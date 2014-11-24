(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halk) and Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.'s (Vakifbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The banks are either fully or majority state-owned and represent a combined share of roughly 30% of Turkey's banking sector assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, FOREIGN CURRENCY IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, DEBT RATINGS The affirmation of the banks' VRs at 'bbb-', and their Long-term foreign currency IDRs at 'BBB-', reflects their well-established franchises and largely sound financial metrics in terms of profitability, asset quality, funding and capital. Fitch believes the banks' capital adequacy ratios are sufficiently strong to absorb the likely moderate increase in credit losses as loan books season in a slower economy. Foreign currency (FC) liquidity positions are reasonable, with potential risks from a reduction in external market access less pronounced than for privately-owned peers. Ziraat is the country's largest deposit taker and leader in the consumer loans segment, while Halk and Vakifbank are the fourth and sixth-largest banks, respectively, in terms of deposits. Ziraat and Halk perform policy roles as they are the sole distributors of subsidised loans to the agricultural and SME sectors, respectively. Only state-owned commercial banks are eligible to receive savings deposits from certain state-owned companies, and stable state-related deposits represent a high 30% of total deposits at Vakifbank and around 20% at both Ziraat and Halk. Ziraat, the largest of the state-owned banks, has a particularly deep franchise, and its widespread branch network provides it with significant competitive advantages. These franchise strengths are an important driver of the bank's VR. Loan growth in the banking sector has slowed somewhat in 2014 (13% in 9M14 compared with around 30% in 2013). Credit expansion at Vakifbank and Halk has been roughly in line with the sector average, but lending at Ziraat has grown at an exceptionally rapid pace (by 55% in 2013; 20% in 9M14), reflecting a drive to shift assets away from Turkish government bonds and into customer (mainly corporate) loans. Fitch views Ziraat's risk appetite as higher than its peers, given its recent rapid growth, which is moderately negative for the bank's VR. The impaired loan/total loan ratio at Ziraat (2%) is roughly in line with the average reported by private sector peers, and lower than at Halk and Vakifbank. However, this ratio in part reflects recent rapid growth and is likely to increase as the portfolio seasons. Loan quality has been traditionally sound at Halk, but was negatively impacted in 3Q14 by the reclassification of a large exposure, which drove the (unconsolidated) impaired loans ratio up to 3.7%. The exposure is 20% reserved, which is low in Fitch's view, and management's expectation that it will fully reserve the loan by 1H15 will weigh on profitability over 2H14- 1H15. Vakifbank's impaired loan ratio (around 4%) has historically been higher than peers, but its provisioning policies are conservative. The state-owned banks do not write off and sell problem loans, a practice prevalent amongst privately-owned peers, making asset quality ratios not fully comparable. Concentration risks at the state-owned peers remain manageable. However, the largest exposures include energy privatisation finance, real estate development projects and newer corporate names not among Turkey's traditional, leading conglomerates. The mix of borrowers is fairly similar to that at the leading private sector banks, although, in our opinion, there have been some cases of the state-owned banks being more active in lending to companies with apparently close ties to the Turkish authorities. Given the government's ambitious economic growth plans and close control over the state-owned banks (the boards of the state-owned banks are dominated by government appointments), and the limited size (lending capacity) of the country's development banks, in Fitch's view there is some risk that the authorities will influence lending strategy at the state-owned commercial banks. Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank are largely deposit-funded. Non-deposit FC funding represents a moderate 12% of liabilities at Halk and 14% at Ziraat at end-September 2014, but a slightly higher 18% at Vakifbank. In Fitch's view, the banks' FC liquidity positions are reasonable, as FC liquidity (defined as cash, placements in foreign banks, unpledged government FC securities, placements in the Central Bank's reserve option mechanism and net receivables under FC swaps) fully covered short-term FC non-deposit liabilities at Halk and Vakifbank, with a ratio of 74% at Ziraat. These ratios are broadly similar to those at private sector peers. However, the state-owned banks have limited residual medium/long-term debt (this is low at Ziraat and moderate at Halk and Vakifbank), meaning privately-owned banks could be more exposed in case of a prolonged loss of external market access. Capital ratios are solid. The Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/weighted risk ratios for Halk (11.3% at end-September 2014) and Vakifbank (11.1%) are broadly in line with those reported by private sector peers. Ziraat's ratio was higher (15%) as a result of fixed asset revaluations in 2014 and reduced (zero) risk weightings on consumer loans serviced out of borrowers' government pensions. However, the tangible equity/assets is more in line with peers at 11%, and capital ratios at Ziraat may come under somewhat greater pressure from still significant growth plans. Profitability has been healthy at Ziraat and Halk, supported by solid margins, good efficiency and moderate impairment charges. However, increased provisions on Halk's large impaired loan will dampen performance in the near term. Vakifbank's profitability is satisfactory, but not as strong as at Ziraat and Halk due to slightly weaker margins and efficiency and somewhat higher provisions. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS The three banks' Support Ratings (SRs) of '2' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support from the Turkish sovereign, in case of need. The SRFs, which underpin the banks' Long-term FC IDRs, are aligned with the sovereign's Long-term FC IDR. The banks' Long-term local currency IDRs of 'BBB' are also aligned with those of the sovereign, reflecting Fitch's high support expectations. In Fitch's view, the Turkish state's propensity to support the state-owned banks is likely to be very high, reflecting their ownership, the policy roles of Ziraat and Halk and the significant state-related deposits held at the banks. Fitch believes the state's ability to provide extraordinary FC support to the banking sector, if required, may be somewhat constrained given limited central bank FC reserves (net of placements from banks) and the sector's sizable external debt. However, in Fitch's view, the FC support needs of the state-owned banks in even quite extreme scenarios should be manageable for the sovereign given their reasonable liquidity FC positions: at end-1H14, the three banks total FC non-deposit liabilities (long- and short-term), net of available FC liquidity (as defined above), reached an estimated moderate USD7bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlooks on the banks' ratings reflect Fitch's view that these ratings are unlikely to change in the near term. The banks' ratings are sensitive primarily to changes in the operating environment and the sovereign credit profile. An upgrade of the sovereign ratings could result in a similar action on the banks' ratings if, in Fitch's view, either (i) the sovereign's ability to support the banks had strengthened further, in line with its own credit profile; or (ii) the sovereign upgrade was linked to positive changes in the operating environment that warranted an upgrade of the banks' VRs. The VRs could be downgraded if deterioration in the operating environment results in a weakening of asset quality, performance, capitalisation and access to FC funding. A bank-specific deterioration of asset quality, resulting from weaknesses in underwriting or increased political interference in lending decisions could also trigger negative action on a VR, as could a much more rapid build-up of FC wholesale funding. However, a downgrade of any of the banks' VRs would only result in negative action on the banks' IDRs if at the same time Fitch believed the ability and/or propensity of the Turkish authorities to provide support had weakened. Changes in the banks' SRs and SRFs, and hence the levels at which support underpins their IDRs, would likely be linked to changes in the sovereign's ratings. However, these ratings could also be downgraded, resulting in a notching of the banks' SRFs off the sovereign rating, if either (1) the banks' FC positions deteriorate considerably, to an extent which might limit the sovereign's ability to provide them with sufficient extraordinary support in FC; or (2) Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to support the banks has reduced. A change of ownership of the banks, or the introduction of bank resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at limiting sovereign support for failed banks, could negatively impact Fitch's view of support propensity, and hence the banks' SRs and SRFs. However, such developments are not currently anticipated in the near term. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VAKIFBANK SUBORDINATED DEBT The affirmation of Vakifbank's subordinated debt rating at 'BB+' reflects the fact that this is notched once off the bank's 'bbb-' VR. This reflects Fitch's usual approach to rating subordinated debt, and also its view that government support for state-owned banks in Turkey will not necessarily in all circumstances be extended to subordinated creditors. Any change in Vakifbank's VR would likely lead to a change in the subordinated debt rating. The rating actions are as follows: T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Viability Ratings affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Ratings affirmed at '2' Support rating Floors affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt (short-term; Ziraat and Vakifbank) affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt rating (Vakifbank): affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 