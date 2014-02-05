(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) The expected closing of AerCap
Holdings NV's
(AerCap) acquisition of International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC)
in the second
quarter will mark an important and positive turning point for
the aircraft
leasing industry, according to Fitch Ratings. On completion of
the acquisition,
a long period of lessor ownership uncertainty will come to an
end, and strong
public market acceptance of the deal is a credit positive for
the entire
industry.
The sale of ILFC by AIG represents the last transfer of a large
fleet of leased
aircraft (more than 900), following RBS's sale of its leased
aircraft fleet in
2012 and CIT's re-emergence from bankruptcy. Once the AerCap
deal closes, we
believe material consolidation in the industry will be complete,
with two large
players (AerCap and GECAS) controlling close to half of all
lessor-owned
aircraft globally. However, there may still be M&A opportunities
for the smaller
players.
Smaller lessors may feel increased pressure to sell or combine
with another
player to achieve the critical mass necessary to compete
effectively in a more
consolidated industry. We believe scale plays an important role
in driving
lessors' financial performance, particularly given the need to
shift leased
aircraft out of underperforming regional markets. Returns to
scale tend to
diminish, however, with reduced benefits appearing once lessor
fleets reach
200-300 aircraft.
Following AIG's exit from the business, the strategic
uncertainty surrounding
ILFC's ultimate buyer will be resolved after more than five
years. We think this
is an important step for the industry, ending ownership
uncertainty and
transferring assets to a pure-play lessor. Additionally, the
mark-to-market of
ILFC's fleet could lead to improved support for aircraft
valuations since risks
of any further aircraft impairments will be reduced in the
transaction. We
expect AerCap to continue pursuing an active aircraft trading
strategy, which
will support activity in the secondary market.
Over time, the increase in AerCap's market capitalization should
lead to
improved access to equity markets for other aircraft lessors.
This could lead
more lessors to contemplate public equity offerings. Air Lease
Corp. has been
the only aircraft lessor to IPO since 2007, but we expect more
activity as
private equity sponsors continue to look for exit opportunities.
Increased
liquidity and trading volume, supported by strong equity market
performance over
the last 18 months, should lead to a better funding environment
with strong
public participation, a positive for credit.
AerCap's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is currently on Rating
Watch Negative,
while ILFC's IDR is on Rating Watch Positive. Upon consummation
of the
acquisition, Fitch expects to equalize the IDRs of the two
companies at 'BB+'.
