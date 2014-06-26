(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale Express Bank
AD's (SGE), Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD's (ABB) and leasing company
Sogelease
Bulgaria's (Sogelease) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGs
SGE and ABB's IDRs and Support Ratings are driven by potential
support being
available to the banks, if required, from their respective
majority
shareholders. Sogelease's IDRs are equalised with SGE, as Fitch
views Sogelease
as a core subsidiary of SGE.
SGE is wholly owned by Societe Generale (SG, A/Negative). ABB's
ultimate
majority shareholder is Allianz SE (AA-/Stable) through its 66%
stake in Allianz
Bulgaria Holding, which in turn holds 80% stake in ABB.
Fitch believes SGE is a strategically important subsidiary of SG
and views SGE
as part of SG's strategic commitment to the CEE region. This
view has been
strengthened by SG's recent strategic plan with renewed
ambitions in CEE. There
is substantial operational and managerial integration between
the two banks, and
capital and funding have been made available by SG to SGE to
date. SGE's IDRs
are constrained by the Bulgarian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
ABB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect potential reputational
damage to the
parent from a bank's default, its small size and the owner's
support track
record. The notching between Allianz's and ABB's IDRs is based
on Fitch's view
of only limited strategic importance of the subsidiary to its
parent due to
Allianz's focus on insurance activities, ABB's marginal
contribution to Allianz
group's profits and that it is Allianz's only banking subsidiary
in CEE. Fitch
understands that Allianz has no intention to sell ABB. However,
in the agency's
view, whether ABB remains in the parent group in the long term
depends on its
contribution to Allianz's core insurance and asset management
business and ABB's
standalone performance.
Sogelease's ratings are equalised with those of SGE, reflecting
a high
probability that it would be supported, if required, by SGE or
by its ultimate
shareholder, SG, due to Fitch's view that Sogelease is a core
subsidiary of SGE.
This view is based on the strong integration of Sogelease with
SGE and its high
direct and indirect dependence on SG Group for funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGs
SGE, ABB and Sogelease's IDRs and Support Ratings would be
downgraded in case of
a downgrade of their parents' IDRs (multi-notch in case of SG)
or Bulgaria's
Country Ceiling. An upgrade of the Bulgarian Country Ceiling
(unlikely in
Fitch's view) would likely lead to an upgrade of SGE's IDR and
Support Rating,
albeit limited to one notch.
SGE, Sogelease and ABB's ratings are also sensitive to Fitch's
view of their
strategic importance to the respective parents. A weakening of
Fitch's view of
the strategic importance of SGE and Sogelease would likely widen
the notching
between the entities and SG's IDRs. ABB's ratings could be
downgraded if, in
Fitch's view, ABB becomes less important to Allianz's insurance
business in
Bulgaria, and ultimately to Allianz.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
ABB and SGE's Viability Ratings (VR) of 'bb-' and 'bb',
respectively, reflect
primarily their relatively limited franchises (more so for ABB)
and better than
sector average asset quality. In Fitch's view, both banks'
capitalisation is
only adequate given the difficult operating environment. Solid
funding and
liquidity profiles are relative rating strengths for both banks'
VRs.
SGE had 4.3% and 4.2% market shares in total assets and total
customer deposits
of the domestic banking system at end-2013, respectively, while
Allianz had
smaller shares of 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively. The banks' asset
quality is
persistently better than the sector average, which can be
attributed to their
relatively lower risk appetite, evidenced by moderate lending to
construction
and real estate companies and small SMEs which were mostly hit
by the crisis. At
the same time, the banks' lending to relatively larger
corporates has resulted
in some significant single-name concentrations. At end-2013, the
regulatory NPL
ratios were relatively stable, at 5.7% and 9.4% of total gross
loans for SGE and
ABB, respectively (sector average: 16.9%). Fitch believes that a
material
improvement in loan quality would require a marked economic
recovery and a
revival in lending, all of which are unlikely in 2014.
Fitch considers the banks' capitalisation to be only adequate in
light of the
difficult operating environment which limits internal capital
generation ability
and, in the case of ABB, its sizeable NPLs that are moderately
covered by
reserves. ABB's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio increased to
17.0% at end-2013
due to retained earnings, while net NPLs absorbed 20% of FCC
(2012: 27%). SGE's
reserves coverage of NPLs is high, therefore net NPLs only
equated to 2% of FCC
at end-2013.
SGE and ABB's profitability compares well with the average
sector performance
despite the banks' relatively limited scale of operations and
ABB's large pool
of liquid but low yielding assets. The challenging operating
environment has put
significant pressure on both banks through falling market
interest rates,
subdued lending volumes and increased provisioning needs. Loan
impairment
charges absorbed 64% and 41%, respectively, of SGE and ABB's
pre-impairment
operating profit in 2013. Fitch expects weak loan growth to be
the key drag on
the Bulgarian banks' performance in 2014.
The banks have sound funding and liquidity profiles. This is
evidenced at ABB by
its large and mostly stable customer deposits base (92% of total
funding at
end-2013) and high excess liquidity. Customer deposits may be
prone to limited
fluctuations given the relative significant share of deposits
from corporates,
including non-bank financial institutions (47% and 18%,
respectively), but these
can be easily cushioned by the bank's liquidity pool. The liquid
assets covered
a high 39% of total customer deposits at end-1Q14, while the
loans/deposits
ratio was around 74%.
SGE's reliance on funding from its parent has been decreasing as
a result of the
increase in local customer deposits (2013: 76% of total
liabilities). Funding
from SG dropped to 9% of liabilities at end-2013 from 18% at
end-2012. Fitch
expects this to continue gradually as the bank increases it
customer deposits.
Its loans/deposits ratio is still high at 124% compared with its
direct peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
An upgrade of the banks' VRs would require a considerable
improvement in the
banks' franchises while continuing with lower risk appetite,
therefore the
relatively better asset quality compared to the banking system.
A deterioration
of the loan book qualities leading to increased pressure on the
banks' capital
positions could trigger a downward revision of the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
SGE
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Sogelease
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (SGE, ABB)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (Sogelease)
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 33069 70
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 12
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.