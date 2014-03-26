(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A(idn)' Long-Term National Rating on four Indonesian
regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau and Kepri (Bank Riau
Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung (Bank Lampung), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku
(Bank Maluku) and PT Bank Sulut (Bank Sulut). The Outlook is Stable. At
the same time, Fitch has assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)' to Bank Riau
Kepri, Bank Lampung and Bank Sulut. A full rating breakdown is provided at the
end of the commentary.
'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
Bank Riau Kepri, Bank Lampung, Bank Maluku and Bank Sulut are majority-owned by
the provincial governments, municipalities and regencies within their provinces.
The affirmation of the National Long-Term Ratings reflects unchanged support
from the regional and central governments. The central government may provide
limited support to these four regional banks, if required, given their important
policy role in supporting the development of their regional economies, and in
spite of their lower systemic risk compared with other large banks in Indonesia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National Ratings of Bank Lampung, Bank Maluku and Bank Sulut reflect Fitch's
view that all of those regional governments have a propensity to support the
banks, if needed, given their majority ownership of these banks. This is in
addition to potential, but limited, support from the central government given
the banks' important role in the development of their regions. While Bank Riau
Kepri is a relatively smaller bank (0.5% of system assets), its National Rating
reflects its sizeable low-cost deposit base, satisfactory capital position,
average profitability and modest asset quality.
These regional banks act as treasurers for their respective regional
governments, and are the main lenders to their region's civil governments. The
central government showed its support through capital injections into 12 such
banks, including these four, during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the central government's
ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to such
regional development banks. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect
in the near to medium term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial
profiles is unlikely to impact their National Ratings, given the regional
governments' majority ownership in and potential support to these banks.
Upside potential for the banks' National Ratings may arise if they can
successfully close the gap with its larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size
of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset quality record, high
core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low-cost
funding base. An upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating may also potentially
impact the banks' ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and medium-term notes
are the same as their National Long-Term Ratings. This is because these debts
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the
concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term Ratings would
also affect these issue ratings.
The list of rating actions follows:
Bank Riau Kepri
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Lampung
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Maluku
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Sulut
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(idn)'