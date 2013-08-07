(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/JAKARTA, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign constraint: Telkom's IDRs are capped by the Republic
of Indonesia's
(BBB-/Stable) IDRs, due to the government's majority
shareholding (53.9% at
end-June 2013). The government, through its control of its Board
of Directors,
has significant influence over the company. Telkom continues to
be strategically
important to the government as the country's fixed-line
incumbent and dominant
wireless and broadband operator.
High rating headroom: Relative to other similarly rated
Asia-Pacific incumbent
operators, Telkom's ratings have significant headroom given its
low funds flow
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (end-June 2013:
0.5x), solid annual
free cash flow (FCF) generation of at least IDR5trn (USD500m)
and high operating
EBITDAR margins of over 50%. Fitch believes that the risk of
Telkom undertaking
major debt-funded acquisitions is limited in the short term.
Manageable capex and dividends: Fitch expects Telkom's credit
profile to remain
robust despite rising capex and an expected gradual decline in
its margins.
Telkom's operating EBITDAR margins will decline by about
100-150bps a year, due
to greater competition and a higher contribution from the less
profitable data
segment. Telkom's FFO will be sufficient to fund its capex plan
of about
IDR15trn-17trn (20%-25% of its revenue) and dividends of about
IDR10trn-12trn
(at least 65% of its net income) for 2013/14.
Asset monetisation: Telkom's plan to monetise its tower assets
either through a
public equity offering or through a sale to a strategic partner
will further
strengthen its balance sheet. Telkom's 100% subsidiary PT
Dayamitra
Telecommunications is in the process of consolidating a majority
of tower assets
owned by Telkom and Telkom's GSM subsidiary, PT Telekomunikasi
Selular
(BBB/Stable). Telkom is due to decide on its tower monetisation
strategy by
end-September 2013.
Imminent consolidation: Fitch believes that the Indonesian
telecom industry will
consolidate over the next 12 to 24 months. A possible merger
between the
third-largest, PT XL Axiata's (BBB/Stable), and PT Axis Telecom,
and a
consolidation among CDMA operators would reduce the industry
overcapacity and
the number of telcos to four to five from the existing seven.
Smaller operators
especially those operating under CDMA technology are struggling
to grow
profitably and have limited financial flexibility to fund capex.
RATING ENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Upgrade in the sovereign's IDRs;
- Weaker links between the government and Telkom.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Downgrade of the sovereign IDRs;
- A significant increase in shareholder return or a major
debt-funded
acquisition.
