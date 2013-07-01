(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed 26 Asia-Pacific technology, media and telecom company ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides:

- A full list of ratings affirmed

- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com

- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 26 Asia-Pacific TMT Ratings

here