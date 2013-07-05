(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed 6 tranches of the Emerald Series of Australian reverse mortgages.
The transactions are securitisations of Australian reverse mortgage receivables originated by
Bluestone Equity Release Pty Limited (Bluestone). The rating actions are listed below.
Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:
AUD93.6m Class A notes (ISIN AU300EMER013) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD13.0m Class B notes (ISIN AU300EMER021) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD15.6m Class C notes (ISIN AU300EMER039) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:
AUD105.9m Class A notes (ISIN AU3FN0003307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD13.2m Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0003315) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD11.8m Class C notes (ISIN AU3FN0003323) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that current credit enhancement levels
adequately support the notes' ratings, and that the performance of the portfolio
with regards to borrower exit rates, property values and interest rates, remains
in line with expectations.
Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:
By the April 2013 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had
experienced 837 borrower exits, amounting to AUD84.2m. Exits typically come in
the form of borrower mortality, morbidity (move to long-term aged care), or
voluntary prepayments. The majority of exits from the pool to date have been due
to voluntary prepayments (586 exits), or loans repurchased by the Bluestone
Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (72 exits). Mortality and morbidity
account for 119 and 60 exits respectively. To date, the voluntary prepayment
rate for the pool, excluding repurchases by Bluestone, is 7.6% per annum. The
weighted average borrower age was 76.9 years, compared with 70.3 years at issue.
The liability balance for Emerald 2006-1 has reached a total of AUD122.1m at the
April 2013 payment date, from an initial balance of AUD112.2m. There were no
un-reimbursed drawings on the liquidity facility.
Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:
By the March 2013 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had
experienced 651 borrower exits totalling AUD76.3m. The majority of exits from
the pool to date have been due to voluntary prepayments (518 exits), or loans
repurchased by the Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (7 exits),
while mortality and morbidity account for 98 and 28 exits respectively. To date,
the voluntary prepayment rate for the pool, excluding repurchases, is 8.4% per
annum. The weighted average borrower age was 76.0 years, compared with 70.9
years at issue.
At March 2013, the liability balance Emerald 2007-1 has risen to a total of
AUD130.9m, from an initial note balance of AUD124.2m. There were no
un-reimbursed drawings outstanding on the liquidity facility.
Given the nature of reverse mortgage asset classes, these transactions have the
unusual feature of an increasing liability balance. The increase is primarily
driven by the capitalisation of interest, further advances and periodic
instalments paid to the borrowers, which are funded by further advance and
committed advance facilities, respectively. It should be noted that the issue
balances reflect the amount payable to the note holders, as well as the
committed advance facility and further advance facility provider.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Property prices: The affirmations reflect the relative strength of the
Australian property market, which has not seen the significant devaluations
experienced in other advanced economies around the world.
Borrower exit rates: Exits have generally occurred at a faster rate than the
original ratings' analysis anticipated. Combined with the steady accumulation of
excess spread, this has helped to contribute to stronger levels of
overcollateralization.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated significant falls in property prices or higher than expected
longevity of the borrowers could result in the proceeds from the sale of the
property being insufficient to cover for the accrued balance outstanding owed by
the borrower. Fitch's analysis found that the two transactions are less
vulnerable to downgrade given that property values have increased significantly
since the time these transactions were issued, providing a buffer for future
property market corrections.