FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Aareal Bank AG (Aareal), Hypo
Real Estate
Holding AG (HRE Holding) and its subsidiary Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) at
'A-'. The agency has also affirmed COREALCREDIT BANK AG's
(COREALCREDIT) and
Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) Long-term IDRs at
'BBB-'.
Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG's (Berlin Hyp) Long-term
IDR, driven by
assumed institutional support, has been affirmed at 'A+'. The
Outlooks on all
Long-term IDRs are Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed
the banks'
Viability Ratings (VR) and senior debt ratings. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of the IDRs and Stable Outlooks are driven by
Fitch's view of
continued sovereign and, in the case of Berlin Hyp,
institutional support. The
affirmation of all banks' VRs, ranging from 'c' to 'bbb',
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the banks' standalone profiles will be stable
relative to their
individual VR levels. Among other factors, the VRs take into
consideration the
banks' substantial exposure to commercial real estate (CRE),
which is cyclical,
and significant exposure to the public sector in southern
peripheral countries,
which is subject to tail risk. These challenges are balanced to
various degrees,
reflected in Fitch's spectrum of VRs for these banks, among
other factors by the
banks' level of capitalisation, recurring earnings power,
geographical
diversification of the loan book and track record of risk
management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
- Sovereign Support-Driven Ratings
The Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support Ratings, Support
Rating Floors and
senior debt ratings of Aareal, PBB, COREALCREDIT and DHB reflect
Fitch's
continued view that their status as active Pfandbrief issuers
results in a high
(indicated by the SRF of 'BBB-') or very high (indicated by a
SRF of 'A-')
probability of state support. For Aareal and PBB (and HRE
Holding where ratings
are aligned with PBB), the already provided sovereign support
results also in
the higher of two possible Short-term IDRs at the SRF of 'A-'.
The Stable Outlooks continue to benefit from Fitch's unchanged
view on support.
HRE Holding is a strategic and financial holding company that
does not have any
banking operations. Through HRE Holding, SoFFin (Financial
Market Stabilisation
Fund) controls its two main subsidiaries PBB and Depfa Bank plc
('BBB-'/Negative). For COREALCREDIT and DHB, Fitch does not
factor in any
potential support from their owners, funds managed by US
financial investor Lone
Star (LS), into the ratings.
- Institutional Support-Driven Ratings
Berlin Hyp's Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and
senior debt
ratings are based on its ownership structure and forthcoming
assumed
institutional support, if needed, by its 100% owner Landesbank
Berlin AG (LBB;
'A+'/ Stable). Fitch believes also that Berlin Hyp's IDRs will
remain at their
current level if the bank becomes disentangled from LBB (see
'Fitch: Planned
Split of Landesbank Berlin Would Make Bank More Efficient',
dated 10 December
2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch's institutional support
assumption is
underpinned by Berlin Hyp's forthcoming membership in the
savings banks' mutual
support scheme and to a lesser extent, a profit-and-loss
transfer agreement
(Ergebnisabfuehrungsvertrag) concluded with and a declaration of
backing
(Patronatserklaerung) provided by LBB. Berlin Hyp's Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's continued institutional support assumption.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
- Sovereign Support-Driven Ratings
Fitch's expectation of the likelihood of support is based on its
assessment that
Germany's public authorities and Pfandbrief issuers have a
strong interest in
safeguarding the standing of Pfandbriefe as an asset class. The
rationale for
different SRFs is indirect sovereign ownership, outstanding
capital support of
SoFFin and the size and systemic relevance of these banks.
Fitch does not expect the current support mechanisms for
Pfandbrief issuers to
change in the short to medium term, particularly given the
currently volatile
and unpredictable operating environment in the eurozone.
However, Fitch's view
on support is sensitive to developments within the regulatory
and legal
framework, particularly emanating from the European Commission
with regard to
bail-ins, centralised regulatory oversight and adjustments to
deposit insurance
schemes, and the changing attitude of the German authorities
towards using their
tools. If Fitch changes its view on support in the future, the
current VRs
provide a broad indicator of where IDRs could end up for the
rated Pfandbrief
issuers (see 'Support is Key to German Pfandbrief Issuers'
Ratings', dated 28
August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
In addition, Fitch would review Aareal's and PBB's IDRs if they
repay their
perpetual silent participations by SoFFin or, for PBB, if the
bank was sold to a
lower rated entity. Fitch views both banks as systemically
relevant due to their
size and Pfandbriefe license and the amount of outstanding
Pfandbriefe and has
no indication that these banks' systemic relevance has weakened
in the view of
German authorities.
The rating of DHB's EUR1.5bn guaranteed notes is in line with
the German
sovereign IDR and is based on Fitch's belief that SoFFin will
honour the
guarantee, which is unconditional, irrevocable and
unsubordinated. A change in
the sovereign Long-term IDR would automatically result in a
similar change in
the guaranteed notes' rating.
- Institutional Support-Driven Ratings
Berlin Hyp's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to
changes in its ownership structure or contractual relationships
(eg its
membership in the mutual support scheme) with its owners or a
deterioration of
the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen)'s financial strength in
combination
with a potential downgrade of Germany's sovereign IDR or
perceived lower
systemic importance, which would trigger a downgrade of
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Sparkassen)'s SRF (currently 'A+').
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal's 'bbb' VR is the highest among its German monoline peers
and benefits
from its resilient performance since 2008. Fitch believes that
Aareal's
management is risk averse and that its risk management is
adequate and tested.
Its highly geographically diversified loan book exposes the bank
to more
volatile markets compared with the German property market.
However, Fitch
believes that inherent risks are offset by higher margins and
conservative
underwriting standards.
Due to lower competition, Aareal was able to increase gross
margins and
decreased its loan-to-values (LTVs) in new business, which has
improved its
risk-return profile. A favourable LTV distribution, providing
substantial buffer
against market deterioration, and its low, albeit higher than
its domestically
focused peers, LIC ratio and its low non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio results in
strong asset quality, which mitigates high concentration risks
due to its
non-granular CRE lending and large public sector exposure,
including Spain and
Italy.
Its Basel III compliant capitalisation and its strong liquidity
position coupled
with funding access to retail housing deposits drive Aareal's
investment grade
VR. Its already pro-forma achievement of the liquidity coverage
ratio and net
stable funding ratio thresholds under Basel III are also major
achievements in
Fitch's view.
BERLIN-HANNOVERSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK AG
Berlin Hyp's 'bbb-' VR benefits from its solid performance
during the global
financial crisis and proven risk management practices reflected
by very low loan
impairment charges (LICs) and strongly reduced NPLs in the last
two years.
However, Fitch notes that Berlin Hyp's risk return profile could
be influenced
by assets spun off to it in the course of the current
reorganisation.
Berlin Hyp benefited from the withdrawal of competitors, which
allowed it to
cherry-pick new loans in Germany and to a minor extent in other
European markets
(which account for about a low 20% of its loan book) at higher
margins and lower
LTVs. Cost efficiency is high due to discipline and integration
into LBB. Berlin
area assets account for about 30% of the total CRE loan book,
making the bank
vulnerable to potential local stress. Berlin Hyp's total
exposure to southern
European countries will disappear in the next few years and
should no longer
represent a material risk by end-2016. Its senior unsecured
exposure to these
countries could theoretically be offset by a one-year profit by
end-2013.
Although this could result in an upgrade of its VR, Fitch
questions Berlin Hyp's
ability to fulfil the net stable funding ratio under Basel III's
current draft.
Fitch understands that the latest draft will be adjusted and may
result in some
relief for banks. However, without significant deposit access,
Berlin Hyp faces
a strategic challenge, in Fitch's view. The agency believes that
Berlin Hyp will
comfortably meet the liquidity coverage ratio due to its stock
of high-quality
liquid assets. Berlin Hyp's Fitch core capital ratio was
adequate at 9.5% at
end-September 2012 and the agency expects this ratio to improve
further.
COREALCREDIT BANK AG
COREALCREDIT's 'bb' VR reflects the bank's progress in improving
its risk
profile, its good capitalisation and prudent positioning as a
CRE lender in a
relatively stable domestic environment. At the same time, it
reflects the bank's
need to further improve its recurring profitability and its
still high, albeit
rapidly declining, NPL portfolio.
COREALCREDIT's legacy NPL loan book continues to benefit from
the industry
experience of Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, an affiliate of LS,
which services
the bank's NPLs. Coupled with the sale of several tranches in
2011 and H112, the
NPL portfolio (including sub-performing loans) had shrunk by
more than half at
end-2012 since end-2008. The bank's plan to eliminate its
remaining legacy NPL
book position by end-2013 appears somewhat ambitious, although
Fitch does not
expect any material losses to arise from the book. The asset
quality of the CRE
assets originated in the past few years appears satisfactory.
The GIIPS exposure
in relation to its capital is the lowest among its peers (about
35% at
end-2012).
On a pro-forma basis, COREALCREDIT has overachieved the
liquidity coverage ratio
and net stable funding ratio at end-May 2012, obtaining the
strongest ratios in
comparison with the other four banks based on data received at
that time. Fitch
also believes that COREALCREDIT's recently launched internet
retail funding
platform could make the bank more independent from capital
market or wholesale
funding in the longer term. The agency views the bank's
capitalisation as strong
compared with its peers. The bank's continued reduction of NPLs
and its low
exposure to GIIPS coupled with its strong capital base could
result in an
upgrade of its VR during 2013.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
PBB's 'bb' VR is driven by the bank's sector and single asset
concentration as
well as capital market and wholesale funding reliance. The VR
also takes into
account challenges in re-establishing a viable business, which
outweigh PBB's
currently strong asset quality, following the transfer of
non-performing and
non-strategic assets to FMS WM in 2010. In Fitch's view, the
currently low level
of NPLs and LICs is unsustainable considering PBB's substantial
exposure to
cyclical European property markets. Fitch expects normalised
LICs to
significantly dent PBB's earnings as it is unable to quickly
improve the return
on assets.
PBB's business plan foresees strong new business growth until
end-2015,
predominantly in its Real Estate Finance segment and partly in
its Public
Investment Finance segment. This will trigger an increasing
annual senior
unsecured funding need. Fitch believes that PBB's access to the
senior unsecured
funding market is a key challenge. Constrained funding access or
increasing
funding costs (as a result of debt investors anticipating the
sale of PBB, which
is planned by latest end-2015 but deemed unrealistic by Fitch)
would constrain
business growth. This would prevent PBB from improving its
currently low
recurring profitability. Profitability suffers from its still
large volume of
low-yielding legacy public sector assets and cost inefficiency
in connection
with the servicing of FMS WM assets (the asset servicing ends in
September
2013).
The bank's solid liquidity overhang allowed it to gradually
re-enter the funding
market and consequently the CRE lending market in 2011. PBB's
pro-forma
liquidity coverage ratio is Basel III compliant. The absence of
a retail or
similar deposit base until now would make it difficult for PBB
to fulfil the net
stable funding ratio under Basel III, although the rules are not
yet final.
However, Fitch notes that PBB launched its internet retail
funding platform in
March 2013. PBB's capitalisation is sensitive to contingency
risks in connection
with its exposure to Southern European countries. Its Fitch core
capital ratio
of 12.6% is adequate but its pro-forma fully loaded Basel III
Core Tier 1 ratio
was a moderate 7.6% (both at end-H112). A rising CRE loan book,
as planned,
would result in increasing risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and lower
regulatory
capital ratios. Fitch expects that the introduction of
counterparty credit risk
(CRR)/CRDIV will increase RWAs in 2013. Its leverage is still
high.
Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG
DHB's 'c' VR reflects the bank's continued challenge to
successfully establish
itself as a niche CRE lender since the near collapse in 2008. It
also takes into
account the bank's large exposure to vulnerable public sector
assets and its
very weak capitalisation, which is in turn constrained by the
weak performance
limiting the much needed internal capital generation.
Given the uncertainty underlying the bank's liability-driven
business model,
where the asset side of the balance sheet is driven by the
available funding mix
(largely secured or covered by the deposit protection scheme),
upside potential
for DHB's VR is currently limited. An improved capital position
would be needed
for an upgrade, which in Fitch's view would only come from an
external capital
injection. DHB's capitalisation is very weak with a Fitch core
capital ratio of
0.6% at end-H112. Even taking into account the mandatory
convertible
subordinated bonds (EUR100m outstanding; EUR50m was voluntarily
converted in
2012), the agency still views the bank's capitalisation as weak.
To raise the VR
above low speculative grade would additionally require
considerable risk
reduction and a sustainable return to robust profitability.
Fitch expects the return to profitability to be a lengthy
process given
insufficient new business volumes to offset the low-margin
public-sector legacy
portfolio. New CRE business volumes in 2011 and H112 were low
and, in the
agency's view, are unlikely to reach a critical mass in the
medium term given
the bank's small franchise and concentration on relatively small
participant
tickets. Despite the progress made since 2008, the downsizing of
its sizeable,
vulnerable public-sector portfolio adds to the challenge of a
return to a robust
earnings profile. At end-H112, DHB's GIIPS exposure was 88 times
its Fitch core
capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
CRE loan books are typically very concentrated, partly mitigated
by granular
tenant structures, existing cash flow streams or through cross
collateralisation. The banks' earnings capacity and capital are
unlikely be
strong enough to offset large single credit events in a severe
scenario. At the
same time, they are reliant on capital market and wholesale
funding, with some
exceptions and mitigants, including retail or similar deposits
and/or funding
access to crisis-proven Pfandbriefe and partly protected German
Schuldscheindarlehen. In Fitch's view, these factors constrain
the VR potential
for German CRE monoline banks and make it difficult for them to
be rated above
the 'bbb' range.
Upside potential for all banks could arise from significantly
increasing
recurring profitability, improving asset quality and capital or
by funding
sources becoming more diversified, eg by collecting or
increasing stable retail
or other deposits. Downward pressure could result from a slump
in asset quality
driven by large single credit events or potential stress in the
banks' property
markets, indicated by increasing NPLs or LICs. Further downward
pressure would
arise from the sovereign debt crisis again reaching a more
critical stage,
potentially resulting in write-downs of public sector assets,
affecting each
bank's capitalisation.
Fitch would upgrade COREALCREDIT's VR if the bank demonstrates a
track record of
sustainably improved core profitability and a significant
work-out of the NPL
portfolio to a more manageable level.
PBB's 'bb' VR could be downgraded if Fitch believes the bank is
unable to
establish a track record and fails to implement its current
business plan.
A breach of DHB's minimum regulatory capital ratios, or
emergency external
support measures aimed at preventing such a breach, would
trigger a downgrade to
'f', excluding a potential conversion of DHB's outstanding
EUR100m convertible
bond into regulatory capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Aareal's, COREALCREDIT's and PBB's subordinated debt is rated
one notch below
their respective VRs to reflect the subordinated ranking of its
investors, in
line with Fitch's criteria.
Aareal's hybrid securities, issued by Capital Funding GmbH and
Aareal Capital
Funding LLC (Delaware), are rated 'BB-'.
PBB's hybrid Tier 1 securities, issued through Hypo Real Estate
International
Trust I, are rated 'C' and reflect the uncertain timing of these
securities
being serviced again. The European Commission agreement does not
permit
distribution on profit-related capital instruments (excluding
SoFFin-related
ones) prior to PBB's re-privatisation and the redemption of its
outstanding
EUR999m SoFFin silent participation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings and hybrid ratings are sensitive to
the potential
changes of the banks' respective VRs and changes in Fitch's
criteria.
RATING ACTIONS
Aareal Bank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): affirmed at 'BB-'
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): affirmed
at 'BB-'.
Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
COREALCREDIT BANK AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Hypo Real Estate International Trust I (XS0303478118): affirmed
at 'C'
Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'c'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Long-term SoFFin-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'
Hypo Real Estate Holding AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Fitch may have provided another permissible service to
Berlin-Hannoversche
Hypothekenbank AG or its related third parties. Details of this
service can be
found on Fitch's website in the EU regulatory affairs page.
