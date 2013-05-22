(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed four pass-through certificates (PTC) from two Indian ABS transactions, Platinum Trust 2012 and Platinum Trust 2013. These transactions are backed by commercial vehicles loans originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd (CIFCL).The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmations reflect adequate levels of credit enhancement (CE) and sound asset performance.

The CE of Platinum Trust 2012 increased to 33.5% in April 2013 from 9.5% at closing in December 2011 as the portfolio amortised to 28.4% of the initial balance. The 90+dpd as a percentage of the initial pool balance and the outstanding pool balance was 0.5% and 1.6% respectively as of March 2013. The 180+dpd as a percentage of the initial pool balance and the outstanding pool balance was 0.2% and 0.6% respectively as of March 2013. Both the 90+dpd and 180+dpd have been increasing since closing and hovering at similar levels since January 2013.

The CE of Platinum Trust 2013 increased to 11% in April 2013 from 9.3% at closing in in December 2012 as the portfolio amortised to 84.3% of the initial balance. The 90+dpd as a percentage of the initial pool balance and the outstanding pool balance was 0.15% and 0.18% respectively as of March 2013. There have been no loans in arrears by 180+ days since closing. The CE of both transactions, which is in a form of fixed deposits, has not been utilised as the transactions have had sufficient excess spread to absorb charge-offs to date.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch considers a downgrade to be unlikely for all three transactions. For Platinum Trust 2012, based on the current CE, an increase in the base-case default rate by 2.4x to 8.4%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf'. For Platinum Trust 2013, based on the current CE, an increase in the base-case default rate by 1.4x to 4.7%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf'.

Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivity for Platinum Trust 2012 are described further in the new issue report dated 7 February 2012.

A comparison of the transactions' representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset class is available by accessing the reports and links given under Related Research below.

The list of rating action is as follows:

Platinum Trust 2012

INR1,148,573,403 Series A PTCs due August 2016: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Platinum Trust 2013 INR1,440,258,198 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

INR1,335,396,470 Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

INR600,506,089 Series A3 PTCs due April 2017: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable