April 11

Fitch Ratings adjusts corporate's consolidated financial figures to assess the underlying risk profile of the rated entity, and create a pro-forma financial profile that best reflects the cash generation of a rated entity relative to its debt service requirements.

In a new report, Fitch explains why the rating process may adjust companies' consolidated figures for contractual and structural subordination (Mossi & Ghisolfi International SA and replace EBITDA contributions with dividends received (Repsol YPF, Telecom Italia SpA ). As per its approach to rating infrastructure holding companies and entities such as Vivendi, Fitch may deconsolidate group entities where cash fungibility and liability responsibility is not best represented by the accountancy-driven consolidated profile of a single economic entity.

Fitch's report has illustrative examples from the EMEA corporate portfolio. These span the significant group structure issues arising from Spanish companies which have Latin American subsidiaries with substantial levels of local financing and practical hurdles to cash fungibility. Companies in this category include Abengoa, Ferrovial and OHL. It also encompasses Russian companies where Fitch's analysis differentiates guarantees or cross-default provisions (particularly for ruble-denominated bonds) between bank and bond creditors.

