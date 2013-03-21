(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 21 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 37 classes of notes issued by 12 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or by way of third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts by FirstMac warehouses. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. Key Rating Drivers The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the agency's expectations. All transactions are paying down on a sequential basis with principal collections being allocated to the senior notes with the exception of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2007 and FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2010. The Class A and AB notes in FirstMac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust and FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007 are also paying down pro-rata. The amortisation of the notes has resulted in improvements in credit enhancement. As at end-January 2013, 30+ day arrears ranged from 0% for FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012 to 4.1% for FirstMac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust. All transactions have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) provided by one or more of the following insurers; QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and Housing Loan Insurance Corporation. Any losses not covered by LMI policies to date have been covered by excess spread and no transactions have experienced any losses to date. Rating Sensitivities The sequential pay-down has enhanced credit enhancement for senior notes, especially for well-seasoned collateral pools. As of end-January 2013, the senior notes can withstand multiples of current arrears. Class A notes remain independent of a downgrade of the LMI provider's rating. Class AB notes of recently originated transactions remain sensitive to any change in the ratings of the LMI providers. Although the number of loans included in the securitised pools is of a significant size, Class B notes are still exposed to concentration risk in the event that the originator will not decide to call the transaction. FirstMac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust: AUD98.8m Class A-1 (ISIN AU300FMA5015) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD5.6m Class AB (ISIN AU300FMA5023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD16.5m Class B (ISIN AU300FMA5031) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Bond Series 1C-2006: AUD171.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010708) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Bond Series 1E-2006 Trust : EUR91.7m Class A (ISIN XS0250012498) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD50.5m Class B (ISIN AU300FMA9017) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007: AUD166.4m Class A (ISIN AU0000FMAHA0) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD20.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0001889) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD27m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0001897) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2007: EUR72.5m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0305486127) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD195.5m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0003026) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD20.7m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0003018) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2008: AUD196.5m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0007050) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD39m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0007068) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD15m Class B-1 (ISIN AU3FN0007076) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD6m Class B-2 (ISIN AU3FN0007084) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2009: AUD245 m Class A-3 (ISIN AU3FN0008413) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD40.6m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0008421) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD15.6m Class B-1 (ISIN AU3FN0008439) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD6.3m Class B-2 (ISIN AU3FN0008447) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2009: AUD263.3m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0009494) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD19.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009502) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD16m Class B-1 (ISINAU3FN0009510) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Class A-1 was paid in full in July 2012 FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2010: AUD4.8m Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN001425) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD74.1m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0011433) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD173.6m Class A-3 (ISIN AU3FN0011441) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD33.2m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011458) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011: AUD114.8m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0014775) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD87.7m Class A-3 (ISIN AU3FN0014783) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD39.8m Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD11.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0014791) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A-1 was paid in full in December 2012 FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012: AUD116.8m Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN0016127) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD131.1m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0016135) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD13.4m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0016143) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust RMBS Series 3-2012: AUD319m Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN0017570) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD73m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3CB0203313) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD18.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0017588) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable `