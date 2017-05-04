(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Georgia (BoG, BB-/Stable), TBC Bank (BB-/Stable), ProCredit Bank (Georgia) (PCBG, BB/Stable) and Liberty Bank (LB, B+/Stable). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of BoG, TBC and LB are driven by the banks' intrinsic strength, as reflected by their Viability Ratings (VRs). The ratings consider the banks' reasonable asset quality metrics supported by the stabilised economic environment and currency exchange rate, their adequate capitalisation and stable funding profiles. The Stable Outlooks on the ratings reflect Fitch's view that the banks' pre-impairment profitability should absorb potential asset quality impairment without losses eroding capitalisation. PCBG's IDR is driven by moderate probability of support from the bank's majority shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable). VIABILITY RATINGS BoG BoG's asset quality metrics remain adequate, notwithstanding a moderate uplift in non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue above 90 days) to 4.1% of total gross loans at end-2016 from 2.8% at end-2015. The coverage of NPLs at end-2016 was a reasonable 82%. Restructured exposures made up further 6% of loans including a big restructured loan (4% of gross loans) booked at BoG's holding company JSC BGEO Group. However, the volume of NPLs and restructured exposures net of reserves equalled a moderate 35% of Fitch core capital (FCC), with risks further mitigated by good collateral coverage. Potential credit risks may also stem from high loan book dollarisation (68%), with borrowers being largely unhedged and significant borrower concentration. The top 25 groups of borrowers accounted for 22% of the bank's gross loan book at end-2016 or 1.2x FCC. However, recent lari appreciation (8% in 2017) should support loan performance. The FCC ratio stood at a moderate 15.1% at end-2016, down from 17.2% at end-2016, as growth outpaced capital generation. Regulatory Tier 1 CAR was a lower 9.1%, pressured by a punitive 175% regulatory risk-weights for foreign-currency loans, and early payment of GEL100 million dividends to the holding company (adjusted for these, the bank's Tier 1 CAR would be 10.1%). Fitch expects that the bank's capital ratios should not decline any further, given moderate growth plans and good earnings expectations. Bank's capital cushion allowed BoG to absorb a small 1% of gross loans before breaching regulatory minimum capital ratios at end-2016. However, loss absorption capacity is still solid given BoG's pre-impairment profits of 7.7% of average gross loans in 2016. Bank's overall net profitability metrics remain sound (23% ROAE in 2016), supported by healthy margins, good operating efficiency and only moderate loan impairment charges. BoG's funding profile benefits from well-established market franchise. The bank is dominantly funded by customer deposits (61% of total liabilities at end-2016), which are moderately concentrated. The top 10 largest depositors at end-2016 comprised 29% of corporate funds, or 13% of total customer accounts. The risks are mitigated by the bank's good liquidity buffer - at end-2016 liquidity cushion (net of obligatory reserves) comprised about 15% of total assets, covering 27% of total customer deposits. The bank's refinancing risks are low, and wholesale repayments in 2017 make up a relatively small 5% of BoG's liabilities. TBC TBC's asset quality metrics remained sound with NPLs equal to 1.3% of gross loans at end-2016 (end-2015: 1%), fully reserved. Restructured exposures declined to 3.9% in 2016 from 4.7% in 2015, while the reserve coverage of NPLs plus restructured loans was a moderate 60%. The unreserved portion of these amounted to a moderate 10% of FCC. The dollarisation of the loan book was a high 66%, which is typical for the market. The loan book is moderately concentrated. The top 25 groups of borrowers made up 83% of FCC. TBC's FCC ratio declined to 21% at end-2016 from 25% at end-2015, as the risk-weighted assets inflated due to local currency depreciation and consolidation of Bank Republic. Regulatory Tier 1 CAR was a tighter 10.4% due to conservative 175% risk weighting of foreign currency loans and regulatory deductions of investments in Bank Republic, potentially allowing TBC to additionally reserve 3.5% of loans before breaching the regulatory minimum. Pre-impairment profit is robust (7% of loans) offering a good buffer against potential asset quality deterioration. Net profitability is also sound (ROAE of 22%) in line with the bank's growth, thus preserving capital ratios. Funding was mainly sourced from customer deposits (70% of total liabilities), about 30% of which were interest-free current accounts. TBC's ratings also consider an only moderate liquidity buffer net of potential wholesale and CBR/government repayments, allowing the bank to withstand an outflow of only 6% of customer accounts. Funding from foreign banks and IFIs made up 15% of total liabilities at end-2016. However, medium-term repayments are manageable (4% of liabilities in 2017 and 5% in 2018). PCBG PCBG's NPLs declined to 1.5% of gross loans at end-2016 from 2.3% at end-2015 due to sale of GEL100 million loans in December 2016. NPLs were fully reserved. Restructured exposures also dropped to 6% from 10%. We note the potential risk from the significant dollarisation of the loan book (85% at end-2016) - the highest among Fitch-rated banks in Georgia, while the share of naturally hedged borrowers was limited. The loan book is moderately concentrated. The 25 largest exposures were equal to 74% of FCC at end-2016. The FCC ratio improved to 19.3% at end-2016 (end-2015: 17.8%) driven by moderate ROAE of 13% in 2016. PCBG plans to distribute 50% of its net income as dividends, but this should not affect the bank's capitalisation due to conservative growth. Regulatory Tier 1 CAR was a tighter 11.2% due to punitive risk-weighting of foreign currency loans, allowing the bank to additionally reserve moderate 5% of loans. Pre-impairment profitability provided additional loss absorption capacity of 5% of average loans. PCBG is mainly funded by customer deposits, which amounted to 61% of total liabilities at end-2016. These have been relatively stable through the cycle. The concentrations are moderate. The 20 largest depositors accounted for 15% of total customer funding at end-2016. Funding from related parties comprised further 17% of liabilities at end-2016. PCBG's liquidity cushion (net of obligatory reserves) is strong, covering 45% of customer deposits. LB LB's asset quality metrics are good. The retail NPL origination rate (defined as the increase in NPLs over the year plus write-offs, divided by the average performing loans) in 2016 was only 3%, down from 5% in 2015, which is notably below the bank's breakeven loss rate (defined as the pre-impairment profit, divided by average performing retail loans) of 10%. The stock of NPLs on the bank's balance sheet increased to 9.5% at end-2016 from 7.6% at end-2015, due to changes in bank's loan write-off policies, but these were fully covered by reserves. Also positive for asset quality, in contrast to market practice, LB issues loans mainly in local currency. The share of foreign currency loans at end-2016 was a low 3% of total. In 2016 the bank reported a record high 32% ROAE, underpinned by wide net interest margins (NIMs), stable commission incomes and reduced cost of risk. Fitch expects the bank's margin to decline by 1-2 pp in the medium term due to the intensified competition and the recently introduced regulatory maximum effective interest rate, although it should still report strong double-digit ROAE in 2017. As a result of muted growth and good internal capital generation, LB's FCC ratio improved to 18.3% at end-2016 from 12.8% at end-2015. The regulatory Tier 1 CAR was 12.4%, potentially allowing LB to absorb 4% of losses without breaching regulatory capital requirements. LB's customer deposits (91% of liabilities at end-2016) are stable, but rather expensive and potentially price sensitive. Liquidity risks are mitigated by a significant cushion of liquid assets (45% of total assets at end-2M17), covering almost 60% of customer accounts. There is a track record of good performance and Fitch's base case expectation is that there will be no radical shifts in the bank's business. However, there is some uncertainty over the bank's future strategy and governance, as the majority stake in the bank, previously pledged, after it was foreclosed, went under control of three new private shareholders. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's and LB's '4' Support Ratings and 'B' Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view of the limited probability of support being available from the Georgian government, in case of need. This is because although the authorities would likely have a high propensity to support these banks in light of their systemic importance/social function, the ability to provide support, especially in foreign currency, may be constrained due to these banks' large foreign currency liabilities (USD5.0 billion at end-2016) relative to sovereign reserves (USD2.8 billion). PCBG's Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view that PCH's propensity to provide support to the subsidiary is high, but PCBG's ability to receive and utilise this support could be restricted by transfer and convertibility risks, as reflected by Georgia's Country Ceiling of 'BB'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating upside for BoG, TBC and PCBG is limited, as the former two are already at the same level as the sovereign, while the latter is constrained by the Country Ceiling. Upside potential for LB's rating is also limited, although a material strengthening of bank's franchise and ruling out the uncertainties regarding bank's future strategy, while maintaining decent asset quality, strong profitability and capitalisation metrics, would be credit positive. Downgrades of the IDRs and VRs of BoG, TBC and LB, as well as PCBG's VR, may result from rapid growth or a marked deterioration of asset quality, leading to a substantial weakening of the banks' capitalisation. PCBG's Long-Term IDR is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of support from PCH and to a change in Georgia's Country Ceiling. The rating actions are as follows: Bank of Georgia Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' TBC Bank Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' ProCredit Bank (Georgia) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Liberty Bank Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Alekseenko Analyst +7 495 956 3003 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001