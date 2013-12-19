(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the separation of the rail infrastructure operator state-owned company,
Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF), (BBB/Stable/F2) into two companies is not
expected to impact ADIF's credit profile. The agency will monitor the process, in particular the
segregation of the assets and liabilities into the two companies.
The Council of Minister approved on 13 December 2013, through Royal Decree
15/2013, to split ADIF into two state-owned companies reporting to the Ministry
of Development. The present ADIF will be in charge of the conventional rail
network and a new ADIF (ADIF High Speed) will be created to take responsibility
of the high speed rail network. This separation of activities will become
effective on 31 December 2013.
The split will not have impact on the credit profile of ADIF as the high
likelihood of extraordinary government support, if needed, that underpins the
ratings, will remain unchanged. The ratings of ADIF are equalised with those of
Spain, reflecting the entity's public sector status and strategic mission vested
by the Spanish government. ADIF is therefore classified as a dependent public
sector entity under Fitch's criteria, and remains so after the split.
The main purpose of the split is to rationalise the company to gain efficiency
and to comply with Spain's budgetary stability law. Under new Eurostat rule,
following the introduction of the revised European System of Accounts 2010, all
of ADIF's debt, if no separation is undertaken, would have counted as central
government debt. However, following the split, the debt of ADIF relating to the
high-speed rail network - which is the bulk of ADIF?s debt - will be transferred
to ADIF High Speed, and is therefore not expected to be classified as central
government debt. This is principally because ADIF High Speed's revenues would
largely be derived from commercial third party sources while the present ADIF
would continue to receive mostly state subsidies, resulting in the latter's debt
being classified as central government debt.
A Ministerial Order will be published later which will clarify the assets and
liabilities that will be transferred to each public entity. We assume that a
large part of the commercial revenues and also the larger part of the debt will
be transferred to ADIF High Speed which will be responsible for operating and
expanding the high speed rail network in Spain, including the stations. The
distribution of the employees between each company will also be important as
staff costs amounted to EUR628m in 2012, or equivalent to 49% of the revenues
from fares.
Fitch expects that the state will maintain strong control on both companies. The
state appoints members of the board of directors and their President, which will
be the same for both companies. ADIF cannot go bankrupt and, if dissolved, their
assets and liabilities would revert to the state. We also expect that both
companies will still be closely monitored by the Ministry of Development.