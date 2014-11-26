(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
(Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP15.1bn mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Barclays' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' , an IDR uplift of 1 and a Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk), which allow for a maximum achievable rating for the
covered bonds of
'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating is also
based on the
asset percentage (AP) of 74.4% used in the asset coverage test,
as communicated
in the investor report, which provides more protection than
Fitch's breakeven AP
of 85% (equivalent to 17.6% breakeven overcollateralisation
(OC)) for the 'AAA'
rating.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, mainly
driven by the Stable
Outlook on Barclays' IDR.
The D-Cap has been increased to 4 from 3 and is driven by the
moderate risk
assessment of three components: liquidity gap and systemic risk,
systemic
alternative management and privileged derivatives. The change is
due to an
update of the pre-maturity test within the programme. It will
now trigger an
issuer event of default if the test is breached less than 11
months (previously
six months) prior to a hard bullet bond maturity. The amendment
provides a
stronger mitigant against liquidity gaps and improves the
assessment of the
liquidity gap & systemic risk component to moderate from
moderate high risk.
Furthermore, the account bank replacement triggers have been
updated in line
with Fitch criteria, which improve the asset segregation
component to very low
risk from low.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has over the past 12 months increased to
85% from 82%,
meaning lower breakeven OC for the rating level. This supports a
'AA' rating on
a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the
covered bonds in a
'AAA' scenario. The increase in AP is mainly due to lower
refinancing stress
assumptions, reflecting a further decrease in UK RMBS spreads
over the past
year. This results in a lower discounting of the cover assets
when modelling a
stressed sale of the assets in Fitch's cash-flows model.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC is mainly driven by the asset disposal
loss component of
11.6% due to large maturity and spread mismatches leading to the
need to sell
assets in a stress scenario, which benefits from the lower
refinancing spreads
applied. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of
6.9%, with the cash
flow valuation component having minimal impact (0.8%) on the
'AAA' breakeven OC.
The WA remaining term to maturity of the assets to the
liabilities is 15.5 years
versus 3.9 years. The spread on the total return swap asset
margin is 105bps
versus the WA post-swap margin of the bonds of 126bps.
The 6.9% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
19.2% weighted average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the
66.5% weighted
average recovery rate (WARR) for the mortgage cover assets. The
WAFF has
marginally deteriorated over the last 12 months due to Fitch now
using the
sustainable loan to value (LTV) approach in our analysis and a
significant
proportion of the loans having been originated at times of
elevated house prices
above sustainable levels. The WARR has improved mainly due to
the lower WA
Indexed current LTV (50.8% versus 55.4% previously).
For this rating, which considers both an uplift on a PD basis
and for recoveries
given default, Fitch publishes the asset disposal loss component
in line with
the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e.
'AA' scenario on a
PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent
'AAA' stresses.
Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather
than 100% to
assign a two-notch credit for recoveries given default, this
explains why the
sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than Barclay's 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
Fitch maintains an IDR uplift of 1 to the programme because the
covered bonds in
the UK are exempt from bail-in and the issuer is a global
systemically important
financial institution where resolution by other means than
liquidation is
likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' covered bond ratings will be downgraded if i) the
issuer's IDR
(including IDR uplift) is downgraded by four or more notches to
'BBB' or below,
ii) the number of notches uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to
one or lower, or
iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account is higher than the
'AAA' breakeven AP
at 85%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC
components in
'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', dated 8 July
2014 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Director
+44 20 7530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 7530 1706
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions',
dated 30 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014 and
'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 4 February
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
