Aug 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed six Taiwanese bills finance companies: International Bills Finance Corporation (IBF), China Bills Finance Corporation (CBF), Dah Chung Bills Finance Corporation (DCBFC), Taching Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC), Grand Bills Finance Corporation (GBF) and Taiwan Finance Corporation (TFC).

At the same time, the related support-driven ratings of Waterland Financial Holdings (WFH) and Waterland Securities Corporation (WSC) have been affirmed. The Outlooks are all Stable.

The affirmation of the six bills finance companies reflects their ability to maintain stable credit profiles despite earnings pressure from persistently low interest rates. Prudently managed asset quality, a stable liquidity environment, and potential regulatory support in liquidity will continue to support their ratings. The ratings also underline Fitch's expectation of adequate management in their capitalisation and liquidity.

Key Rating Drivers - Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Ratings The IDRs and National Ratings of IBF, CBF, DCBFC, TCBFC and GBF are driven by their intrinsic creditworthiness, as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VR). TFC's IDRs reflect the potential for institutional support from its largest shareholders, as reflected in its Support Rating.

Rating Sensitivities - IDRs and National Ratings

The IDRs and National Ratings of IBF, CBF, DCBFC, TCBFC and GBF are sensitive to same factors that could change their respective VRs. A change in Fitch's assessment of the propensity or ability of TFC's largest shareholders to provide support is likely to result in a change in its IDRs and National Ratings.

Key Rating Drivers -VRs

The six bills finance companies are differentiated by their franchises, financial flexibility and risk governance capability. Smaller-sized firms (DCBFC, TCBFC, GBF and TFC) have limited market position and underwriting capacity. This, together with their higher concentration risk in borrowers and bond repo funding, constrains their ratings at a lower level. However, their consistent focus on creditworthy corporates and high-quality underlying collaterals against repo help mitigate potential risks.

CBF and IBF are rated at 'BBB', the highest among peers, reflecting their well-established franchise in Taiwan's money market, long-standing customer relationships, as well as their adequate financial strength. Fitch expects CBF and IBF to maintain a robust market presence, supported by their sustained leadership in guarantee underwriting and by their strong primary/secondary market-making among peers.

Among smaller-sized companies, TCBFC reported strong guarantee growth (33% in 2012; sector average: 8.2%). However, its capital levels remain adequate against the overall risk profile, considering its moderate guarantee/equity ratio and portfolio rebalancing toward short-term bills positions.

GBF's notable growth in guarantees and fixed-rate commercial papers (FRCP) are manageable given the company's focus on creditworthy conglomerates and its effective capital management. Fitch expects GBF to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at above 13% while growing its credit portfolio. TFC's Viability Rating is rated lower than those of peers as a result of its small franchise and modest profitability, which limits its ability to absorb potential credit or market losses.

Rating Sensitivities - VRs

The VRs have little upside potential, due to sector-wide structural issues, including limited business scope, reliance on wholesale funding, and susceptibility to sharp interest-rate swings. Negative rating action may result from any deterioration in asset quality possibly from above-trend guarantee growth, a surge in risk-taking without commensurate enhancement in liquidity, funding and capital, or unexpected market dislocation resulting in capital erosion.

Key Rating Drivers - SR and SRF

CBF's and IBF's SR and SRF reflect a limited probability of government support, if needed. The small franchises of DCBFC, TCBFC and GBF mean support from the government cannot be relied upon and is reflected in their SRs and SRFs. TFC's IDRs and SR are driven by expected support from its bank shareholders.

Rating Sensitivities - SR and SRF

The SRs and SRFs of IBF, CBF, DCBFC, TCBFC and GBF are sensitive to changes in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the government to provide timely support. TFC's IDRs and SR may be downgraded if support willingness or ability from its top shareholders were deemed to be reduced.

Key Rating Drivers - WFH and WSC

WFH's and WSC's IDRs and National Ratings parallel those of IBF, the principal operating subsidiary in the group. On a standalone basis, WFH and WSC have maintained their balance sheet strength with healthy financial performance.

Rating Sensitivities - WFH and WSC

WFH's ratings are driven by the financial strength of its principal operating subsidiary, IBF. Negative rating action may result from the weakening of IBF's credit profile, and/or WFH's standalone liquidity and leverage. WSC's ratings are aligned with its parent, WFH.

The rating actions are as follows:

IBF:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'

WFH:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

WSC:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

CBF:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+'

DCBFC:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

TCBFC:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

GBF:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

TFC:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating affirmed at '2'.