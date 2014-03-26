(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A(idn)' Long-Term National Rating on four Indonesian regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau and Kepri (Bank Riau Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung (Bank Lampung), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (Bank Maluku) and PT Bank Sulut (Bank Sulut). The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)' to Bank Riau Kepri, Bank Lampung and Bank Sulut. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.

'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category.

'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.

Bank Riau Kepri, Bank Lampung, Bank Maluku and Bank Sulut are majority-owned by the provincial governments, municipalities and regencies within their provinces. The affirmation of the National Long-Term Ratings reflects unchanged support from the regional and central governments. The central government may provide limited support to these four regional banks, if required, given their important policy role in supporting the development of their regional economies, and in spite of their lower systemic risk compared with other large banks in Indonesia.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The National Ratings of Bank Lampung, Bank Maluku and Bank Sulut reflect Fitch's view that all of those regional governments have a propensity to support the banks, if needed, given their majority ownership of these banks. This is in addition to potential, but limited, support from the central government given the banks' important role in the development of their regions. While Bank Riau Kepri is a relatively smaller bank (0.5% of system assets), its National Rating reflects its sizeable low-cost deposit base, satisfactory capital position, average profitability and modest asset quality.

These regional banks act as treasurers for their respective regional governments, and are the main lenders to their region's civil governments. The central government showed its support through capital injections into 12 such banks, including these four, during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS

Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the central government's ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to such regional development banks. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their National Ratings, given the regional governments' majority ownership in and potential support to these banks.

Upside potential for the banks' National Ratings may arise if they can successfully close the gap with its larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset quality record, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low-cost funding base. An upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating may also potentially impact the banks' ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES- DEBT RATINGS

The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and medium-term notes are the same as their National Long-Term Ratings. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term Ratings would also affect these issue ratings.

The list of rating actions follows:

Bank Riau Kepri

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(idn)'

Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'

Bank Lampung

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(idn)'

Rupiah Senior Bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'

Bank Maluku

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'

Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'

Bank Sulut

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(idn)'