(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Panama's sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds at 'BBB';
--Country Ceiling at 'A';
--Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Panama's ratings are supported by continued strong and stable
macroeconomic
performance, which has driven a sustained rise in per-capita
income and reflects
policies and a strategic location and asset (the Panama Canal)
that underpin a
high investment rate. This is counterbalanced by institutional
constraints and
weak policy credibility, as the administration has improved
compliance with
legal deficit limits but has not yet been able to lower the
central government
deficit from high levels despite strong growth.
Fitch estimates that Panama's real GDP growth moderated to
around 5% in 2016,
below its prior five-year average of 8% due to an ebb in
regional trade activity
affecting its key logistics sector. Fitch forecasts that GDP
growth will remain
above 5% in 2017 to 2018, one of the highest rates in the 'BBB'
category, as the
recent Canal expansion supports a rise in traffic and
spill-overs into
surrounding logistics activities. A large infrastructure project
pipeline and a
major mining project should also sustain high rates of
investment and growth
into the medium term.
Reputational damage related to the 'Mossack Fonseca Papers' has
not had a
discernible impact macroeconomic performance thus far. While the
legal services
implicated in the leak represent a small share of the economy,
these
developments could pose risks to the large banking and
professional services
sector. Transparency-enhancing measures undertaken by the Varela
administration
could help mitigate these risks, and progress on implementation
of these will be
needed for a favourable review by the Financial Action Task
Force (FATF)
scheduled for mid-year. Corruption revelations involving
constructor Odebrecht
could pose execution risks to its local projects, but Fitch's
baseline currently
assumes they will not be derailed.
A rise in Canal throughput and wind-down in expansion-related
capital
expenditures are contributing to a narrowing of the current
account deficit,
which Fitch projects to be 5% of GDP in 2017. Foreign direct
investment
comfortably covered the deficit in 2016 and should remain robust
and broad-based
during the forecast period.
Credit growth slowed from double-digit rates to around 7% in
2016, broadly in
line with nominal GDP growth. In Fitch's view, a more moderate
pace of credit
growth coupled with ample liquidity and adequate capitalization
among
systemically important banks mitigates systemic risks in the
absence of a lender
of last resort. Inflation of 0.7% on average in 2016 is
consistent with the
preservation of macro stability in the context of dollarization.
The central government fiscal deficit (the relevant metric for
sovereign
borrowing) reached a 10-year high of 4.3% of GDP in 2016 (under
Fitch GDP
estimates), as higher capital budget execution and current
spending pressures
outweighed a recovery in tax collections. The non-financial
public sector
deficit subject to the fiscal rule was 2.4% of GDP in 2016, in
line with 2.3% in
2015, but below the effective limit of 3.1% of GDP (1.5% plus a
1.6pp allowance
given a shortfall in Canal transfers below the legal threshold).
Fitch expects that the rise in Canal contributions will lower
deficits in the
coming years, as effectively required under the current fiscal
rule, and that
sufficient control of current spending and capex execution will
support
compliance with lower NFPS deficit ceilings. The path for the
central government
deficit remains less clear, however, as it has exceeded prior
government and
Fitch forecasts due to spending increases well above previous
projections
(especially in salaries).
The widening of the central government deficit in 2016 did not
produce a
commensurate rise in the public debt burden, as the sovereign
has been able to
draw upon a sizeable pool of cash made available with
implementation of a single
treasury account (CUT). General government debt remained stable
at 38% of GDP in
2016, below the 'BBB' median of 40%. Fitch projects that further
cash drawdown
to meet financing needs will keep debt stable in 2017, and the
expected fiscal
consolidation should set debt-to-GDP on a gradual downward
trajectory
thereafter.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Panama a score equivalent to a
rating of BBB on
the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
--Macro: -1 notch, to reflect an uneven record of compliance
with budget
ceilings that has weighed on policy credibility, an issue
underscored in the
absence of monetary policy. In recent years, the administration
has met legal
ceilings set at the NFPS level, but the deficit at the CG level
relevant for
debt dynamics has risen.
--Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect that the SRM classifies
public debt as
fully denominated in foreign currency due to Panama's use of the
U.S. dollar,
but the century-old and well-entrenched dollarization regime
fully mitigates FX
risk on the sovereign balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that,
individually or
collectively, could lead to a positive rating action are:
--Fiscal consolidation consistent with improvement in fiscal
policy credibility
and the public debt trajectory;
--Maintenance of favorable growth rates and rising per-capita
income amidst
moderate inflation and financial stability.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action are:
--Fiscal deterioration or crystallization of contingent
liabilities leading to
weakening in public debt dynamics;
--A deterioration in medium-term growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch base case assumes that the expanded Canal will perform
broadly as
expected, with no meaningful deviations from current projections
due to external
or technical factors.
--Fitch assumes that the impact on the economy and financial
system of
unresolved arrears with the Colon Free Zone (CFZ) and other
corporates, as well
as execution risks surrounding major public works projects, will
remain
manageable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arend Kulenkampff
Director
+1-646-582-4720
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1882
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
