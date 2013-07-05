(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed 6 tranches of the Emerald Series of Australian reverse mortgages. The transactions are securitisations of Australian reverse mortgage receivables originated by Bluestone Equity Release Pty Limited (Bluestone). The rating actions are listed below.

Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:

AUD93.6m Class A notes (ISIN AU300EMER013) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD13.0m Class B notes (ISIN AU300EMER021) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD15.6m Class C notes (ISIN AU300EMER039) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:

AUD105.9m Class A notes (ISIN AU3FN0003307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD13.2m Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0003315) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD11.8m Class C notes (ISIN AU3FN0003323) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that current credit enhancement levels adequately support the notes' ratings, and that the performance of the portfolio with regards to borrower exit rates, property values and interest rates, remains in line with expectations.

By the April 2013 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had experienced 837 borrower exits, amounting to AUD84.2m. Exits typically come in the form of borrower mortality, morbidity (move to long-term aged care), or voluntary prepayments. The majority of exits from the pool to date have been due to voluntary prepayments (586 exits), or loans repurchased by the Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (72 exits). Mortality and morbidity account for 119 and 60 exits respectively. To date, the voluntary prepayment rate for the pool, excluding repurchases by Bluestone, is 7.6% per annum. The weighted average borrower age was 76.9 years, compared with 70.3 years at issue. The liability balance for Emerald 2006-1 has reached a total of AUD122.1m at the April 2013 payment date, from an initial balance of AUD112.2m. There were no un-reimbursed drawings on the liquidity facility.

By the March 2013 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had experienced 651 borrower exits totalling AUD76.3m. The majority of exits from the pool to date have been due to voluntary prepayments (518 exits), or loans repurchased by the Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (7 exits), while mortality and morbidity account for 98 and 28 exits respectively. To date, the voluntary prepayment rate for the pool, excluding repurchases, is 8.4% per annum. The weighted average borrower age was 76.0 years, compared with 70.9 years at issue.

At March 2013, the liability balance Emerald 2007-1 has risen to a total of AUD130.9m, from an initial note balance of AUD124.2m. There were no un-reimbursed drawings outstanding on the liquidity facility.

Given the nature of reverse mortgage asset classes, these transactions have the unusual feature of an increasing liability balance. The increase is primarily driven by the capitalisation of interest, further advances and periodic instalments paid to the borrowers, which are funded by further advance and committed advance facilities, respectively. It should be noted that the issue balances reflect the amount payable to the note holders, as well as the committed advance facility and further advance facility provider.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Property prices: The affirmations reflect the relative strength of the Australian property market, which has not seen the significant devaluations experienced in other advanced economies around the world. Borrower exit rates: Exits have generally occurred at a faster rate than the original ratings' analysis anticipated. Combined with the steady accumulation of excess spread, this has helped to contribute to stronger levels of overcollateralization.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated significant falls in property prices or higher than expected longevity of the borrowers could result in the proceeds from the sale of the property being insufficient to cover for the accrued balance outstanding owed by the borrower. Fitch's analysis found that the two transactions are less vulnerable to downgrade given that property values have increased significantly since the time these transactions were issued, providing a buffer for future property market corrections.