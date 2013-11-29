(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on three Australian regional banks (the Regionals). The agency has affirmed Bank of Queensland's (BOQ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) and Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage) at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. The Outlooks on both are Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT The Regionals' Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings reflect their adequate local franchises in a highly competitive banking market that is dominated by four major banks which hold about 80% market share. The ratings also consider the Regionals' improving capitalisation, consistent pre-impairment operating profitability, and strengthened funding and liquidity positions. The Regionals have focused on improving balance sheet structures. This is reflected in their stronger capitalisation that has benefited from sound internal capital generation and more stable funding through the issuance of longer-dated term debt raised in the wholesale market, and strong deposit growth. Liquidity management has remained good, with short-term wholesale funding of up to one year being fully covered by central bank repo-eligible liquid assets. Although the quality of liquid assets may differ somewhat, all the Regionals are preparing to comply with Basel III, which should result in larger holdings of Level 1 liquid assets as defined under Basel III and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. Heritage's and BEN's asset quality remained healthy in FY13, with low impaired loan ratios and good single-name diversification, although Heritage's loans continued to be geographically concentrated. BOQ's improved asset quality reflected a reduction of non-core assets and a change in the underwriting process and credit strategy. Fitch expects the Australian economy to mildly deteriorate due to a shift away from mining-investment led growth in FY14. A modest increase in unemployment could place pressure on asset quality. In the case of BOQ, a continued reduction in the legacy impaired loans could offset a potential deterioration in the core portfolio. Operating profitability was supported by declining funding costs, which more than offset the effects of competition on asset pricing, leading to stronger net interest margins. BEN and Heritage have a proven track record in sustaining a consistent operating profitability while maintaining strong asset quality. BOQ's operating profitability has been impacted by large loan impairment charges in the past two years. However, Fitch expects these charges to reduce in line with the wind-down of the non-core portfolio. Similar to BEN and Heritage, good margin management, combined with a strong focus on cost management, resulted in improved pre-impairment operating profitability. A change in BOQ's business strategy to lower-risk lending could result in more sustainable revenue generation that would support overall profitability. BOQ's revised Outlook to Positive reflects the bank's positive rating momentum, with improved balance sheet structure and profitability over the past two years. Fitch expects BOQ's balance sheet to continue to improve on the back of the reduction in legacy assets and a revised strategy towards lower-risk businesses. The Stable Outlooks on BEN's and Heritage's Long-Term IDRs reflect Fitch's assumption that both banks are likely to adequately manage their asset quality and funding, and maintain healthy levels of operating profitability through a mild deterioration in the economy. Possible credit losses are likely to be absorbed by the two banks' strong pre-impairment operating profitability and adequate provisioning. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT BOQ's Long-Term IDR, VR and senior debt rating could be upgraded if management successfully executes its new strategy, which would lead to: stronger, sustainable operating profitability; improved funding and liquidity; better risk metrics, and maintaining strong capitalisation. Another key driver for an upgrade would be the further reduction of the legacy portfolio while maintaining sturdy asset quality in its core business, especially the seasoning of the portfolio in new markets and products which were underwritten in the past two years. These improvements are likely to become more visible beyond FY14. BEN's and Heritage's conservative risk settings provide a good buffer in case of a downturn, which would have to be severe to significantly affect asset quality, profitability, or capital. Fitch would consider a negative rating action if BEN's solid and Heritage's adequate funding and liquidity positions deteriorated. Upgrades of BEN's and Heritage's ratings are unlikely due to their limited price-setting power and potential earnings pressures from competition for deposits and loans against a mildly weaker economy. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BEN and BOQ's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect the moderate potential of government support, should it be needed, given the banks' modest market shares in Australia. Heritage's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon. Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Australian sovereign to provide timely support to the bank. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT Heritage's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the Australian sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected in the ratings of the government-guaranteed debt. The rating actions are as follows: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'; Support Rating affirmed at '3'; Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'; Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'; Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'; Short-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'F2' and Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2' Bank of Queensland (BOQ): Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'; Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'; Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; and Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2' Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; Support Rating affirmed at '5'; Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'; Government-guaranteed debt (ISINs: AU3FN0008686, AU3FN0010245) affirmed at 'AAA'; and Senior unsecured USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2'. 