed the acquisition with USD200m raised from an issue of 2019 bonds in July 2014. Pakuwon Jati has no near-term plans to acquire the remaining 32.9% of Pakuwon Permai, which is held by Pakuwon Darma, an affiliated company of Pakuwon Jati. The acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to maintain a healthy balance between development and recurring income. The acquisition will improve the company's recurring EBITDA with the addition of 147 hotel/serviced apartment rooms and 178,000 square metres of net leaseable area in the retail malls, with more retail and hotel space under construction. Pakuwon Permai's retail malls have established operations with occupancy rates of more than 90%. In particular, Fitch views the acquisition of the retail mall in Jakarta as positive because of the asset's strategic location and the Jakarta government's policy of limiting retail mall construction in the capital. According to Pakuwon Jati, the acquisition will add another IDR205bn of recurring EBITDA (2013: IDR778bn). Fitch estimates that recurring EBITDA/interest ratio will remain comfortable at around 2.5-3.0x in the next 12-18 months from 3.8x in 2013. Post-acquisition leverage and liquidity will remain comfortable for the company's rating. At acquisition, Pakuwon Permai had zero debt and IDR980bn of cash. Furthermore, Pakuwon Jati still has large leverage headroom: net debt/net inventory was only 7% at end-2013, far below the 50% level where negative rating action might be considered. Pakuwon Jati's liquidity position will continue to be solid, supported by ample cash balances of IDR2.2trn at end-June 2014.