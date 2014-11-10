(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Laboral Kutxa) at 'BBB+', Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRN) at 'BBB+' and Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRS) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on Laboral Kutxa and CRN are Stable. The Outlook on CRS has been revised to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the support-driven Long-term IDR of Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar (GCC) at 'BB' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook is Negative, reflecting Fitch's expectation that the probability that the bank would receive support from the Spanish state (BBB+/Stable), if ever required, is likely to decline within the next six months. Following the reorganisation of GCC group, Fitch has also assigned IDRs, a Support Rating (SR) and a Support Rating Floor (SRF) to Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A. (BCC), the new central institution of the banking group, and withdrawn the SR and SRF of Cajas Rurales Unidas, SCC (CRU) the former central institution, which now remains as an ordinary member of the group. The rating actions follow a periodic review of Spanish cooperative banks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT (LABORAL KUTXA, CRN AND CRS) The Long-term IDRs of the three Spanish credit cooperatives are driven by their individual creditworthiness as reflected by their VRs. The VRs of Laboral Kutxa and CRN reflect their low risk appetites, which have resulted in better than sector average asset quality indicators (NPL ratios of 8.8% and 5% at end-1H14, respectively, vs the sector average of 13.4%). The entities benefit from operating in the northern regions of Spain, the Basque Country and Navarra, where the economic environment has proven more resilient than the national average. Their VRs are also supported by sound Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios of 13.4% and 15.6% at end-1H14 respectively, which combined with strong leverage ratios and robust loan loss reserve coverage, provide reasonable buffers against stressed losses. Laboral Kutxa and CRN also benefit from growing deposit bases and ample liquidity buffers. However, their VRs also factor in their modest profitability and the pressure on earnings from the low interest rates environment and muted business volume growth. CRS's Positive Outlook reflects asset quality stabilisation and Fitch's expectation that gross NPL inflows will decline while recoveries accelerate in 4Q14 and 2015. CRS's VR factors in its sizeable loss absorption buffers in the form of loan impairment reserves (67% NPL reserve coverage at end-1H14) and robust capital ratios (FCC ratio of 18.8% at end-1H14). The VR also considers the difficult operating environment in Andalusia where CRS operates. The weak economic prospects in the region could undermine CRS's business growth opportunities and challenge earnings generation capacity. Like its peers, CRS benefits from a stable and growing deposit base and ample liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT (LABORAL KUTXA, CRN AND CRS) Should Spain's macroeconomic indicators improve, there is scope for limited upside rating potential for Laboral Kutxa and CRN. However, a sovereign upgrade would not automatically result in an upgrade of the banks' ratings. An upgrade of Laboral Kutxa's ratings would likely be contingent on further improvements in asset quality, particularly in managing down problematic real estate assets, and boosting profitability. An upgrade of CRN's ratings would be contingent on a sovereign upgrade accompanied by an improvement in core banking profitability. Any upside rating potential would only materialise if the banks' capitalisation and loss absorption buffers remained strong. While currently not expected by Fitch, potential drivers for a downgrade would include a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating and marked asset quality deterioration, which could put significant pressure on earnings and capital. Upward rating potential for CRS would arise from further evidence of asset quality improvements, earnings stabilisation largely supported by interest rate floors as well as its high capital ratios and loss absorption buffers and sound funding and liquidity. If improving asset quality trends derail significantly, the Outlook could be revised to Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT (GCC) GCC's IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt rating are driven by Fitch's expectation that if required, there remains a moderate probability of support from the Spanish state. The Support Ratings reflect GCC's regional systemic importance to Spain and drive the group's IDRs. Thus the latter are sensitive to the same considerations as the SR and SRF. Given the existence of a mutual support mechanism among all of GCC's group members, the IDRs of the group apply to all the entities of the group, including BCC and Cajas Rurales Unidas (CRU). GCC's credit fundamentals have improved. In particular, the level of problem assets has trended downwards since end-2013 while NPL reserve coverage ratio has strengthened to around 48.2% at end-3Q14 (43.6% at end-2013). The realisation of sizeable capital gains on the sale of assets, including the real estate management subsidiary, supported the group's additional provisioning efforts and internal capital generation in 3Q14. GCC's FCC was an adequate 10.69% at end-1H14. In addition, by end-October 2014 the group had reduced reliance on ECB funding significantly after having repaid 80% of the LTRO funding ahead of maturity. GCC's VR continues to reflect its weaker than sector average asset quality metrics and the vulnerability of its capital base to unreserved problem assets (over 1.5x FCC). RATING SENSITIVITIES- VR (GCC) GCC's VR could be upgraded if the bank continues to make progress in managing down problem assets while improving its loss absorption buffers, including its loan reserve coverage and capitalisation. Any improvement in banking earnings will also be rating positive. Conversely, a deterioration in any of the above trends or in its earnings generation capacity could lead to a downgrade of its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL) GCC's, Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's and CRS's SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB' reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate likelihood of support for the banks from the Spanish authorities, if needed. This is because the banks' regional importance is considered strong. Fitch has also assigned a SR and a SRF to BCC because as the central institution of GCC, Fitch expects that sovereign support to the group, if ever required, would be channelled through BCC. BCC's SR and SRF mirror those of the group. The SR and SRF of these entities are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions around Spain's ability and propensity to provide timely support to the banks. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). Fitch expects to downgrade GCC's, BCC's, Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's and CRS's SRs to '5' and revise their SRFs to 'No Floor' by end-1H15. Timing will be influenced by progress made on bank resolution legislation. The Negative Outlook on GCC reflects that a downward revision of its SRF would likely cause downgrades of its Long-term IDR and long-term senior debt ratings to the level of the bank's VR unless mitigating factors arise. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt issued by CRU is notched from GCC's VR (Fitch has not assigned a VR to CRU). The use of GCC's VR as the anchor rating is based on Fitch's view that under the group's mutual support mechanism GCC will at all times ensure that CRU is able to meet its payments on these instruments. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below GCC's VR to reflect below-average loss severity of this type of debt. The ratings of the subordinated debt are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect GCC's VR. 