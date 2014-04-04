(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 52 Credit Ratings
in the U.S.
Equity REIT Sector

NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 52 credit
ratings in the
U.S. Equity REIT sector.
The worksheet 'Rating Actions' provides:
--A full list of ratings affirmed
--A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at
www.fitchratings.com
--Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
Contact:
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors,'
(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 23, 2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).




Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status


