LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 Saudi
Arabian banks as
part of a peer review of the Saudi banking sector. Fitch has
revised the
Outlooks on three of these (Arab National Bank (ANB), Banque
Saudi Fransi (BSF)
and Saudi British Bank (SABB)) to Negative from Stable. A
complete list of
ratings for the banks and their related entities is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The Negative Outlooks reflect Fitch's reassessment of the
relative intrinsic
strengths and weaknesses of ANB, BSF and SABB in comparison with
their peers.
The factors considered include relatively lower capital ratios
and therefore
lower capital buffers for the three banks compared with stronger
peers in an
environment of potentially strong loan growth, higher loan
concentrations for
BSF and SABB and a higher cost/income ratio for ANB. However,
Fitch recognises
that all three banks have low NPL ratios and high loan loss
reserve coverage, so
the banks' capital bases are unlikely to need to absorb losses
in the
foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS AND IDRs FOR ANB, BSF
AND SABB
The banks all benefit from a stable operating environment, a
conservative and
hands-on regulator and high barriers to entry into the Saudi
Arabian banking
market. Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the GCC, with
solid growth
prospects supported by government related projects and an
expanding non-oil
private sector.
Al Rajhi's (Al Rajhi) VR reflects the bank's leading domestic
retail franchise,
strong profitability, healthy asset quality indicators and large
retail deposit
base, whilst also considering some name concentration within the
corporate loan
portfolio, similar to other Saudi banks.
National Commercial Bank's (NCB) VR reflects the bank's leading
domestic
franchise, strong profitability, solid capital and stable
funding, but also the
lending concentrations it has to large corporate borrowers and
potential asset
quality issues arising from rapid loan growth.
Riyad Bank's (Riyad) VR reflects the bank's strong commercial
franchise with
leading market shares in some business lines, consistent but
lower profitability
than its peers, and good liquidity, asset quality and
capitalisation, but also
some concentration in loans and deposits.
SAMBA Financial Group's (SAMBA) VR reflects the bank's healthy
financial
profile, particularly its strong liquidity and capital position.
The rating also
considers SAMBA's resilient franchise and dominant market
position. The rating
is constrained by high concentration risks in both assets and
liabilities (by
sector and name) and some pressure on operating income.
The IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB are driven by their Viability
Ratings (VR) which
reflect the intrinsic creditworthiness and financial strength of
each issuer
(see specific drivers below). Where an issuer's VR is equal to
or above its
Support Rating Floor, the IDRs reflect the VR.
ANB's VR reflects strong liquidity, sound asset quality,
consistent
profitability, and a stable deposit base and the benefits of
being an associate
bank of Arab Bank Plc (A-/Stable). It also considers some
concentrations on both
sides of the balance sheet. The VR also reflects ANB's lower
capital ratios and
capital buffers compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia, in
an operating
environment of potentially high loan growth, and ANB's high
cost/income ratio
compared to larger peers.
BSF's VR reflects strong asset quality, stable deposit base, and
sound
liquidity. It also considers the bank's strong corporate
franchise, consistent
profitability, stable deposit base, as well as significant
concentrations,
particularly in the loan book and the benefits of being an
associate bank of
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB,
A+/Negative) with a
technical services agreement with the group. The VR also
reflects BSF's lower
capital ratios and capital buffers compared with larger peers in
Saudi Arabia,
in an operating environment of potentially high loan growth, and
relatively high
concentrations.
SABB's VR reflects its consistent profitability and earnings
generation, and
comfortable liquidity. The ratings also consider SABB's strong
franchise and the
benefits of being an associate bank of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC,
AA-/Stable) with
a technical services agreement with the group. The VR also
reflects SABB's lower
capital ratios and capital buffers compared to larger peers in
Saudi Arabia, in
an operating environment of potentially high loan growth, and
SABB's high loan
concentrations compared with larger Saudi peers.
Saudi Hollandi Bank's (SHB) VR reflects the bank's healthy asset
quality,
improving profitability and sound liquidity position, while also
considering the
concentrations on both sides of SHB's balance sheet and
uncertainty relating to
its future ownership. Its Tier 1 capital ratio is weaker than
its peers. Royal
Bank of Scotland N.V. currently holds a 40% stake in SHB. This
stake is
considered non-strategic and is likely to be sold in due course.
Saudi Investment Bank's (SAIB) VR reflects its strong capital
ratios, healthy
liquidity position and improving profitability and asset
quality. These factors
are counterbalanced by SAIB's limited franchise and therefore
weaker earnings
power than its larger peers, as well as high concentration risks
in loans and
deposits. SAIB's five-year strategy (launched in 2009) aims to
diversify the
franchise, primarily by expanding retail banking.
Alinma Bank's (Alinma) VR reflects its strong capital ratios,
good liquidity
position, solid customer funding, improving profitability and
lack of legacy
problem assets. The VR also considers the bank's rapid loan
growth,
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, liquidity
mismatch and short
track record. The expected expansion of the bank's operations
will inevitably
reduce the bank's currently strong capital ratios.
Bank Aljazira (BAJ)'s VR reflects its fast retail growth,
concentrated financing
book and declining capital ratios. The VR also considers BAJ's
low but improving
profitability, stable asset quality, and sound liquidity and
funding.
Aljazira Capital's (AJC) does not have a VR because of its
strategic importance
to BAJ. As an integral part of BAJ, it cannot be assessed on a
standalone basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS AND IDRs FOR ANB, BSF
AND SABB
Upside to Al Rajhi's VR is somewhat limited, given its current
high level. The
VR could be downgraded if there was a notable deterioration in
asset quality
indicators and/or capitalisation. Fitch does not view this as
likely at present.
An improvement in NCB's VR is also unlikely, given its already
high level and
its high loan book concentration. Pressure on NCB's VR could
come from a sharp
deterioration in capital, liquidity, or asset quality -
particularly as a result
of rapid loan growth, especially in NCB's Turkish subsidiary.
Upside to Riyad's VR is limited, considering its current high
level. Downside
could result from deterioration in asset quality, if this led to
a significant
decline in profitability and an erosion of the capital base.
However, revenues
from its core banking businesses should be ample to cover any
future loan
impairment charges.
Negative pressure on SAMBA's VR could occur if there was
deterioration in the
domestic operating environment and in the bank's asset quality,
particularly as
a result of rapid loan growth, or if there was a sharp reduction
in capital or
liquidity levels. Upward movement is unlikely considering the
already high level
of the VR.
ANB's, BSF's and SABB's IDRs are sensitive to any change in
their VRs and the
Negative Outlook on the IDRs highlights downward pressure on the
VRs. However,
any downward movement would be limited to one notch due to their
Support Rating
Floors of 'A-'. Support is not factored into the IDRs of ANB,
BSF and SABB.
Negative pressure on ANB's VR would be driven by the bank's
weaker capital
ratios and capital buffer, and cost efficiency compared to
larger peers. Failure
to significantly improve its Fitch core capital and Tier 1
ratios, and its
capital buffer, as well as controlling its cost structure, could
lead to a
downgrade of the VR. Upside is limited, given the relatively
lower capital
ratios and relatively high cost/income ratio.
Negative pressure on BSF's VR would be driven by the bank's
weaker capital
ratios and capital buffer, and high loan concentrations compared
to larger
peers. Failure to significantly improve its Fitch core capital
and Tier 1
ratios, and its capital buffer, as well as significantly
reducing loan book
concentrations, could lead to a downgrade of the VR. If the
technical services
agreement between BSF and CACIB was terminated, weakening its
franchise, this
could also put pressure on the VR but this is not our base case.
Upside is
limited, given the relatively lower capital ratios and high
concentrations.
Negative pressure on SABB's VR would be driven by the bank's
weaker capital
ratios and capital buffer, and high loan concentrations compared
to larger
peers. Failure to significantly improve its Fitch core capital
and Tier 1
ratios, and its capital buffer, as well as significantly
reducing loan book
concentrations, could lead to a downgrade of the VR. The VR is
also sensitive to
a significant deterioration in asset quality and profitability.
If the technical
services agreement between SABB and HSBC was terminated,
weakening its
franchise, this could also put pressure on the VR but this is
not our base case.
Upside is limited, given the relatively lower capital ratios and
high
concentrations.
An upgrade of SHB's VR would require better diversification of
the loan book and
a stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its
domestic peers. An end
to the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership could also
positively affect the
VR. The VR could be downgraded as a result of a notable
deterioration in asset
quality, if it impacted the bank's capitalisation. Fitch does
not view this as
likely at present. The VR could also face downward pressure if
strong loan
growth resulted in a lower Tier 1 capital ratio.
Upside for SAIB's VR would require improved profitability and
loan book
diversification, while maintaining strong asset quality, high
capital ratios and
sound funding and liquidity positions. Downward pressure on the
VR could arise
from a sharp deterioration in asset quality, earnings capacity
or capital
ratios.
Given Alinma's limited track record, an upgrade of its VR is
considered unlikely
in the short term. Diversification on both sides of the balance
sheet,
increasing and extending its funding profile, as well as
improving profitability
and internal capital generation, would likely be required for an
upgrade. Rapid
growth, eroding capital ratios, could put pressure on Alinma's
VR, as well as a
sharp deterioration in asset quality and profitability.
Downward pressure on BAJ's VR could come from a deterioration of
its Fitch core
capital and Tier 1 capital ratios, most likely attributable to
fast financing
growth. BAJ's capital ratios are at the lower end of the peer
group range.
Deterioration in asset quality and earnings could also put
downward pressure on
the VR. Upward potential is limited by BAJ's below-average
capital ratios and
its fast growth and below average earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL BANKS AND
IDRs FOR AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND
AJC
The affirmation of the banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors reflects
the extremely high probability of support available from the
Saudi authorities
if required. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability
and willingness
of the authorities to support the banking sector, which has been
demonstrated in
the past. Fitch's view of support also considers the sovereign's
strong capacity
to support the banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth
funds and
on-going revenues mostly from its hydrocarbon production, and
the moderate size
of the Saudi Arabian banking sector in relation to the country's
GDP.
The banks' Support Ratings are all '1', reflecting potential
state support.
AJC's Support Rating reflects potential institutional support
from its parent,
BAJ. The Support Rating Floors of the four largest banks (Al
Rajhi, NCB, Riyad
and SAMBA) are 'A+' reflecting their high systemic importance.
The Support
Rating Floors for the remaining seven banks are 'A-'.
The Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of eight of the banks are
driven by support
from the authorities (Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB,
Alinma and BAJ).
The differences in the Support Rating Floors and by extension
the IDRs reflect
their systemic importance, franchise and market share, and
government ownership.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the extremely high
probability of
institutional support, if needed, from its 100% owner, BAJ.
Although AJC's
operations and management are separate, Fitch views AJC as a
core subsidiary and
aligns its IDR with that of BAJ.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL BANKS,
AND IDRs FOR AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ
AND AJC
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector. Given the robust economy and the
authorities'
strong track record of support for local banks, downward
pressure is considered
low.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these
would be sensitive
to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in BAJ's
ratings or in
Fitch's view of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch
notes the high
level of strategic and financial importance of AJC to BAJ and
the 100%
ownership.
The rating actions are as follows:
Al Rajhi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
National Commercial Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Riyad Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
SAMBA Financial Group
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Arab National Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Banque Saudi Fransi
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
BSF Sukuk Limited
Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Saudi British Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1',
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
Saudi Hollandi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Investment Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Alinma Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Aljazira
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Aljazira Capital
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
