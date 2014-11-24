(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The banks are either fully or majority state-owned and represent
a combined
share of roughly 30% of Turkey's banking sector assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, FOREIGN CURRENCY IDRS, NATIONAL
RATINGS, DEBT RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' VRs at 'bbb-', and their Long-term
foreign
currency IDRs at 'BBB-', reflects their well-established
franchises and largely
sound financial metrics in terms of profitability, asset
quality, funding and
capital. Fitch believes the banks' capital adequacy ratios are
sufficiently
strong to absorb the likely moderate increase in credit losses
as loan books
season in a slower economy. Foreign currency (FC) liquidity
positions are
reasonable, with potential risks from a reduction in external
market access less
pronounced than for privately-owned peers.
Ziraat is the country's largest deposit taker and leader in the
consumer loans
segment, while Halk and Vakifbank are the fourth and
sixth-largest banks,
respectively, in terms of deposits. Ziraat and Halk perform
policy roles as they
are the sole distributors of subsidised loans to the
agricultural and SME
sectors, respectively. Only state-owned commercial banks are
eligible to receive
savings deposits from certain state-owned companies, and stable
state-related
deposits represent a high 30% of total deposits at Vakifbank and
around 20% at
both Ziraat and Halk. Ziraat, the largest of the state-owned
banks, has a
particularly deep franchise, and its widespread branch network
provides it with
significant competitive advantages. These franchise strengths
are an important
driver of the bank's VR.
Loan growth in the banking sector has slowed somewhat in 2014
(13% in 9M14
compared with around 30% in 2013). Credit expansion at Vakifbank
and Halk has
been roughly in line with the sector average, but lending at
Ziraat has grown at
an exceptionally rapid pace (by 55% in 2013; 20% in 9M14),
reflecting a drive to
shift assets away from Turkish government bonds and into
customer (mainly
corporate) loans. Fitch views Ziraat's risk appetite as higher
than its peers,
given its recent rapid growth, which is moderately negative for
the bank's VR.
The impaired loan/total loan ratio at Ziraat (2%) is roughly in
line with the
average reported by private sector peers, and lower than at Halk
and Vakifbank.
However, this ratio in part reflects recent rapid growth and is
likely to
increase as the portfolio seasons. Loan quality has been
traditionally sound at
Halk, but was negatively impacted in 3Q14 by the
reclassification of a large
exposure, which drove the (unconsolidated) impaired loans ratio
up to 3.7%. The
exposure is 20% reserved, which is low in Fitch's view, and
management's
expectation that it will fully reserve the loan by 1H15 will
weigh on
profitability over 2H14- 1H15. Vakifbank's impaired loan ratio
(around 4%) has
historically been higher than peers, but its provisioning
policies are
conservative. The state-owned banks do not write off and sell
problem loans, a
practice prevalent amongst privately-owned peers, making asset
quality ratios
not fully comparable.
Concentration risks at the state-owned peers remain manageable.
However, the
largest exposures include energy privatisation finance, real
estate development
projects and newer corporate names not among Turkey's
traditional, leading
conglomerates. The mix of borrowers is fairly similar to that at
the leading
private sector banks, although, in our opinion, there have been
some cases of
the state-owned banks being more active in lending to companies
with apparently
close ties to the Turkish authorities. Given the government's
ambitious economic
growth plans and close control over the state-owned banks (the
boards of the
state-owned banks are dominated by government appointments), and
the limited
size (lending capacity) of the country's development banks, in
Fitch's view
there is some risk that the authorities will influence lending
strategy at the
state-owned commercial banks.
Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank are largely deposit-funded.
Non-deposit FC funding
represents a moderate 12% of liabilities at Halk and 14% at
Ziraat at
end-September 2014, but a slightly higher 18% at Vakifbank. In
Fitch's view,
the banks' FC liquidity positions are reasonable, as FC
liquidity (defined as
cash, placements in foreign banks, unpledged government FC
securities,
placements in the Central Bank's reserve option mechanism and
net receivables
under FC swaps) fully covered short-term FC non-deposit
liabilities at Halk and
Vakifbank, with a ratio of 74% at Ziraat. These ratios are
broadly similar to
those at private sector peers. However, the state-owned banks
have limited
residual medium/long-term debt (this is low at Ziraat and
moderate at Halk and
Vakifbank), meaning privately-owned banks could be more exposed
in case of a
prolonged loss of external market access.
Capital ratios are solid. The Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/weighted
risk ratios for
Halk (11.3% at end-September 2014) and Vakifbank (11.1%) are
broadly in line
with those reported by private sector peers. Ziraat's ratio was
higher (15%) as
a result of fixed asset revaluations in 2014 and reduced (zero)
risk weightings
on consumer loans serviced out of borrowers' government
pensions. However, the
tangible equity/assets is more in line with peers at 11%, and
capital ratios at
Ziraat may come under somewhat greater pressure from still
significant growth
plans.
Profitability has been healthy at Ziraat and Halk, supported by
solid margins,
good efficiency and moderate impairment charges. However,
increased provisions
on Halk's large impaired loan will dampen performance in the
near term.
Vakifbank's profitability is satisfactory, but not as strong as
at Ziraat and
Halk due to slightly weaker margins and efficiency and somewhat
higher
provisions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS,
LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS
The three banks' Support Ratings (SRs) of '2' and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs)
of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of
support from the
Turkish sovereign, in case of need. The SRFs, which underpin the
banks'
Long-term FC IDRs, are aligned with the sovereign's Long-term FC
IDR. The banks'
Long-term local currency IDRs of 'BBB' are also aligned with
those of the
sovereign, reflecting Fitch's high support expectations.
In Fitch's view, the Turkish state's propensity to support the
state-owned banks
is likely to be very high, reflecting their ownership, the
policy roles of
Ziraat and Halk and the significant state-related deposits held
at the banks.
Fitch believes the state's ability to provide extraordinary FC
support to the
banking sector, if required, may be somewhat constrained given
limited central
bank FC reserves (net of placements from banks) and the sector's
sizable
external debt. However, in Fitch's view, the FC support needs of
the state-owned
banks in even quite extreme scenarios should be manageable for
the sovereign
given their reasonable liquidity FC positions: at end-1H14, the
three banks
total FC non-deposit liabilities (long- and short-term), net of
available FC
liquidity (as defined above), reached an estimated moderate
USD7bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlooks on the banks' ratings reflect Fitch's view
that these
ratings are unlikely to change in the near term.
The banks' ratings are sensitive primarily to changes in the
operating
environment and the sovereign credit profile. An upgrade of the
sovereign
ratings could result in a similar action on the banks' ratings
if, in Fitch's
view, either (i) the sovereign's ability to support the banks
had strengthened
further, in line with its own credit profile; or (ii) the
sovereign upgrade was
linked to positive changes in the operating environment that
warranted an
upgrade of the banks' VRs.
The VRs could be downgraded if deterioration in the operating
environment
results in a weakening of asset quality, performance,
capitalisation and access
to FC funding. A bank-specific deterioration of asset quality,
resulting from
weaknesses in underwriting or increased political interference
in lending
decisions could also trigger negative action on a VR, as could a
much more rapid
build-up of FC wholesale funding. However, a downgrade of any of
the banks' VRs
would only result in negative action on the banks' IDRs if at
the same time
Fitch believed the ability and/or propensity of the Turkish
authorities to
provide support had weakened.
Changes in the banks' SRs and SRFs, and hence the levels at
which support
underpins their IDRs, would likely be linked to changes in the
sovereign's
ratings. However, these ratings could also be downgraded,
resulting in a
notching of the banks' SRFs off the sovereign rating, if either
(1) the banks'
FC positions deteriorate considerably, to an extent which might
limit the
sovereign's ability to provide them with sufficient
extraordinary support in FC;
or (2) Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to support the
banks has
reduced. A change of ownership of the banks, or the introduction
of bank
resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at limiting sovereign
support for failed
banks, could negatively impact Fitch's view of support
propensity, and hence the
banks' SRs and SRFs. However, such developments are not
currently anticipated in
the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VAKIFBANK SUBORDINATED
DEBT
The affirmation of Vakifbank's subordinated debt rating at 'BB+'
reflects the
fact that this is notched once off the bank's 'bbb-' VR. This
reflects Fitch's
usual approach to rating subordinated debt, and also its view
that government
support for state-owned banks in Turkey will not necessarily in
all
circumstances be extended to subordinated creditors. Any change
in Vakifbank's
VR would likely lead to a change in the subordinated debt
rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O.
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Ratings affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Ratings affirmed at '2'
Support rating Floors affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt (short-term; Ziraat and Vakifbank)
affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt rating (Vakifbank): affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
