(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of PJSC Credit Agricole
Bank (CAB),
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSCCB PRAVEX-BANK (Pravex),
PJSC Alfa-Bank
(ABU) and Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots) at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has also upgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of CAB to
'b' from 'b-',
PCBU to 'b-' from 'ccc', Pravex to 'b-' from 'cc' and Ukrsots to
'ccc' from
'cc'. ABU's VR has been affirmed at 'ccc'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
All five banks' IDRs and National Ratings factor in the
likelihood of support
they may receive from their foreign shareholders.
The affirmations of CAB's, PCBU's and Pravex's 'B-' Long-Term
Foreign Currency
IDRs reflect the constraint of Ukraine's Country Ceiling of
'B-', which captures
transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which
support from
the majority foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored
into the
ratings. The Stable Outlooks on the Long-Term Foreign Currency
IDRs of CAB and
PCBU are in line with that on the Ukrainian sovereign. The
revision of the
Outlook on Pravex's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to Stable
from Negative
reflects Fitch's view that the rating at this level is now also
underpinned by
the bank's VR, following its upgrade to 'b-' from 'cc'.
The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs of CAB, PCBU and Pravex at 'B'
also take into
account country risks. The Stable Outlooks on the Long-Term
Local Currency IDRs
of CAB and PCBU reflect Fitch's view of the likely evolution of
these risks. The
Negative Outlook on Pravex's Long-Term Local Currency IDR
reflects the potential
for the bank to be sold and hence for potential shareholder
support to be
reduced, in which case this rating would likely be downgraded to
the level of
the bank's VR.
CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A. (A+/Stable). PCBU is
controlled (94%
of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
(BBB/Stable).
Pravex is fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo (BBB/Stable), but has
been managed as a
non-core asset from 2014 when it was put up for sale.
The affirmation of ABU's and Ukrsots' Long-Term IDRs, National
Ratings and ABU's
senior debt ratings reflects Fitch's unchanged view of the
potential support
both banks may receive from other assets of Alfa Group. However,
the probability
of support is limited due to the banks' indirect relationship
with other group
assets and the mixed track record of support (for ABU) from the
shareholders.
ABU and Ukrsots are both ultimately owned by ABH Holdings S.A.
(ABHH), which is
part of Alfa Group's financial business and is the owner of
several other
banking subsidiaries, mostly in the CIS, including Russia-based
OJSC Alfa-Bank
(BB+/Stable). In October 2016, Ukrsots' former owner, UniCredit
S.p.A.
(UniCredit, BBB/Stable), transferred its 99.9% share in Ukrsots
to ABHH in
exchange for 9.9% of ABHH's shares.
VRs
The upgrades of CAB's, PCBU's, Pravex's and Ukrsots' VRs
reflect reduced
pressures on asset quality mostly due to the more stable
Ukrainian economy, the
banks' modest growth/deleveraging (except for PCBU) and
generally moderate risk
appetites since the downturn in Ukraine's economy in 2014. The
VR upgrades also
consider improved loss absorption capacity following recent bank
recapitalisations (Pravex, Ukrsots, PCBU) and/or continued
resilience in
operating performance (CAB, PCBU) that allowed for stronger
coverage of problem
assets and more comfortable capital cushions.
The VRs of all five banks remain constrained by the challenging
operating
environment and/or still large stocks of legacy impaired loans
(in particular at
Pravex, Ukrsots and ABU), which pressure performance. We do not
expect material
improvements in asset quality metrics in the near term as
Ukraine's economic
recovery is only moderate; Fitch expects GDP growth of 2% in
2017 and 3% in
2018.
The VRs of all five banks also reflect stabilisation of funding
profiles, driven
by decreased hryvnia volatility, and comfortable liquidity
cushions accumulated
in a period of low credit growth. Non-deposit funding is limited
at these banks.
CAB's 'b' VR reflects the bank's stronger standalone
creditworthiness than
peers'. It is supported by the bank's more balanced business
model, benefitting
from access to cheap (by market standards) and stable client
funding, and a
focus on lower-risk lending segments (multinational clients,
better performing
agro producers, car loans in retail) resulting in more resilient
financial
metrics.
CAB's non-performing loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days
overdue) stood at
14.5% of loans at end-2016, and performing restructured loans
were at 10.5%
(end-2015: 15% and 12%, respectively). Impaired loans (NPLs plus
restructured)
were comfortably (74%) covered by impairment reserves; however,
the unreserved
portion of these amounted to a significant 50% of Fitch Core
Capital (FCC). Loss
absorption capacity is underpinned by solid pre-impairment
profitability (equal
to 10% of average gross loans for 2016), and a capital buffer is
also available
to absorb additional credit losses (FCC ratio of 12.7%). CAB
reported a solid
36% return on average equity (ROAE) in 2016 (2015: 27%).
PCBU's 'b-' VR factors in the risks associated with a largely
unseasoned loan
book following the bank's rapid growth in the core SME segment
(by 52% in 2016
and 32% in 2015, adjusted for FX effects). Loans, however, have
been originated
under reasonably strict underwriting criteria with limited
inflows of new
problem loans to date.
PCBU's NPLs and restructured (classified as standard, watch-list
and impaired)
loans stood at 2.9% and 7.6%, respectively, at end-2016, down
from 5.6% and
14.4% at end-2015. Impairment reserves provided moderate (62%)
cover for NPLs
and restructured loans. The unreserved portion of these
moderated to 28% of FCC
at end-2016 from 129% at end-2015 following an equity injection
in 2016, which
also caused the FCC ratio to increase to 14% from 7.3%. Loss
absorption capacity
is underpinned by reasonable pre-impairment profitability (equal
to 6% of
average loans in 2016), net of unpaid accruals and non-core
revenues. PCBU
reported a solid 33% ROAE in 2016 (2015: 18%).
Pravex's 'b-' VR reflects progress in the clean-up of the bank's
balance sheet.
NPLs decreased to 25% of loans at end-1Q17 from 72% at end-2015
after
write-offs, and the remaining NPLs were fully covered by
specific reserves.
Restructured loans were a moderate 6% of loans at end-2016 (or
18% of FCC) and
weakly provisioned. Apart from loans (a low 18% of the balance
sheet at
end-1Q17), other assets were of moderate- to low risk, and
mostly liquid assets
(cash and equivalents and short-term investments into National
Bank of Ukraine
securities) which were equal to around 86% of customer deposits.
Pravex's solid capital buffer (FCC ratio of 22% at end-2016)
should be seen in
the context of the bank's still weak operational performance
(annualised
pre-impairment loss amounted to 18% of FCC in 1Q17), constrained
by a low share
of high-earning assets and a still sizable cost base.
ABU's and Ukrsots' 'ccc' VRs factor in both banks' high levels
of NPLs
(end-2016: ABU: 35% of loans, 74%-covered by reserves; Ukrsots:
75% and 82%,
respectively) and restructured loans (ABU: 33%; Ukrsots: 15%).
The unreserved
portions of these problem exposures were high at both banks
(ABU: 5x FCC;
Ukrsots: 2x FCC) and the FCC ratio was low at ABU (7.9%), but
stronger at
Ukrsots (25.2%) supported by the equity contribution provided by
UniCredit
before the bank's sale in 2016. ABU also expects to receive
moderate capital
support of USD60 million in 2017 (equal to 0.6x FCC or 5% of
risk-weighted
assets at end-2016).
Both banks were deeply loss-making in 2016 (ROAE of -170% at ABU
and -131% at
Ukrsots, which reported pre-impairment losses in 2015-2016), due
to a large
share of weakly performing assets, low margins on the
restructured portfolio
(Ukrsots) and high provisioning needs at both banks. Performance
prospects will
depend on the ability to generate new healthy business
(currently less evident
for Ukrsots) and avoid new credit losses.
Liquidity is comfortable at both banks and managed jointly
suggesting some
fungibility between the banks' balance sheets. The buffers of
liquid assets
(calculated as liquid assets net of near-term wholesale funding
repayments) were
equal to 17% of customer deposits at ABU and 33% at Ukrsots at
end-4M17.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of CAB, PCBU and Pravex could be upgraded if Ukraine's
sovereign
ratings are upgraded and the Country Ceiling revised upwards,
and downgraded in
case of a sovereign downgrade. An upgrade of ABU's and Ukrsots'
IDRs and Support
Ratings would require a strengthening of the support track
record for both
banks.
A significant weakening of the ability and/or propensity of
shareholders to
provide support could also result in downgrades. A sale of
Pravex to a weaker
investor would result in a downgrade of its support-driven
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating.
VRs
The VRs could be downgraded if additional loan impairment
recognition undermines
capital positions without sufficient support being made
available. Upside for
banks' VRs is currently limited.
The rating actions are as follows:
CAB:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Pravex:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'cc'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(ukr)', Outlook
Negative
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4'/,
'AA(ukr)'
Senior unsecured local currency market linked securities:
affirmed at
'B-(emr)'/'RR4'; 'AA(ukr)(emr)'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'cc'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (CAB, ABU, Ukrsots)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Anna Erachina (Pravex, PCBU)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov (ABU, Ukrsots, Pravex, PCBU)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Anna Erachina (CAB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
