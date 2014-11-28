(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of BPS-Sberbank (BPS), Bank BelVEB and
Belgazprombank
(BGPB) at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of Long-term IDRs of BPS, BelVEB, and BGPB with
Stable Outlooks
reflect Fitch's expectation of the high propensity of their
Russian owners to
provide support, in case of need. BPS is 98.4%-owned by Sberbank
of Russia
(BBB/Negative), BelVEB 97.5%-owned by Vnesheconombank, (VEB;
BBB/Negative), and
BGPB is jointly owned by OAO Gazprom (BBB/Negative) and
Gazprombank;
(BBB-/Negative).
Our view is driven by the majority ownership, common branding
(implying high
reputational risks), parent-subsidiary integration links
(including board
representation and operational controls), continued strong
commitment of the
Russian shareholders to the Belarus market, low cost of any
support required
(each of these subsidiaries accounts for less than 2% of their
respective parent
banks' consolidated assets) and the track record of support to
date.
However, the ratings are constrained at 'B-' by the rather high
risk of transfer
and convertibility restrictions being imposed in case of
sovereign stress, which
could limit the banks' ability to utilise support from their
shareholders to
service their obligations. The Belarusian subsidiaries are not
affected by the
Negative Outlooks on their parents, which mirror that on the
Russian sovereign -
due to significant rating difference.
The operating environment in Belarus remains difficult and the
country's
external position is a weakness in view of moderate FX reserves
(USD6bn as of 1
November 2014), a persistent current account deficit (USD2.6bn
in 1H14) and
material upcoming debt repayments (around USD3bn in 2015). The
pressure on the
country's external finances has so far been alleviated by
continued access to
foreign funding/preferential trade terms with Russia and we
expect this to
remain available.
Support from the Russian parents has been forthcoming so far and
Fitch believes
it will be made available in the future, in case of need.
However, new sizeable
equity injections are not expected, as growth targets for these
subsidiaries
have been revised down to match, in general, the pace of
inflation in 2015.
Funding support, mostly in foreign currencies, remains
considerable with parent
loans being in the range of 22%-37% of these subsidiaries'
liabilities. This is
likely to increase further, because foreign funding (BPS: 10% of
liabilities,
BelVEB: 16%, BGPB: 17%) may need to be repaid at maturity due to
sanctions (BPS,
BelVEB are directly affected, while BGPB, although not
sanctioned, may be
subject to negative investor sentiment).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VRs)
These banks' VRs to a large extent remain closely correlated to
the sovereign
credit profile given (i) the likelihood that any further
deterioration of the
sovereign's financial position would hurt the broader economy;
(ii) the high
degree of state ownership across the country and the dependence
of many
borrowers on government support; and (iii) the banks' high
direct exposure to
the sovereign through government bonds and FX swaps with the
National Bank (BPS
159% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC); BelVEB: 60%; BGPB: 82%).
Non-performing loans (overdue by more than 90 days) were at
end-1H14 a low 2.2%
at BPS, 1.3% at BelVEB and 0.3% at BGPB. These were adequately
covered by loan
impairment reserves (LIR). LIR comprised 5%, 4.3%, 2.9% of gross
loans,
respectively for the three banks.
However, downside risks for asset quality are high given
significant FX (mainly
USD/EUR) lending of 70%-90% of loans for the three banks while
most borrowers
are effectively unhedged. In addition the banks have generally
high borrower
leverage, large loan concentrations (top 25 credit exposures/FCC
ratios were in
the range of 1.9x-3.0x for the three banks at end-1H14), and
face spillover
effects from weaker economic growth and potential external
pressures.
In this context, loss absorption capacity is viewed as only
moderate at the
three banks. Fitch estimates that at end-1H14, loan impairment
reserves/gross
loans ratios could increase to 6% (BPS) and to 11% (BelVEB and
BGPB) without
breaching the regulatory capital adequacy (CAR) limit of 10%. As
a moderate
mitigant, annualised pre-impairment profits (adjusted for
interest income
accrued but not received in cash) were equal to 4.1% (BPS), 4.4%
(BelVEB) and
7.3% (BGPB) of average gross loans in 1H14.
Regulatory CARs remained moderate at end-3Q14 (BPS: 11.2%;
BelVEB: 13.2%; BGPB:
13.8%), with capital being pressured by growth and asset
inflation fuelled by a
weaker rouble. These pressures have been managed with parent
support involving
both capital and subordinated debt injections (BPS, BelVEB) and
risk transfers
(BPS). BGPB expects a USD150m subordinated loan from the parent
in December 2014
to support growth targets and to remain compliant with the CAR
of 12%,
covenanted in the bank's funding agreements. Internal capital
generation remains
modest at the three banks (1H14: net ROAE of 7.2% at BPS; 7.9%
at BelVEB; 1.1%
at BGPB).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the banks' IDRs are likely to be linked to changes in
the sovereign
credit profile. A further weakening of the sovereign could
indicate a greater
risk of transfer and convertibility restrictions being
introduced, which could
result in downward pressure on each of the banks' IDRs.
Banks' VRs could be downgraded if their financial profiles
deteriorate
considerably as a result of marked asset quality deterioration
and capital
erosion, without support being made available.
The potential for positive rating actions on either the IDRs or
VRs is limited
in the near term, given weaknesses in the economy and external
finances.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPS-Sberbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
BelVEB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
BGPB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 (495) 956 70 65
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 (495) 956 70 63
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 (495) 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.