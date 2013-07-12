(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Medallion Trust Series RMBS transactions comprising eight tranches of notes. These transactions are backed by pools of Australian residential mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA; AA-/Stable/F1+). The rating actions are as follows:

Medallion Trust Series 2012-1 (Series 2012-1):

AUD789.6m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD60m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Medallion Trust Series 2013-1 (Series 2013-1):

AUD934.3m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD1,001.9m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD250m Class A3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD153m Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that current credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools have remained in line with the agency's expectations.

Both transactions are currently paying down on a sequential basis and have lender's mortgage insurance (LMI) provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.

Rating Sensitivities

In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the senior note classes is remote, based on each respective note's performance and structure.

Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivity are further described in the new issue reports for Series 2012-1 and 2013-1 dated 20 August 2012 and 10 March 2013 respectively. A comparison of representations and warranties for these transactions to typical representations and warranties for Australian RMBS is available by accessing the respective representation and warranties appendices to the new issue reports.