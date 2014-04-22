(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National
Long-Term Ratings of Indonesia-based palm oil producers PT Sinar Mas Agro
Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART), PT Ivo Mas Tunggal (IMT) and PT Sawit Mas
Sejahtera (SMS) at AA(idn), and revised their Outlooks to Stable from Positive.
SMART, IMT and SMS are wholly owned by Golden Agri Resources Ltd (GAR).
At the same time the agency has also affirmed SMART's IDR3trn bond programme and
its IDR1trn bonds due in 2017 and 2019 issued under the programme at 'AA(idn)'.
The rating assigned to the bond programme is no assurance that bonds issued
under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a
specific issue will be the same as that of the programme.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Parental Linkage: The ratings on SMART, IMT, and SMS reflect their strong
linkage and strategic importance to GAR. Combined, these companies account for
over 70% of GAR's planted area and annual crude palm oil (CPO) production, which
means that the absence of any of these subsidiaries will directly impair GAR's
overall profile.
Shifting Profile, Outlook Revised: The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view
that significant improvements in GAR's consolidated financial profiles are not
anticipated over the medium-term, and that the headroom for rating upgrades for
the rated subsidiaries has diminished. GAR's FFO-adjusted leverage increased to
4.6x at end-2013 from 3.5x at end-2012, driven by lower CPO prices and
plantation productivity, coupled with higher working capital requirement from
both downstream and trading activities. This is in contrast with our initial
expectation that GAR would be able to begin to deleverage from 2013, which
underpinned the Positive Outlook.
GAR intends to expand the group's downstream processing and value-added
operations so that its upstream and downstream businesses are more balanced,
compared with an upstream-driven business model in the past. While Fitch
acknowledges GAR's strategic shift for business stability over the longer term,
the high working capital requirement to support this shift will limit the
group's ability to deleverage, which will constrain the rating at the current
level. Nevertheless, Fitch expects the overall financial profile to gradually
improve, albeit slightly, in the next 24 months driven by expectation of higher
plantation productivity and amortising debts.
Business Profile Underpins Rating: While leverage is now expected to be higher
than previously, GAR's position as the world's second-largest palm oil producer
by planted area and the contributor of almost 10% of Indonesia's total annual
CPO production supports the ratings. GAR also has a favourable plantation
profile, with 47% of the planted portfolio at prime mature age and its
productivity metrics are among the highest in the industry. The group's growing
downstream capacity also provides margin stability through commodity cycles,
while logistics and trading platforms are expected to improve its competitive
position over time.
Margin Compression: The group's consolidated CPO cash costs increased by about
7% yoy, primarily due to lower plantation productivity and higher labour costs.
At the same time, global CPO prices were low during 2013 and downstream sales
and trading accounted for a bigger proportion of consolidated sales at about 41%
(2012: 37%). The downstream and trading business typically earns EBITDA margin
in the low single digits, much lower than the margins in the upstream business.
These factors pushed down GAR's EBITDA margin to 9.5% at in 2013, from 12.3% in
2012. Assuming CPO prices remain constant, Fitch expects higher plantation
productivity to offset higher labour costs. As a result, GAR's EBITDA margins
are likely to stabilise at 10%-11% over the medium term even though the group
continues to expand its downstream and trading activities.
Diversified Funding Access: The group has a history of debt restructuring, which
was a constraint on its access to funding. However, access has improved in
recent years and this is reflected in the ratings. GAR has been listed on the
Singapore Exchange since 1999 and has been diversifying is funding sources,
which include issuance of Malaysian ringgit-denominated sukuk, Indonesian
rupiah-denominated bonds and convertible bonds. On 4 April 2014, it established
a USD1.5bn multicurrency medium-term note program on the Singapore Stock
Exchange. GAR also has a more diversified banking relationship, which is
particularly important to support its high working capital needs and to ensure
an efficient cost of funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- GAR's FFO-adjusted leverage at more than 4x on a sustained basis. Fitch
estimates it will remain at above 4x in 2014 but will fall to below 4x after.
- Deteriorating plantation operating profiles resulting in a decline in GAR's
consolidated EBITDA margin to less than 8.5% on a sustained basis
Positive rating action is not expected over the medium term because GAR's
strategic shift will result in a consolidated leverage profile that is more
consistent with the current rating and because of GAR's exposure to commodity
price cyclicality.