HONG KONG, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 361
Degrees International
Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB'. The
Outlook is Stable. The company's senior unsecured rating and the
rating on its
outstanding USD400 million 7.25% senior notes due 2021 have also
been affirmed
at 'BB'.
The ratings are supported by the Chinese sportswear brand's
stable margins and
working capital, as well as its sustained net cash position.
However, the
company's small scale and market share in an industry
characterised by limited
brand recognition beyond global foreign brands constrains its
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Operations: 361 Degrees' stable market share as China's
fourth-largest
domestic brand and healthy EBITDA margins are underpinned by its
strong
production capabilities and ongoing efficiency gains, as well as
an extensive
distribution network with more than 6,000 outlets. In addition,
361 Degrees'
flexible pricing strategy and inventory monitoring systems allow
it to adapt
quickly to changes in market conditions. The company has
maintained a reasonable
inventory level of 4.0x-4.2x average monthly sales.
Promising Industry Prospects: Fitch expects China's sportswear
industry to
benefit from rising disposable incomes, increasing health
consciousness and
supportive policies. The sales value of sportswear in China is
projected to
increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.4% in
2016-2018, versus 6.2% in
2008-2013, according to Euromonitor International. 361 Degrees'
expansion has
been in line with the industry average in the past few years.
Sales Growth to Moderate: Fitch expects revenue growth for 361
Degrees to
moderate in the next few years, but the company should still
benefit from the
continued expansion of China's sportswear industry. Revenue in
2017 is expected
to rise in line with trade-fair orders for the group's core
brand, implying
high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth as compared with
13% yoy growth in
2016.
Investment in Brands: 361 Degrees may benefit from growth in
brands other than
its core brand, including 361 Degrees Kids, the e-commerce
business, its
international operations and the high-end outdoor brand, One
Way. The company
remains highly dependent on its core brand, which accounted for
approximately
85% of total sales in 2016, but Fitch expects it to continue
diversifying
earnings as contribution from new brands increases. 361 Degrees
is likely to
allocate more resources to build brand awareness, promote its
technical products
and invest in international expansion and its multi-brand
platform. However, we
do not expect this to have a large negative impact on margins,
as the pace of
investments is unlikely to exceed sales growth.
Healthy Financial Profile: 361 Degrees has a record of stable
recurring EBITDA
margins and operating cash flow, and has maintained a net cash
position for the
past four years. FCF turned positive in 2016 to CNY540 million
thanks to prudent
working capital management and lower capex. Fitch expects the
company to
continue generating positive FCF in 2017-2019.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
361 Degrees has a smaller operating scale and is less
diversified in terms of
geography and product portfolio compared with global peers.
However, the company
has a strong financial profile, with a sustained net cash
position and
consistently positive FCF. 361 Degrees has a smaller scale - of
approximately
24% of EBITDA - compared with branded apparel company, Levi
Strauss & Co.
(BB/Stable), but benefits from higher profitability, a higher
coverage ratio and
is in a net cash position against Levi's FFO net leverage ratio
of over 3x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Mid- to high single-digit revenue growth in 2017-2020
- EBITDA margin in the range of 18%-19% in 2017-2020
- Capital expenditure of CNY200 million annually
- Receivable days and inventory days similar to 2016 levels
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
No positive rating action will be considered until 361 Degrees
significantly
boosts its operating scale and market share.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
-EBITDA margin below 15% for a sustained period (2016: 19%)
-Negative FCF for a sustained period
-Failure to sustain a net cash position
-Deteriorating working capital, such as worsening trade
receivables (including
bill receivables) days or a significant increase in channel
inventory
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: 361 Degrees had sufficient capital and
liquidity resources
at end-2016, as reflected by the total debt balance of CNY2.8
billion - of which
CNY76 million was current borrowings - and a readily available
cash balance of
CNY5.6 billion. Besides, the company's unutilised banking
facilities amounted to
almost CNY4 billion in 2016. Fitch expects 361 Degrees to
continue generating
positive FCF from 2017 thanks to working capital management and
limited capex
requirements.
