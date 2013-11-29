(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on three
Australian regional banks (the Regionals). The agency has
affirmed Bank of
Queensland's (BOQ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+', and revised
the Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the
Long-Term IDRs of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) and
Heritage Bank
Limited (Heritage) at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. The Outlooks
on both are
Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) AND SENIOR
DEBT
The Regionals' Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs, VRs and senior
debt ratings
reflect their adequate local franchises in a highly competitive
banking market
that is dominated by four major banks which hold about 80%
market share. The
ratings also consider the Regionals' improving capitalisation,
consistent
pre-impairment operating profitability, and strengthened funding
and liquidity
positions.
The Regionals have focused on improving balance sheet
structures. This is
reflected in their stronger capitalisation that has benefited
from sound
internal capital generation and more stable funding through the
issuance of
longer-dated term debt raised in the wholesale market, and
strong deposit
growth. Liquidity management has remained good, with short-term
wholesale
funding of up to one year being fully covered by central bank
repo-eligible
liquid assets. Although the quality of liquid assets may differ
somewhat, all
the Regionals are preparing to comply with Basel III, which
should result in
larger holdings of Level 1 liquid assets as defined under Basel
III and the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.
Heritage's and BEN's asset quality remained healthy in FY13,
with low impaired
loan ratios and good single-name diversification, although
Heritage's loans
continued to be geographically concentrated. BOQ's improved
asset quality
reflected a reduction of non-core assets and a change in the
underwriting
process and credit strategy. Fitch expects the Australian
economy to mildly
deteriorate due to a shift away from mining-investment led
growth in FY14. A
modest increase in unemployment could place pressure on asset
quality. In the
case of BOQ, a continued reduction in the legacy impaired loans
could offset a
potential deterioration in the core portfolio.
Operating profitability was supported by declining funding
costs, which more
than offset the effects of competition on asset pricing, leading
to stronger net
interest margins. BEN and Heritage have a proven track record in
sustaining a
consistent operating profitability while maintaining strong
asset quality. BOQ's
operating profitability has been impacted by large loan
impairment charges in
the past two years. However, Fitch expects these charges to
reduce in line with
the wind-down of the non-core portfolio. Similar to BEN and
Heritage, good
margin management, combined with a strong focus on cost
management, resulted in
improved pre-impairment operating profitability. A change in
BOQ's business
strategy to lower-risk lending could result in more sustainable
revenue
generation that would support overall profitability.
BOQ's revised Outlook to Positive reflects the bank's positive
rating momentum,
with improved balance sheet structure and profitability over the
past two years.
Fitch expects BOQ's balance sheet to continue to improve on the
back of the
reduction in legacy assets and a revised strategy towards
lower-risk businesses.
The Stable Outlooks on BEN's and Heritage's Long-Term IDRs
reflect Fitch's
assumption that both banks are likely to adequately manage their
asset quality
and funding, and maintain healthy levels of operating
profitability through a
mild deterioration in the economy. Possible credit losses are
likely to be
absorbed by the two banks' strong pre-impairment operating
profitability and
adequate provisioning.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BOQ's Long-Term IDR, VR and senior debt rating could be upgraded
if management
successfully executes its new strategy, which would lead to:
stronger,
sustainable operating profitability; improved funding and
liquidity; better
risk metrics, and maintaining strong capitalisation. Another key
driver for an
upgrade would be the further reduction of the legacy portfolio
while maintaining
sturdy asset quality in its core business, especially the
seasoning of the
portfolio in new markets and products which were underwritten in
the past two
years. These improvements are likely to become more visible
beyond FY14.
BEN's and Heritage's conservative risk settings provide a good
buffer in case of
a downturn, which would have to be severe to significantly
affect asset quality,
profitability, or capital. Fitch would consider a negative
rating action if
BEN's solid and Heritage's adequate funding and liquidity
positions
deteriorated. Upgrades of BEN's and Heritage's ratings are
unlikely due to their
limited price-setting power and potential earnings pressures
from competition
for deposits and loans against a mildly weaker economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BEN and BOQ's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect
the moderate
potential of government support, should it be needed, given the
banks' modest
market shares in Australia. Heritage's Support Rating of '5' and
Support Rating
Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from
the authorities
is possible, it cannot be relied upon. Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors
are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity
or ability of
the Australian sovereign to provide timely support to the bank.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT
Heritage's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as
the Australian
sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected
in the ratings
of the government-guaranteed debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-';
Support Rating affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB';
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2';
Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-';
Short-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'F2' and
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Bank of Queensland (BOQ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; and
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
Government-guaranteed debt (ISINs: AU3FN0008686, AU3FN0010245)
affirmed at
'AAA'; and
Senior unsecured USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term
Rating affirmed at
'BBB+'; Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.