(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 Saudi Arabian banks and revised the Outlook of three banks to Stable from Negative as part of a peer review of the Saudi banking sector. A complete list of ratings for the banks and their related entities is provided at the end of this commentary. The revised Outlooks reflect Fitch's reassessment of the intrinsic strengths and weaknesses of Saudi British Bank (SABB), Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) and Arab National Bank (ANB) in comparison with their peers. Although the banks have fairly lower capital ratios compared with larger Saudi peers and, in the case of SABB and BSF, higher large customer exposures relative to equity, Fitch recognises that all three banks have low non-performing loan (NPL) ratios, high loan loss reserve coverage and strong profitability. This indicates that the banks' capital bases are unlikely to need to absorb losses in the foreseeable future. In addition, in Fitch's opinion, the three banks have generally lower risk investment portfolios than several larger peers. The EMTN Programme ratings of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Riyad Bank (Riyad) have been affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn, as they are no longer required. There is no outstanding issuance. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs) FOR ALL 11 BANKS AND IDRs FOR ANB, BSF AND SABB The banks all benefit from a favourable operating environment, a conservative and hands-on regulator and high barriers to entry into the Saudi Arabian banking market. Saudi Arabia (AA- /Positive) is the largest economy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with solid growth prospects supported by significant government spending on infrastructure projects, high oil prices and an expanding non-oil private sector. Al Rajhi's (Al Rajhi) VR reflects the bank's leading domestic retail franchise, lower concentrations than peers, strong profitability, sound capital ratios and asset quality, lower appetite for market risk than peers, and a large and stable retail deposit base. The VR also considers higher loan impairment charges relative to peers in recent years. National Commercial Bank's (NCB) VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise, strong profitability, solid capital and stable funding, but also high lending concentrations it has to large corporate borrowers and rising risk appetite for international investments. Asset quality ratios have improved but the impaired loan ratio is still one of the highest in Saudi Arabia. Riyad Bank's (Riyad) VR reflects the bank's strong commercial franchise with leading market shares in some business lines, consistent but lower profitability ratios than the largest Saudi banks, and sound asset quality and capitalisation, but also moderate concentration risks in assets and liabilities. SAMBA Financial Group's (SAMBA) VR reflects the bank's strong liquidity and sound capital position. The rating also considers SAMBA's resilient franchise and strong market position. The rating is constrained by high concentration risks in both assets and liabilities (by sector and name) and fairly weak earnings growth. Asset quality ratios have improved. The IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB reflect the intrinsic creditworthiness and financial strength of each issuer (see specific drivers below) as underlined by their respective VRs. Where an issuer's VR is equal to or above its Support Rating Floor, the IDRs reflect the VR. ANB's VR reflects strong liquidity, sound asset quality, consistently sound profitability, a stable deposit base and the benefits of being an associate bank of Arab Bank Plc (A-/Rating Watch Negative). It also considers some concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. The VR also reflects ANB's lower capital ratios compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia, in an operating environment of potentially high loan growth, although this is partially mitigated by a high level of collective loan loss reserves. ANB's loan growth has been limited in 2013 and, as a result, its capital ratios have strengthened. BSF's VR reflects strong asset quality with one of the lowest impaired loan ratios in Saudi Arabia, a stable deposit base, and sound profitability. It also considers the bank's strong corporate banking franchise and performance track record. The VR also considers the benefits of being an associate bank of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB, A/Stable), with whom BSF has a technical services agreement. The VR also reflects BSF's weakening profitability, lower capital ratios compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia, and significant large customer exposures relative to equity (in excess of larger Saudi peers), in an operating environment of potentially high loan growth. However, in Fitch's opinion, BSF's large exposures and its investment portfolio are fairly low risk. SABB's VR reflects its consistently strong profitability and earnings generation, and comfortable liquidity. The ratings also consider SABB's strong franchise and the benefits of being an associate bank of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable) with a technical services agreement with the HSBC group. The VR also reflects SABB's lower capital ratios compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia, in an operating environment of potentially high loan growth, and SABB's high large customer exposures relative to equity compared with larger Saudi peers. However, Fitch believes that SABB's large exposures and its investment portfolio are fairly low risk. Saudi Hollandi Bank's (SHB) VR reflects the bank's healthy asset quality, improving profitability and its strong corporate banking franchise. Its VR also considers the bank's recent fast growth, concentrations on both sides of SHB's balance sheet, uncertainty relating to its future ownership and strategy and its Tier 1 capital ratio, which is weaker than its peers, especially in light of its recent high loan growth. Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. currently holds a 40% stake in SHB. This stake is considered non-strategic and is likely to be sold in due course. Saudi Investment Bank's (SAIB) VR reflects improving financial metrics as it deploys its new strategy. Profitability, liquidity and asset quality indicators now compare well with similarly sized peers. These factors are counterbalanced by SAIB's fast growth as it strives to increase market share, particularly in retail banking. Fitch believes that impaired loans will gradually rise as the new book seasons, but does not expect a material worsening in asset quality over the rating horizon. Other factors constraining its VR include the bank's size (4% market share of sector assets) and therefore weaker earnings power than its larger peers, as well as fairly high concentration risks in loans and deposits. Its capital ratios, although still acceptable, have been eroded in 2013 as a result of strong loan growth. Alinma Bank's (Alinma) VR reflects its strong capital ratios, solid customer funding base, improving but low profitability and lack of legacy problem assets. The VR also considers the bank's fairly high loan growth as part of its expansion strategy, concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, liquidity mismatch and short track record. The expected expansion of the bank's operations will inevitably reduce the bank's currently strong capital ratios. Bank Aljazira's (BAJ) VR reflects its fast retail growth, concentrated financing book and declining capital ratios. The VR also considers BAJ's low but improving profitability, improving asset quality (although its impaired loan ratio is still among the highest in Saudi Arabia), and sound liquidity and funding. Aljazira Capital (AJC) does not have a VR because of its strategic importance to BAJ. As an integral part of BAJ, it cannot be assessed on a standalone basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS AND IDRs FOR ANB, BSF AND SABB Upside to Al Rajhi's VR is somewhat limited, given its current high level. The VR could be downgraded if there is a notable deterioration in asset quality indicators and/or capitalisation. Fitch does not view this as likely at present. An upgrade of NCB's VR is also unlikely, given its already high level and its high loan book concentration. Pressure on NCB's VR could come from a sharp deterioration in capital, liquidity, or asset quality - particularly as a result of rapid loan growth, especially in NCB's Turkish subsidiary. Upside to Riyad's VR is limited, considering its current high level. Downside could result from deterioration in asset quality, if this leads to a significant decline in profitability and an erosion of the capital base. However, revenues from its core banking businesses should be ample to cover any future loan impairment charges. Negative pressure on SAMBA's VR could occur if there is deterioration in the bank's asset quality, both in loans and investments, or if there is a sharp reduction in capital levels. Upward movement is unlikely considering the already high level of the VR. ANB's, BSF's and SABB's IDRs are sensitive to any change in their VRs. However, any downward movement would be limited to one notch due to their Support Rating Floors of 'A-'. Support is not factored into the IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB. Negative pressure on ANB's VR would be driven by significant weakening of the bank's capital ratios compared with larger peers. This would be most likely through a deterioration in the bank's loan quality or renewed loan growth. Upside is limited, given the current high level of the rating. Negative pressure on BSF's VR would be driven by significant weakening of the bank's capital ratios, compared with larger peers, together with a significant increase in large customer exposures relative to equity. If the technical services agreement between BSF and CACIB is terminated, weakening its franchise, this could also put pressure on the VR but this is not the agency's base case. Upside is limited, given the fairly low capital ratios and high concentrations. Negative pressure on SABB's VR would be driven by significant weakening of the bank's capital ratios, compared with larger peers, together with a significant increase in large customer exposures relative to equity. If the technical services agreement between SABB and HSBC is terminated, weakening its franchise, this could also put pressure on the VR but this is not our base case. Upside is limited, given the fairly low capital ratios compared with larger peers and high concentrations. An upgrade of SHB's VR would stem from greater diversification of the franchise and a stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its domestic peers. An end to the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership and future strategy could also positively affect the VR. The VR could be downgraded as a result of high loan growth having a negative impact on asset quality and capital ratios. Upside for SAIB's VR would result from a sustainable improvement in profitability and business diversification, while maintaining healthy capitalisation, strong asset quality and sound funding and liquidity positions. Downward pressure on the VR could arise from a sharp deterioration in asset quality, earnings capacity or a continuing erosion of capital ratios. Alinma's rating is currently constrained by its short track record. Diversification on both sides of the balance sheet, increasing and extending its funding profile, as well as improving profitability and internal capital generation, would likely result in an upgrade. Rapid growth and eroding capital ratios could put pressure on Alinma's VR, as would a sharp deterioration in asset quality and profitability. Downward pressure on BAJ's VR could come from a further deterioration of its Fitch core capital and Tier 1 capital ratios, most likely attributable to fast financing growth. BAJ's capital ratios are at the lower end of the peer group range. Deterioration in asset quality and earnings could also put downward pressure on the VR. Upward potential is limited by BAJ's below-average capital ratios and its fast growth and below-average earnings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS FOR ALL 11 BANKS, AND IDRs FOR AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC The affirmation of the banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflects the extremely high probability of support available from the Saudi authorities if required. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the demonstrated ability and willingness of the authorities to support the banking sector. Fitch's view of support is underpinned by the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from its hydrocarbon production, and the moderate size of the Saudi Arabian banking sector in relation to the country's GDP. The banks' Support Ratings are all '1', reflecting the extremely high probability of state support. The Support Rating Floors of the four largest banks (Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad and SAMBA) are 'A+' reflecting their high systemic importance. The Support Rating Floors for the remaining seven banks are 'A-'. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of eight of the banks (Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ) are driven by support from the authorities. The differences in the Support Rating Floors and by extension the IDRs reflect their systemic importance, franchise and market share, and government ownership. AJC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the extremely high probability of institutional support, if needed, from its 100% owner, BAJ ('A-'/Stable). Although AJC's operations and management are separate, Fitch views AJC as a core subsidiary and aligns its IDR with that of BAJ. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS FOR ALL 11 BANKS, AND IDRs FOR AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the authorities to provide support to the banking sector. Given the robust economy and the authorities' strong track record of support for local banks, downward pressure is considered low. Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these would be sensitive to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors. AJC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in BAJ's ratings or in Fitch's view of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch notes the high level of strategic and financial importance of AJC to BAJ and the latter's 100% ownership. A Special Report with more details on the banks will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: Al Rajhi Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' National Commercial Bank (NCB) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN programme affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+'/'F1' Riyad Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN programme affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+'/'F1' SAMBA Financial Group (SAMBA) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Arab National Bank (ANB) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A' BSF Sukuk Limited Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A' Saudi British Bank (SABB) Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' EMTN programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A' Saudi Hollandi Bank (SHB) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Alinma Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Bank Aljazira Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Aljazira Capital Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analysts Philip Smith (ANB, BSF, SABB, SAIB, BAJ, AJC) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1091 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Redmond Ramsdale (Riyad, NCB) Director +971 4 424 1202 Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates PO Box 502030 Mahin Dissanayake (Alinma, Al Rajhi, SAMBA, SHB) Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Redmond Ramsdale (Riyad, NCB) Director +971 4 424 1202 Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates PO Box 502030 Secondary Analysts Alan Milne (SABB, SAIB, BAJ, AJC) Analyst +44 20 3530 1491 Andrew Parkinson (Alinma, ANB, BSF, Al Rajhi, SAMBA, SHB) Analyst +44 20 3530 1420 Mahin Dissanayake (NCB, Riyad) Director +44 20 3530 1618 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating Sukuk' dated 9 August 2013 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating Sukuk here Evaluating Corporate Governance here 2013 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks here Saudi Arabia here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.