LONDON/WARSAW, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lider
Faktoring
Hizmetleri A.S.'s (Lider) and Optima Faktoring Hizmetleri A.S.'s
(Optima)
National Long-term ratings at 'A(tur)' and 'BBB(tur)',
respectively. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National ratings reflect Lider's and Optima's limited market
positions, both
within the Turkish financial system and within the
highly-competitive and
fragmented factoring sector which is dominated by bank-owned
subsidiaries. The
ratings also reflect low levels of absolute capital, fairly high
leverage ratios
given the highly confidence-sensitive funding structures typical
of non-bank,
non-deposit-taking financial institutions. Both companies manage
liquidity
prudently, ensuring that unutilised committed funding lines are
substantial. The
ratings also reflect a high degree of earnings volatility,
impacted by business
volume swings, intense competition and a rather difficult
operating
environment.
Lider and Optima report receivables/equity ratios well below the
generous 30x
limit imposed by regulators. Gross receivables/equity at Lider
and Optima at
end-2013 stood respectively at 6.2x and 5.11x, roughly in line
with the sector
average of 5.3x. The sector average is, however, distorted by
bank-owned
factoring subsidiaries in Turkey, which represent around 70% of
sector assets
and tend to operate at much higher leverage. Independent
factoring companies,
such as Lider and Optima, are more dependent on maintaining
wider capital
buffers to see them through potential liquidity constraints,
should these arise.
Lider and Optima manage their respective liquidity positions
carefully;
unutilised committed funding lines can be ample and reached
83.7% and 70.5%,
respectively, of non-equity funding at end-2013.
Optima's rating also reflects the company's higher risk appetite
than Lider due
to its focus on the smaller, and higher-risk segment of the SME
sector. Optima's
above-average margins have so far compensated for higher risk
profile of its
customers. Fitch views its higher risk appetite a negative
rating driver,
particularly when combined with Optima's size and low operating
efficiency. Its
costs to average assets ratio was 9.3% in 2013 (sector average:
3.5%).
Improvements in asset quality at Optima, with impaired
receivables falling to
2.4% at end-2013 (2012: 11.2%), were driven by the sale of
non-performing loans
equivalent to 81% of end-2012 stock of NPLs. Had these assets
not been sold,
Optima's impaired loans ratio would have remained at a high
11.1%.
Lider's rating reflects its position as a leading independent
factoring company-
albeit with a limited share of total factoring sector turnover.
The rating also
considers its stronger-than-sector average asset quality ratios
despite
employing more conservative impairment recognition policies.
The rating also considers Lider's access to longer-term funding,
provided by its
partner and 9.9% minority shareholder, Credit Suisse Investments
(Netherlands)
B.V. , part of Credit Suisse Group AG (A/Stable).
Related-party, longer-term
funding represents around 45% of funding at Lider. While it
improves the
stability of Lider's funding profile, it also raises
concentration risks and
reduces somewhat the flexibility to adjust to changing business
conditions.
Lider's funding structure, which includes a higher share of
long-term funding,
means that its margins are negatively impacted during periods of
falling
interest rates (as was the case in 1H13). Under the current high
rate
environment, Lider's margins should improve as it quickly
re-prices new business
and makes better use of its funding lines.
Like other peers, liquidity at Lider and Optima is limited. Both
companies
maintain significant positive gaps between maturing assets and
liabilities and
have a well-established track record in managing potential
mismatches. In the
event that these were to arise, they could fund these gaps with
equity. While
this would reduce levels of free capital, the sound track record
in asset and
liability management policies established by Lider and Optima
help mitigate
against this risk. At Lider, fixed assets represent around 22.5%
of equity. This
represents an additional erosion of free capital.
Optima's ratings also consider the required increase in paid-in
share capital to
meet regulatory minimum requirements. By end-2015, shareholders
must raise
additional TRY2.5m capital to meet the TRY20m minimum
requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Both Lider and Optima's ratings are sensitive to a weakening of
capital adequacy
and leverage ratios. Both companies operate with small capital
in absolute
terms, making them vulnerable to worsening asset quality, which
could give rise
to asset and liability mismatches and other shocks.
Upward potential on the ratings is limited given the companies'
small size,
considerable shifts in balance sheet volumes, volatile results
and a competitive
operating environment. The ratings are also sensitive to changes
to the Turkish
economic environment.
