May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liberty PRIME Series 2009-2's (Liberty 2009-2) and Liberty PRIME 2010-1's (Liberty 2010-1) notes. The transactions are securitisations of Australian prime residential mortgages originated by Liberty Financial Pty Ltd. The rating actions are as follows:

Liberty PRIME Series 2009-2:

AUD40.4m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0009304) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD6.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009312) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD1.8m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0009320) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD1.5m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0009338) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD0.9m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0009346) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD0.8m Class E (ISIN AU3FN0009353) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Liberty PRIME Series 2010-1:

AUD89m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0011250) affirmed at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable

AUD10.4m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011268) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD3.6m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0011276) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD3.6m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0011284) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD3.4m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0011292) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD1m Class E (ISIN AU3FN0011300) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation of the notes reflects Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the Liberty 2009-2 collateral pool have remained in line with the agency's expectations, while Liberty 2010-1 has improved in performance since the last rating action in June 2012.

The transactions are well protected at each rating level by credit enhancement which has continued to grow due to sequential amortisation and reserve accounts funded through historical excess spread. Excess spread has been available to both transactions.

Arrears have historically been high for both transactions; however, Liberty 2010-1 has seen a reduction since peak levels in early 2012 with 30+ days arrears at 0.94% at end-March 2013, below Fitch's 30+ days conforming Dinkum Index of 1.46%.

Liberty 2009-2 has seen 30+ days arrears remain stable at 3.99%. The arrears levels are mitigated by the more-than-adequate credit support available. Losses have been low since issue, with AUD31,118 for Liberty 2010-1 and AUD23,195 for Liberty 2009-2 - all covered by excess spread.

As at end-March 2013, the weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of the pools was 60.1% for Liberty 2009-2 and 68.3% for Liberty 2010-1. Investment loans accounted for 18.3% and 14.5% of the pools respectively.

Rating Sensitivities

In Liberty 2009-2 the class E notes are most susceptible to rating volatility. Given Fitch's 'BBsf' loss severity assumptions and all else being equal, an increase of 90+days arrears by 7.1 percentage points might lead to a downgrade. For Liberty 2010-1, the class D notes are the most susceptible to rating volatility and a corresponding increase of 8.9 percentage points would be expected before downgrades would be considered, given Fitch's 'BBBsf' loss severity assumptions. Both scenarios are considered unlikely given the historical performance of the collateral pool.

Concentration risk is increasing in Liberty 2009-2, with 273 obligors remaining at end-March 2013. As concentration continues to increase, the likelihood of any rating upgrade will reduce.

The increase in the weighted average coupon on the notes may reduce excess available income, in turn leaving lower rated notes exposed to concentration risk. The most senior notes are not expected to be impacted by a reduction of excess available income.