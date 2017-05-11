(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of six Hong Kong banks as follows:
- OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB) at 'A+',
- Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (BOCHK) at 'A',
- Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB) at 'A-',
- Dah Sing Bank (DSB) at 'BBB+', and
- China CITIC Bank International Limited (CNCBI) and Chong Hing
Bank Limited
(CHB) at 'BBB'.
Fitch has also revised the Rating Outlook for WHB to Positive
from Stable, and
upgraded the Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1', reflecting the
continuous
integration of management and operations with its parent
Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp (OCBC; AA-/Stable/aa-).
The Outlooks on BOCHK, SCB, DSB, CNCBI and CHB are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's view that these Hong
Kong banks will
maintain sufficient financial flexibility relative to their
current ratings to
mitigate concentration risk to mainland China and the domestic
property market,
and sustain adequate profitability despite competitive pressure
and potentially
volatile macro-economic conditions.
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the Hong
Kong banks.
The ratings of these primarily deposit-funded banks reflect
their different risk
appetites and franchises. They will continue to be supported by
solid liquidity
positions and adequate capitalisation. We expect impaired loan
ratios and credit
costs to continue to rise due to larger contribution from
China-related
exposures, but their overall levels will remain moderate (2016:
1% or below).
Fitch maintains the negative trend on its operating environment
assessment for
Hong Kong banks, because the structural weaknesses in Hong Kong
remain unchanged
as we continue to expect closer integration between Hong Kong
and China (where
the operating environment outlook also remains negative). The
banks' mainland
China exposures have continued to rise, which render the banks
more vulnerable
to asset-quality deterioration in mainland China. Fitch expects
Hong Kong's
annual real GDP growth to be 1.5% in 2017 and 2018.
In the shorter term, we do see some positive signs in the
domestic economy with
real GDP growth accelerating to 3.1% year-on-year in 4Q16 while
visitor arrivals
increased 8.8% year-on-year in March 2017. Margins should
benefit from rising US
dollar interest rates and loan growth, which rebounded to 4.6%
quarter-on-quarter and 11.6% year-on-year in March 2017. As a
result, we have
changed our banking system outlook to stable from negative as
cyclical pressure
is easing.
Tight supervision by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
remains an integral
mitigating and positive rating factor. Meanwhile, Fitch expects
the overall
quality of banks' mortgages to remain benign and spillover risks
from the
property market to be manageable, even in the face of
interest-rate increases or
a potential correction in house prices.
The banks' customer niches and the strategies of their
respective parents
explain the divergent composition and pace of growth of their
China portfolios.
We believe that the fastest-growing banks in this peer group
(CNCBI: 11%
increase in total mainland China exposures (MCE) in 2016, CHB:
7% and BOCHK: 5%)
will be those that rely more on business referrals from their
Chinese parents.
The composition of banks' MCE, while steady at 27% of assets at
end-2016, has
further tilted to non-bank borrowers, which accounted for 77% of
the total at
end-2016.
Fitch anticipates that the banks will encounter few difficulties
in meeting the
second wave of the more stringent Basel III rules and
implementing the new IFRS
9 reporting standard capital requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND SENIOR DEBT
All ratings are currently driven by the banks' intrinsic
strength, with the
exception of WHB's, which is driven by our view of an extremely
high probability
of timely parental support. Downside risk on BOCHK and CNCBI is
mitigated by
institutional support from their parents.
OCBC Wing Hang Bank
The affirmation of WHB's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that the ability
and propensity of its parent OCBC to support the bank are not
likely to
diminish. Fitch maintains a one-notch difference in the
Long-Term IDRs of WHB
and OCBC as deeper integration through business referrals,
sharing of treasury
and risk-management practices and stronger synergies between the
two banks'
Greater China businesses will be further enhanced over the next
12 months.
We believe that WHB has started realising tangible benefits,
including lower
funding costs and access to larger customers, by leveraging
OCBC's franchise.
Its financial profile also benefits from some economies of
scale, system and
technological supports and increased non-loan businesses, and as
a result, we
have upgraded the Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' to 'F1' and rating
Outlook to Positive
from Stable.
WHB's VR of 'a-' captures the bank's adequate loss-absorption
buffers and
satisfactory asset quality. We expect the bank to accelerate
China-related
lending in line with the parent's strategy while maintaining
appropriate risk
controls. This is because OCBC's Greater China operations have
become
centralised in WHB.
Fitch does not believe the disposal of WHB's stake in Hong Kong
Life Insurance
Limited will have an immediate effect on WHB's ratings. The
one-off gain of
around 106% of the bank's 2016 profit, if retained, will support
organic growth
and help offset rising credit costs.
Bank of China (Hong Kong)
The affirmation of BOCHK's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's
strong market
position in Hong Kong and its strong capitalisation, which
provide it sufficient
flexibility to acquire Bank of China Ltd.'s (BOC; A/Stable/bb)
south-east Asian
operations. Its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 24% at
end-2016 (without
property reserve: 18.9%) - the highest in the peer group -
following completion
of the disposal of Nanyang Commercial Bank in May 2016.
Operational and
strategic linkages to its parent, and above-peer concentration
in China
exposures (2016: 38% of assets) weigh on the ratings. Our
assessment of BOCHK's
risk appetite remains in line with the bank's rating and is of
high importance
to the VR.
The bank's financial profile remains consistently sound. Its
impaired loan ratio
is low at 0.2%, whereas its provision coverage ratio was above
peers'. Operating
profitability is robust at 3.1% of risk-weighted assets (RWA)
and the bank is
highly cost efficient.
Acquiring BOC's south-east Asian operations will increase
BOCHK's geographical
diversification, and strengthen BOCHK's competitive position in
the Asia-Pacific
region.
Shanghai Commercial Bank
SCB's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's niche franchise and
conservative financial
profile, which is characterised by strong capitalisation and
lower-than-peers'
appetite for China-related lending. Loan quality remains benign
with high
reliance on traditional collateral-based lending (85% of loans),
moderate growth
ambition and large interbank assets and securities investment
portfolio (47% of
assets).
We expect the bank's profitability to remain steady, supported
by low credit
costs, its lower cost base and improved margin due to the
gradually rising
interest rates. The one-off gain from the disposal of its stake
in Hong Kong
Life of around 57% of the bank's 2016 profit will not have an
immediate effect
on SCB's ratings as we expect it to support organic growth and
help offset
rising credit costs. We expect its capital level to remain
broadly stable (2016:
FCC ratio of 18.8%).
Dah Sing Bank
DSB's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's local franchise as part of
a medium-sized
group which the chairman and his family holds a controlling
stake, and adequate
loss-absorption buffers relative to its focus on personal
unsecured lending (13%
of loans) and a high proportion of lending to SMEs. Its impaired
loan ratio rose
to 1.0% in 2016 from 0.7% in 2015 and 0.3% in 2014, mostly due
to weaker
performance of its SME loan book. The domestic SME sector
encountered slower
business growth or financial difficulties amid the sluggish
operating
environment in 2015 and 1H16.
DSB's FCC ratio increased to 14.4% at end-2016 (2015: 14%) due
to steady
internal capital generation, while its regulatory end-point
common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio was 12.7%. The main difference is that retained
profits from
at-equity accounted income from DSB's minority stake in Bank of
Chongqing do not
qualify as regulatory core capital. The concentration risk from
this stake
continues to weigh on our capital assessment of the bank.
China CITIC Bank International
CNCBI's IDRs and VR reflect its above-peer average growth and
higher
concentration risk in China. Its close ties and connectivity
with the 100%
parent China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (CNCB;
BBB/Stable/b+) boost its
franchise and enable it to generate cross-border businesses from
its parents'
clients. Its greater involvement with Chinese borrowers -
CNCBI's planned
disposal of its wholly owned subsidiary in China did not proceed
in 2016 - and
stronger cooperation with its parent could, however, also render
it more
susceptible to the economic environment on the mainland.
Wholesale and cross-border loans represented 76.5% of total
loans in 2016,
whereas individual and business banking loans accounted for
another 23.2%. The
bank also has a high concentration in property-related lending.
Its impaired
loan ratio of 1% at end-2016 (2015: 0.9%) was largely attributed
to legacy
cases.
The ratings also reflect its increasing capitalisation, although
its FCC ratio
of 12.2% remained below the peers' average (2016: 16.6%). Fitch
views the bank's
10.8% CET1 ratio as still broadly in line with its rating.
CNCBI's liquidity
position remains a rating strength.
CNCBI's senior unsecured MTN programme is rated in line with its
IDRs as it
represents direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of
the bank.
Chong Hing Bank
The IDRs and VR of CHB reflect the bank's small domestic
franchise and rapid
China-related growth through customer referrals from its 75%
parent, Yue Xiu
Group, which is wholly owned by the Guangzhou State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission. As a result of being the financial
arm of a
mainland-based conglomerate, CHB's counterparty scope has
widened, and its
concentration in cross-border lending to the central government
(41.7% of total
non-bank mainland China exposures (NBMCE) and the Chinese
state-owned
enterprises' offshore subsidiaries mainly based in Hong Kong
(23.8% of total
NBMCE)) has increased. The bank's MCE remains high at 40% of
assets at end-2016
(2015: 41%). We believe that these loans are fairly concentrated
in the
property, infrastructure and transportation sectors where Yue
Xiu Group has
prominent exposure.
CHB's profitability will continue to be burdened by its
below-peers contribution
from non-loan businesses and lower cost efficiency, even though
its
China-related lending has led to a steady increase in operating
profit. The bank
remains funded by local retail deposits and capitalisation is
satisfactory
relative to peers' with an FCC ratio of 13.6% at end-2016 (2015:
14.4%).
The one-off gain stemming from the disposal in CHB's stake in
Hong Kong Life of
around 77% of the bank's 2016 profit, if retained, will support
organic growth
and help offset rising credit costs. We calculate that it would
increase the FCC
ratio to about 15%.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
The SRs of '1' for WHB and BOCHK and '2' for CNCBI reflect their
parents'
ability and propensity to support their subsidiaries.
BOCHK's SR reflects our opinion that the bank is core to BOC due
to its integral
role as the largest subsidiary of BOC, and its default would
constitute high
reputational risk to the parent, particularly as it provides
financial
infrastructure to Hong Kong as the territory's renminbi clearing
bank.
Fitch sees CNCBI as core to CNCB as it serves as an important
platform for
CNCB's overseas expansion strategy.
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' for SCB, DSB and CHB reflect
our view that
senior creditors in Hong Kong cannot rely on extraordinary
sovereign support as
Hong Kong will ratify and implement its bank resolution
framework in 2017.
SUBORDINATED DEBT (BOCHK, DSB, CNCBI, CHB)
Fitch rates the Hong Kong banks' subordinated notes one notch
below their
respective IDRs to reflect their below-average recovery
prospects because they
are subordinated to senior unsecured instruments. The issues
with non-viability
triggers of BOCHK, DSB, CNCBI and CHB are rated one notch down
from the banks'
IDRs due to their partial write-down features.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs of all banks in this peer group are sensitive to changes
in banks'
company profiles and their risk appetites, especially their
China exposures in
the absence of mitigating measures. Changes in the franchise and
business model,
the composition of China-related activities without stringent
risk controls, the
regulation, or the banks' stable funding and adequate
capitalisation could
trigger downgrades in those banks' ratings. The VRs for banks
whose
profitability remain below that of peers over a sustained period
could come
under pressure.
Maintenance of stable asset quality, sufficient capitalisation
and healthy
liquidity are the key variables that would keep the ratings at
the current
level.
A downgrade in the VRs of CNCBI and BOCHK would only trigger a
downgrade of
their IDRs if their parent's IDRs or their propensity to support
their
subsidiaries were also to weaken. A downgrade of OCBC's IDR or a
decline in its
propensity to support WHB could lead to a downgrade of WHB's
IDRs; however,
Fitch does not consider this to be likely in the near term.
WHB's VR would benefit from greater operational support from its
parent if that
led to a stronger franchise, competitive advantages and more
diverse and stable
business model. Fitch expects to equalise WHB's with OCBC's IDR
upon stronger
integration, which is likely to take another 12 months.
The negative trend in our operating environment assessment
limits the upgrade
potential for the banks in this peer group.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
The SRs of WHB, BOCHK and CNCBI could change if Fitch were to
reassess the
ability and propensity of their respective parents - and in
BOCHK's and CNCBI's
case the Chinese sovereign - to provide support. However, Fitch
does not
consider this to be likely.
We do not expect a change to our sovereign support assessment. A
reinstatement
or an upward revision of the SRFs would be contingent on a
positive change in
Hong Kong's propensity to support its banks. This is highly
unlikely in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings on the subordinated debt are primarily sensitive to
a change in the
banks' IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised
to Positive
from Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at 'A-'
Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Dah Sing Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB'
China CITIC Bank International Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
MTN Programme affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at
'BBB-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-'
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Veronica Lau
Director
+852 2263 9924
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001