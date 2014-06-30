(Repeat for additional subscirbers)

June 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed six tranches of the Emerald Series of Australian reverse mortgages. The transactions are securitisations of Australian reverse mortgage receivables originated by Bluestone Equity Release Pty Limited (Bluestone). The rating actions are listed below.

Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:

AUD85.0m Class A notes (ISIN AU300EMER013) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.1m Class B notes (ISIN AU300EMER021) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.7m Class C notes (ISIN AU300EMER039) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:

AUD98.2m Class A notes (ISIN AU3FN0003307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.4m Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0003315) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.9m Class C notes (ISIN AU3FN0003323) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that current credit enhancement levels adequately support the notes' ratings, and that the performance of the portfolio with regard to borrower exit rates, property values and interest rates, remains in line with expectations.

Given the nature of reverse mortgage asset classes, these transactions have the unusual feature of an increasing liability balance. The increase is primarily driven by the capitalisation of interest, further advances and periodic instalments paid to the borrowers, which are funded by further advance and committed advance facilities, respectively. It should be noted that the issue balances reflect the amount payable to the note holders, as well as the committed advance facility and further advance facility provider.

Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:

By the April 2014 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had experienced 951 borrower exits, amounting to AUD103.5m. Exits typically come in the form of borrower mortality, morbidity (move to long-term aged care), or voluntary prepayments. The majority of exits from the pool to date have been due to voluntary prepayments (660 exits), or loans repurchased by the Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (72 exits). Mortality and morbidity account for 139 and 79 exits respectively. To date, the voluntary prepayment rate for the pool, excluding repurchases by Bluestone, is 8.2% per annum. The weighted average borrower age was 78.0 years, compared with 70.3 years at issue. The WA LVR on the pool has increased to 36.9%, from 35.1% at closing. At the April 2014 payment date, the liability balance reached a total of AUD113.8m from an initial balance of AUD112.2m. There were no un-reimbursed drawings on the liquidity facility.

Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:

By the March 2014 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had experienced 759 borrower exits totalling AUD92.9m. The majority of exits from the pool to date have been due to voluntary prepayments (600 exits), or loans repurchased by the Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (7 exits), while mortality and morbidity account for 120 and 32 exits respectively. To date, the voluntary prepayment rate for the pool, excluding repurchases, is 13.1% per annum. The weighted average borrower age was 77.4 years, compared with 70.9 years at issue. The WA LVR on the pool has increased to 36.2%, from 32.4% at closing.

At March 2014, the liability balance had decreased to a total of AUD123.5m, from an initial note balance of AUD124.2m. There were no un-reimbursed drawings outstanding on the liquidity facility.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Property prices: The affirmations reflect the relative strength of the Australian property market, which has not seen the significant devaluations experienced in other advanced economies around the world. Australian property prices have significantly increased since 2006/2007.

Borrower exit rates: The combination of exits, which have generally occurred at a faster rate than the original ratings' analysis anticipated, and the steady accumulation of excess spread has contributed to stronger levels of overcollateralization.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated significant falls in property prices or higher than expected longevity of the borrowers, could result in the proceeds from the sale of the property being insufficient to cover for the accrued balance outstanding owed by the borrower. Fitch's analysis found that the two transactions are less vulnerable to downgrade given that property values have increased significantly since the time these transactions were issued, providing a buffer for future property market corrections.