(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All
transactions are
backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages
sourced directly
or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were
originated in the name of
nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary
Services Pty Ltd,
and sold to the various trusts through FirstMac warehouses. A
full list of
rating action can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement supports
the notes' current ratings, the agency's expectations of
Australia's economic
conditions and the performance of the underlying loans, which
have remained in
line with the agency's expectations.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007 had the highest
level of 30+days
arrears at 3.85% at end-2016, while FirstMac Mortgage Funding
Trust No.4 Series
3-2016 recorded the lowest level of 0.16%. This compared with
Fitch's 2Q16
Dinkum RMBS Index of 1.14%.
The transactions have performed within Fitch's expectations,
with minimal
losses. The transactions have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI),
with policies
provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited
(Insurer Financial
Strength Rating: A+/Stable) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance
Limited (Insurer
Financial Strength Rating: AA-/Stable). Since closing 88 loans
have defaulted
across the 14 FirstMac transactions rated by Fitch, resulting in
zero losses
across the outstanding Fitch-rated notes. LMI covered 87% of the
losses, with
the rest covered by excess spread.
The default model was only run for FirstMac 3-2016. It was not
run for the
remaining transactions in accordance with Fitch's criteria, as
the outstanding
ratings are either only 'AAAsf' or a rated junior note is
present with no
subordination, the transactions do not have revolving periods
and a review of
pre-determined performance triggers indicates the transactions
display stable
asset performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sequential pay down has increased credit enhancement for each
transaction's
senior notes, with the 'AAAsf' rated notes able to withstand
many multiples of
the latest reported arrears.
The ratings are not expected to be affected by any foreseeable
change in
performance. The ratings of all the FirstMac transactions' class
A notes are
independent of downgrade to the LMI providers' ratings.
Class B notes of FirstMac 1-2007 may be downgraded if there is
deterioration in
performance, with losses being above expectations, a significant
reduction in
the payment of LMI claims or a significant decrease in excess
spread. The notes
may also be downgraded if Fitch no longer expects the issuer to
call the
transaction.
Fitch's analysis excludes credit to excess spread. No
charge-offs have been
recorded on any notes.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
FirstMac Limited's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by FirstMac Limited as at end-2016;
Transaction reporting data provided by FirstMac Limited as at
end-2016; and
Loan enforcement details provided by FirstMac Limited as at
end-2016.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
The full list of rating action is shown below with balances as
at end-2016:
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007:
AUD63.4m Class A notes (ISIN AU0000FMAHA0) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
AUD7.7m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0001889) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
and
AUD27.0m Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0001897) affirmed at 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2010:
AUD92.3m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0011441) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD18.3m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0011458) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011:
AUD10.8m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0014775) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD87.7m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0014783) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD7.8m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0014791) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012:
AUD83.4m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0016135) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD8.7m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0016143) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 3-2012:
AUD71.9m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0017570) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD73.0m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3CB0203313) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD12.6m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0017588) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2013:
AUD59.2m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0019436) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD125.8m Class A-2R notes (ISIN AU3FN0031571) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD17.8m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0019279) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2E-2013:
AUD24.8m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0020939) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD133.1m Class A-2R notes (ISIN AU3FN0033478) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 1A-2014:
AUD57.8Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0023453) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
AUD248.5m Class A-2R notes (ISIN AU3FN0031670) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD11.7m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0023461) affirmed at ' AAAsf
'; Outlook
Stable.
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-2014:
AUD110.9m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0024618) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD188.4m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0024626) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD14.8m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0024634) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
FIRSTMAC MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST NO. 4 SERIES 3PP-2014:
AUD319.3m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0025813) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD18.8m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0025821) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 1-2015:
AUD318.3m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027405) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD212.2m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027413) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD25.9m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027421) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-2015:
AUD275.7m Class A-1a notes (ISIN AU3FN0029427) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD25.0m Class A-1b notes (ISIN AU3CB0233880) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD0.0m Class A-1R notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
and
AUD19.8m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0029435) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 2-2016:
AUD339.5m Class A-1a notes (ISIN AU3FN0031365) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD17.1m Class A-1b notes (ISIN AU3FN0031373) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD31.4m Class A-2 notes (ISINAU3FN0031381) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 3-2016:
AUD478.0m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0032728) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; and
AUD40.3m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0032736) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 28
Jul 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019339
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
