LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of Egypt
SAE's (NBE) and Egypt-based Commercial International Bank's
(CIB) Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-' with Stable Outlook. At the
same time, we
have affirmed NBE's and CIB's Viability Ratings (VR) at 'b-' and
'b'
respectively.
We have also affirmed Credit Agricole Egypt's (CAE) Support
Rating at '4' and
its National Long- and Short-term Ratings at 'AA+(egy)' and
'F1+(egy)',
respectively.
The Long-term IDR of National Bank of Egypt (UK) Ltd (NBEUK), a
wholly-owned
subsidiary of NBE, has been affirmed at 'B-' with Stable
Outlook.
All ratings with the exception of the National Ratings are
correlated with and,
in the case of CIB, constrained by Egypt's still challenging
operating
environment and its sovereign rating (B-/Stable; see 'Fitch
Affirms Egypt at
'B-'; Outlook Stable', dated 27 June 2014, available on
www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
NBE's and CIB's Long-term IDRs are driven by their respective
VRs.
Key drivers of both NBE's and CIBs VRs are:
-Significant exposure to Egyptian sovereign debt (47% and 46% of
total assets
for NBE and CIB respectively), which results in a high
correlation of sovereign
and respective bank risk
-Significant lending concentration with the 20 largest customer
exposures
accounting for 45% (NBE) and 38% (CIB) of total loans
respectively at end-1H14
-Acceptable asset quality with solid coverage ratios. Asset
quality is, in our
view, however still vulnerable to the banks' significant lending
concentration
and the uncertain macroeconomic outlook for Egypt
-Adequate and broadly stable profitability despite limited
lending opportunities
in the domestic market. Earnings are, however, to a large degree
dependent on
the banks' large sovereign debt positions and are affected by
changes in
government bond yields
-Adequate structural liquidity profiles with low loans/deposits
ratios, strong
buffers of liquid assets (almost exclusively Egyptian sovereign
debt) and
adequate access to foreign currency (largely US dollar)
liquidity
-Reported capital ratios are just acceptable for NBE (Fitch core
capital ratio
of 11.2% at end-1H14) and adequate for CIB at 17.2%. However, in
line with local
regulation, domestic sovereign debt is zero per cent
risk-weighted which, in our
view, does not reflect the significant credit risk from the
banks' sovereign
debt positions
CIB's VR is rated one notch above its Long-term IDR (and the
Egyptian sovereign
rating) primarily for the following reasons:
-CIB's financial metrics, including profitability, are stronger
and less
volatile than those of its peers
-The bank's risk control framework is, in our view, stronger
than that of its
peers which should ultimately provide stronger protection
against negative
credit events (e.g. large corporate defaults)
-The bank's track record in executing its strategy is, in our
view, consistent
and strong. In addition, as a private sector bank CIB has
greater flexibility to
adjust its risk profile to volatility in the operating
environment
-CIB's funding profile almost exclusively relates to stable and
fairly granular
customer deposits and its funding franchise has proven stable
during previous
periods of market stress
As a result, while CIB's credit risk profile remains strongly
correlated with
that of the Egyptian sovereign, its intrinsic creditworthiness
is in our view
sufficiently strong for the bank's VR to be a notch above the
sovereign rating
in line with our criteria (see 'Rating Financial Institutions
Above the
Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012 and available on
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
NBE's and CIB's VRs and IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes
in the operating
environment, notably asset quality trends, as well as changes in
Egypt's
sovereign rating.
For both banks, a combination of reduced lending concentration
risks, reduced
direct sovereign debt exposure and improvements in Egypt's
sovereign rating
could lead to an upgrade of their VRs and, consequently, their
IDRs.
Conversely, worsening asset quality, for instance from a large
corporate
default, ultimately affecting capitalisation, a further
sovereign downgrade and
- in the case of CIB - further increasing exposure to domestic
sovereign debt
could lead to a downgrade of the VRs and, consequently, their
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Both NBE's and CIB's Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are at 'B-',
equalised with
the Egyptian sovereign rating.
While the Egyptian state has, in our view, a strong propensity
to support NBE if
required, its ability to do so is severely constrained by the
state's weak
credit profile (as reflected in Egypt's 'B-' sovereign rating).
NBE is wholly owned by the Egyptian government. It is Egypt's
largest bank by
assets, with a dominant domestic franchise, especially in
customer deposits. It
is also Egypt's biggest primary dealer in government debt. At
end-2013, its
market share in domestic lending and deposits was 21% and 26%
respectively.
CIB's Long-term IDR, driven by its VR, is constrained by Egypt's
Country Ceiling
of 'B-'. CIB, a listed bank with a diversified shareholder base,
is the leading
domestic private sector bank with lending and deposit market
shares of 8% each
at end-2013.
CAE's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that Credit
Agricole (A/Stable)
has a high propensity to support its Egyptian subsidiary.
However, the
likelihood of support is constrained by Egypt's sovereign rating
and Credit
Agricole's support propensity could change in the event of a
severe
deterioration in the Egyptian operating environment, which Fitch
does not
expect. CAE is about 60%-owned by Credit Agricole and is part of
Credit
Agricole's presence and strategy in the Middle East and North
Africa.
The Stable Outlook on NBE's and CIB's IDRs reflects that on
Egypt's sovereign
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings are primarily sensitive to a
change in Egypt's
ability to provide support as reflected in the sovereign rating,
as Fitch
considers the sovereign's willingness to support domestic banks
is, and will
remain, strong.
CAE's Support Rating is primarily sensitive to any change in
Credit Agricole's
propensity to provide support. Given CAE's small size compared
with Credit
Agricole (CAE accounted for 0.2% of group assets at end-1H14) as
well as Credit
Agricole's solid investment grade rating, the parent's ability
to support is
unquestionable and therefore not a primary rating sensitivity.
Credit Agricole's
willingness to provide support could be sensitive to a severe
deterioration in
Egypt's operating environment, although we do not consider this
to be likely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
NBE's, CIB's and CAE's National Ratings reflect their relative
ranking in the
market for local currency risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
relative ranking
of the banks. The Outlooks on the National Ratings are Stable,
reflecting
Fitch's expectation that the relative ranking of the three banks
will remain
stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY IDRs and
SR
NBEUK's IDRs are in line with its parent's IDRs. They reflect
Fitch's view that
there is a limited probability of support from the Egyptian
state via NBE.
Given that virtually all of NBE UK's funding and its main
business are dependent
on its connection to Egypt and Egyptian institutions
(specifically government
institutions), through NBE, and that NBEUK's strategy
capitalises on NBE's
franchise, Fitch has not assigned a VR to NBEUK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY IDRs
and SR
NBEUK's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors as
NBE's ratings
described above.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBE
Long-term IDR affirmed 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B-'
NBEUK
Long-term IDR affirmed 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
CIB
Long-term IDR affirmed 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
CAE
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Kuendig (NBE, CIB, CAE)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Laila Sadek (NBEUK)
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Secondary Analysts
Zeinab Abdalla (NBE, CIB, CAE)
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Patrick Breen (NBEUK)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1645
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
