(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Azerbaijan-based
Unibank's (UB) and
Demirbank's (DB) at 'B', and Atabank (AB) and AGBank (AGB) at
'B-'. The Outlook
on AGB has been revised to Negative. The Outlooks on the other
banks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The affirmations reflect the currently stable macroeconomic
environment, as high
oil prices support Azerbaijan's commodity-driven economy, and
the banks' largely
stable credit metrics. The spill-over effects of high oil prices
on the non-oil
economy have provided some growth opportunities for the banks
and also supported
the gradual resolution of post-crisis asset quality problems.
Liquidity across
the sector has been stable, underpinned by monetary expansion,
which has
supported deposit growth. Wholesale funding of private banks is
mainly sourced
from development institutions, remains limited in volume and
reasonably
diversified by maturity.
Credit risks relate mainly to slowly-amortising corporate loan
books, but asset
quality metrics have been stable at UB, DB and AB, and all three
banks could
fully reserve reported problem assets without breaching minimum
regulatory
capital requirements. AGB continued to report relatively weaker
asset quality:
non-performing loans (NPLs) net of accrued interest ticked up to
15% at end-2012
(from 12% at end-2011) and they could not have been fully
absorbed through
available impairment reserves and capital.
All four banks face emerging capital constraints, resulting from
loan growth,
weak profit generation (driven by margin compression and limited
operational
scale) and limited new equity injections. DB and UB appear
better positioned to
improve profitability by expanding into higher-margin retail
lending. However,
fast retail growth (20%-40% at both banks in 2012) entails
significant credit
risks, although both banks have recently strengthened their risk
management
capabilities. The success of the banks' retail expansion
strategies will depend
on their ability to contain credit losses and rising operating
costs (the latter
particularly high at UB, with a cost/income ratio above 70% in
2012).
Capital constraints have become more acute for AGB and AB, which
need to
increase their regulatory capital to the new minimum requirement
of AZN50m by
end-2013 from AZN43m and AZN35m, respectively, at end-2012.
Fitch understands
that both banks have preliminary agreements with their current
shareholders for
capital injections during the year to address these shortfalls,
but these plans
have yet to be implemented.
The Negative Outlook on AGB's IDRs reflects the ongoing
weakening of the bank's
solvency due to operational losses, as measured on a cash basis.
AGB's
pre-impairment result net of accrued but not received income has
been a negative
10% of starting equity during 2012. The build-up on the balance
sheet of accrued
interest mean that at end-2012, together with the unreserved
part of reported
NPLs, this was almost equal to the bank's regulatory capital. In
Fitch's
opinion, the bank's dependence on regulatory forbearance with
respect to loan
provisioning is increasing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
Upside potential for the four banks' ratings is currently
limited, primarily as
a result of structural issues affecting the operating
environment (including
high economic cyclicality, weak institutional development,
generally immature
corporate governance and political risks). Gradual improvements
in the operating
environment, a strengthening of the banks' franchises and an
extended track
record of sound performance could give rise to upward rating
pressure over time.
The banks' ratings could come under downward pressure if there
was a large and
sustained drop in oil prices, although this scenario is not
expected in the near
term. An intensification of capital pressures as a result of
fast growth and/or
an increase in impairment charges would also be credit negative,
if not offset
by capital injections. Failure of either AB and AGB to meet the
new minimum
regulatory capital requirement by end-2013 would also be credit
negative,
although by itself would be unlikely to result in downgrades
given potential
regulatory forbearance (at least in the short term) for banks
with moderate
capital shortfalls.
AGB's ratings could be downgraded if pressure on the bank's
solvency increases
further as a result of continued pre-impairment cash-based
losses and/or
recognition of additional loan problems. Conversely, Fitch could
revise AGB's
Outlook back to Stable if capitalisation strengthens as a result
of equity
injections or improved performance and internal capital
generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS
(SRs) and SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The SRFs of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Ratings for each of the
banks reflect
their relatively limited scale of operations, as a result of
which extraordinary
support from the Azerbaijan authorities cannot be relied upon,
in Fitch's view.
The potential for support from private shareholders cannot be
reliably assessed.
Fitch does not expect any revision of the banks' SRFs or Support
Ratings in the
foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Unibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at No Floor
Demirbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at No Floor
Atabank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at No Floor
AGBank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at No Floor
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UB and AB)
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (DB and AGB)
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst (UB and AB)
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Secondary Analyst (DB and AGB)
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.