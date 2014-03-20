(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Copeinca
ASA (Copeinca) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Corporacion
Pesquera Inca SAC
(COPEINCA) as follows:
Copeinca
--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; Outlook
Stable.
COPEINCA
--Foreign Currency IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
The 'B+' rating reflects the strategic importance of Copeinca
for China Fishery
Group Limited (CFGL, 'BB-'/Outlook Negative), which is in
process of refinancing
its bridge loan and integrating its Peruvian operations with
those of Copeinca.
Importance of China Fishery: The 'B+' rating incorporates the
strategic and
material importance of Copeinca for CFGL due to its recent
acquisition by CFGL.
Fitch estimates that CFGL's Peruvian operations (including
Copeinca) will
represent about half of CFGL's total EBITDA. CFGL's credit
profile has weakened
following the acquisition of Copeinca ASA for USD778 million in
August 2013.
CFGL net leverage reached 4.9x at FYE13. Fitch understands that
CFLG is working
on its refinancing and aims to deleverage.
Refinancing of CFGL: CFGL has proposed the delisting of
Copeinca. CFGL is
expected to refinance its bridge loan with its core banks with
medium-to
long-term bank loans. In Copeinca's bond documentation a merger,
or Copeinca's
providing guarantees, triggers the repayment of its outstanding
bonds if
bondholders do not provide a waiver. The repayment of these
credits is expected
to facilitate the integration of the Peruvian operations of both
companies.
Industry Risk and Product Concentration: Copeinca's ratings
reflect the
company's solid market position as the second largest producer
in the Peruvian
fishmeal industry, with a 10.7% fishing quota in Peru's northern
zone. The
ratings are constrained by seasonality, industry risks such as
price fluctuation
on fishmeal and fish oil products, climatic events such as El
Nino and La Nina,
and unexpected migrations of the anchovy biomass. The company's
product and
customer diversification are limited. Fishmeal and fish oil
represent 100% of
the company's sales, and China is the company's main market.
Increased Leverage: Copeinca net leverage increased to 5.9x from
1.8x as a
result of the decline of its operating performance in 2013
because of lower
beginning inventory of fishmeal and fish oil from the second
fishing season of
2012 due to significant reduction in the quota awarded (810,000
Metrics Tons
in 2012 versus 2,500,000 in 2011). The deterioration of
Copeinca's net
leverage is also the consequence of an increase of its
inventories, short-term
borrowings and transfer of funds to intermediate holding
company. Fitch notes an
increase of USD220 million which is reported as an amount due
from intermediate
holding company in Copeinca's balance sheet as of FYE13 which
follows its
acquisition from China Fishery. Fitch expects Copeinca's
performance to improve
in 2014 thanks to an increase of its fishmeal production.
Debt Structure and Short-Term debt: The group's liquidity
position is more
aggressive given Copeinca's increase of short-term debt and
limited cash
balance, which was reduced to USD8 million as of FYE13 from
USD39 million in
FYE12. Copeinca's debt includes USD250 million of unsecured
notes due in 2017
and short-term debt, mainly working capital lines and inventory
financing
(USD130 million in total as of FYE13).
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative Rating Action: Factors that could result in a negative
rating action
include significant disruptions or failure of the integration of
Copeinca's
operations within CFGL. A further increase in net leverage of
CFGL would also be
viewed negatively, as would adverse performance due to climatic
conditions,
declining fishmeal and fish oil prices and weak liquidity
position not supported
by bank lines.
Positive Rating Action: Factors that could trigger a positive
rating action
include a good visibility on the group's future financial and
business strategy
under the new shareholder structure with a significant reduction
in leverage
levels on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Josseline Jenssenn
Director
+51 372 0681
Committee Chairperson
Joseph Bormann
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.