(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of
Bahrain's (NBB) and BBK B.S.C.'s (BBK) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed Arab Banking Corporation's
(ABC) IDR at
'BBB-'; Ahli United Bank B.S.C.'s (AUB) IDR at 'BBB+' and Gulf
International
Bank's (GIB) at 'A'. The Outlooks on all the banks' Long-term
IDRs are Stable.
At the same time Fitch has upgraded BBK's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'bbb-' from
'bb+'. All other Bahraini banks' VRs have been affirmed. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of Bahraini
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
BBK's, AUB's and GIB's IDRs are support-driven.
BBK's IDR, Support Rating and SRF are driven by support from the
Bahraini
sovereign (BBB/Stable). Fitch's view of support for BBK is based
on its systemic
importance as a major retail and corporate bank in Bahrain, and
the Bahraini
authorities' high propensity to support domestic commercial
banks. BBK is 32%
owned by the Bahraini government, which also supports Fitch's
view on sovereign
support.
Although the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) regulates all
licenced banks in
Bahrain, Fitch does not factor any Bahraini sovereign support in
the ratings of
the wholesale banks, GIB and ABC.
AUB's IDR and Support Rating reflect the high probability of
institutional
support from its core shareholder, the Public Institute for
Social Security
(PIfSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), which holds
a 17.8% stake.
The very strong links between PIfSS and AUB date back to before
the creation of
AUB, and include PIfSS's strong interest as shareholder in both
AUB and its
Kuwaiti subsidiary (12.2% stake). However, support from PIfSS is
constrained by
Bahrain's Country Ceiling (BBB+) and the Stable Outlook reflects
that on the
Bahraini sovereign ratings.
GIB's IDR and Support Rating are driven by Fitch's expectation
of an extremely
high probability of support from the bank's longstanding
majority shareholder,
the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (AA/Stable; 97.2%
stake), despite the
bank being licenced and headquartered in Bahrain. Our view of
support is driven
to a large degree by the bank's ownership and a strong track
record of support,
which has been clearly demonstrated in the past, and is the main
reason GIB's
IDR and SRF are above those of all but the largest Saudi banks.
The ratings are
not constrained by the Bahrain Country Ceiling, reflecting that
the majority of
GIB's assets and liabilities are outside of Bahrain, and would
not be subject to
Bahraini convertibility risks in Fitch's view.
NBB's and ABC's Long-term IDRs are driven by their respective
VRs. In the case
of NBB, the Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation
of an extremely
high probability of sovereign support from the Bahraini
authorities, if
required. This view is based on NBB's leading domestic franchise
and its
significant Bahraini government ownership (45%). ABC's Support
Rating is driven
by potential institutional support from its founding
shareholders, the Central
Bank of Libya (CBL) and the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).
While support
from the CBL is difficult to assess, Fitch expects some support
from the KIA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS
BBK's IDR, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a weakening
of the Bahraini
authorities' ability to provide support, as reflected in
Bahrain's sovereign
rating, or reduced propensity to support the largest Bahraini
banks. However, an
upgrade of Bahrain's rating would not necessarily lead to an
upgrade of BBK's
ratings.
NBB's IDR is driven by its VR and would not necessarily change
as a result of a
change in the Bahraini authorities' ability to provide support,
although the SRF
would. However given NBB's domestic focus, Bahrain's sovereign
rating would
likely constrain NBB's VR. In case of a VR downgrade, the IDR
would be support
driven and sensitive to changes in the SRF.
AUB's IDR and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's view of
PIfSS's ability or propensity to provide support or to changes
in Bahrain's
Country Ceiling. An upward revision of Bahrain's Country Ceiling
would lead to
an upgrade of AUB's Long-term IDR by one notch. The IDRs would
be downgraded if
Bahrain's Country Ceiling was revised downwards or if Fitch
believes that
PIfSS's ability or willingness to support has diminished.
GIB's IDR and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's expectation of
Saudi Arabia's propensity to support the bank, or a downward
revision of the
SRFs of Saudi Arabia's banks. As GIB's IDRs are not constrained
by the Bahrain
Country Ceiling, its IDR is not sensitive to negative rating
action on the
Bahraini sovereign.
ABC's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's view on
the ability or
willingness of CBL and KIA to provide institutional support, as
needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS
The economic environment in Bahrain is gradually recovering from
the financial
crisis and Bahrain's own issues arising from Arab Spring type
unrest in 2011.
The outlook for Bahrain and the wider GCC region is generally
benign, which
should be supportive of growth in Bahrain. Large infrastructure
projects
(including those financed by other GCC states) are likely to
emerge as a key
driver of economic activity and of increased lending
opportunities for domestic
banks in the years ahead. However, Bahrain is among the most
vulnerable in the
GCC to a reduction in oil prices and there are downside risks to
the economy in
the event of a further and protracted reduction.
The loan books of each of the Fitch-rated Bahraini banks have
different
geographic risk profiles as a result of their different business
models and
strategies. As wholesale banks, ABC and GIB have very limited
exposure to
Bahrain, despite being headquartered there. The domestic retail
banks (BBK and
NBB) have a more significant presence in the domestic market,
and so are
generally more constrained by the local operating environment.
AUB is
geographically diversified, with significant operations in
Kuwait and elsewhere
in the Middle East and the UK, with Bahrain on-shore operations
contributing
less than 13% of AUB's profit.
The upgrade of BBK's VR is a result of improvement in both
capital and asset
quality metrics since Fitch's last review of the bank. These
metrics are now
closer to more highly rated peers. BBK's VR is also supported by
its
satisfactory and fairly resilient financial performance, despite
the uncertain
operating environment in Bahrain. Its well-established franchise
and
satisfactory funding and liquidity indicators are important
rating drivers. The
VR also considers the bank's concentrated loan book and its
dependence on the
undiversified Bahraini market.
AUB's VR reflects the bank's diversified franchise, with
operations across the
GCC, specifically in Kuwait, its sound asset quality despite its
exposure to
higher risk MENA markets such as Egypt and its solid operating
profitability.
Asset quality metrics compare well with peers. The VR also takes
into account
loan book concentrations, somewhat mitigated at group level by
geographic and
sector diversification. The rating also reflects capitalisation
ratios that
although adequate, are low compared with domestic and regional
peers.
ABC's VR reflects the bank's geographic diversification; in
particular, ABC's
Brazilian subsidiary, Banco ABC Brasil S.A. (BABC: BBB-/Stable),
which remains a
significant contributor to the group's overall profitability.
This provides the
bank with diversified earnings but could also expose the bank to
risks outside
of its home market. The rating also takes into account ABC's
strong
capitalisation, while also considering concentrations on both
sides of the
bank's balance sheet (although lending concentrations are lower
than those of
peers) and its exposure to volatile markets in the Middle
East/North Africa
(MENA) region, although many of these markets are showing signs
of improvement.
GIB's VR reflects the bank's comfortable liquidity and solid
capitalisation and
its somewhat more conservative risk appetite than domestic peers
in Fitch's
view. It also factors in GIB's subdued operating profitability
and the execution
risks of expanding into retail banking in Saudi Arabia, although
Fitch expects
GIB will maintain a conservative risk appetite.
NBB's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation which we
expect to remain a
strength despite some expected weakening in the event of future
asset growth.
The rating also reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise,
consistent and
strong profitability, generally healthy asset quality despite a
high headline
impaired loan ratio, and sound liquidity. They also consider
NBB's reliance on a
small and competitive domestic environment and high
concentrations in both loans
and deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
AUB's VR is sensitive to asset quality or liquidity
deteriorations or if its
Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio is severely eroded. Upside
potential is currently
limited, considering concentration in the loan book as well as
the uncertain
operating environment in Bahrain and elsewhere in the Middle
East, notably
Egypt.
ABC's ratings are sensitive to the on-going political
uncertainty in Libya, and
the risk of an escalation of political and social unrest in any
of its markets
(Bahrain, Brazil, MENA generally). A material deterioration in
the profitability
and asset quality of ABC's Brazilian subsidiary could also have
a negative
impact on the ratings, in light of its significance to the
group's
profitability. Upside potential for ABC's ratings could arise
from stronger
profitability and measured progress in the bank's strategy to
expand its
regional franchise.
Downside risk to BBK's VR could arise if the socio-political or
economic climate
in Bahrain materially deteriorates or if asset quality or
capitalisation
considerably weakens from current levels.
Downside risk to GIB's VR could arise from a prolonged delay in
the new retail
strategy becoming profitable or negative developments eroding
the bank's healthy
capital buffer. These could come, for example, from uncontrolled
loan growth, a
spike in NPLs or rapid expansion into new international
investments, none of
which are in Fitch's base-case assumptions. An upgrade would
likely result from
improved profitability metrics and tangible evidence that the
new expansion
strategy is successfully gaining traction.
Upside potential for NBB's VR is somewhat limited at present
because of the
uncertain operating environment in Bahrain, while downside risk
might arise from
further deterioration in NBB's asset quality, or a worsening of
the Bahraini
economy. A significant reduction in capital would also be
ratings negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt of AUB, BBK and GIB are rated one notch
below the banks'
respective Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view that
institutional support
(AUB and GIB) and sovereign support (BBK) would flow through to
all senior and
to currently outstanding subordinated debt issuance, even
though, as per Fitch's
criteria, subordinated debt would typically be notched down from
the VR. ABC's
subordinated debt is notched down from its Long-term IDR,
although this is
driven by its VR. The one notch reflects loss severity relative
to average
recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect each of the bank's Long-term IDRs. In addition,
AUB's, BBK's and
GIB's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any potential
change in Fitch's
assumptions relating to support in the Gulf for bank
subordinated debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
AUB:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
ABC:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+'
BBK:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
GIB:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
NBB:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (GIB, NBB and ABC)
Maria Irusta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1283
Secondary Analyst (AUB and BBK)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.