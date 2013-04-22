(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 22 classes of seven conforming RMBS transactions issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of the RESIMAC Triomphe Trusts. The agency has also affirmed 2 classes of one non-conforming transaction issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of RESIMAC Bastille Trust Series 2012-1NC. The RESIMAC Triomphe transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC Limited, while RESIMAC Bastille Trust Series 2012-1NC is backed by a pool of Australian conforming and non-conforming residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC Limited, accredited mortgage aggregators and third-party brokers. The transactions are RESIMAC Premier Series 2008-1 (RESIMAC 2008-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-1 (RESIMAC 2009-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-2 (RESIMAC 2009-2), RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1 (RESIMAC 2010-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-2 (RESIMAC 2010-2), RESIMAC Premier Series 2011-1 (RESIMAC 2011-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1 (RESIMAC 2012-1) and RESIMAC Bastille Trust Series 2012-1NC (RESIMAC Bastille 2012-1NC). The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary. Key Rating Drivers The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement supports the notes at their current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the underlying loans have remained within the agency's expectations. Arrears and losses have consistently been low and excess spread has remained stable. The ratings also reflect RESIMAC Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities. As at 28 February 2013, the seven RESIMAC Triomphe transactions have experienced arrears below the Fitch Dinkum 30+ day arrears index of 1.46%. RESIMAC 2010-2 experienced the highest arrears at 1.07%, while RESIMAC 2012-1 had the lowest arrears at 0.28% of their respective outstanding collateral balance. RESIMAC 2010-1 has a high concentration of low doc assets (67.9% of the pool) and its arrears levels remain below the 30+ day conforming low-doc Dinkum arrears index. RESIMAC Bastille 2012-1NC experienced 30+ days arrears of 2.11%, below the Fitch's Non-conforming Index of 11.99%. RESIMAC 2010-1 had the maximum cumulative loss claimed against the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) at 0.13% of the original mortgage balance. All underlying conforming loans of the RESIMAC transactions carry LMI cover, and the policies are provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable Outlook) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited. As of 28 February 2013, all losses not covered by the mortgage insurers have been covered by excess spread. Rating Sensitivities The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present given the satisfactory performance of the pools, as well as adequate excess spread and subordination. Individual representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms reports are available for all structured finance transactions initially rated on or after 26 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. RESIMAC 2008-1: AUD160.6m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0007290) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD12.0m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0007308) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD13.4m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0007316) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC 2009-1: AUD200.1m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0008280) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD11.6m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0008298) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD8.9m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0008306) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD6.9m Class B2 (ISIN AU3FN008314) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC 2009-2: AUD108.3m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009387) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD11.9m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009395) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD4.6m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0009403) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC 2010-1: AUD91.0m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010658) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD12.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010666) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD3.2m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0010674) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC 2010-2 AUD78.0 m Class A1 (AU3FN0012134) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD148m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0012159) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD26.6m Class AB (AU3FN0012167) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC 2011-1 AUD245.0m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0013140) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD25.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0013157) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC 2012-1 USD250.0m Class A1-A (USQ80655AA33) affirmed at 'F1+sf'; AUD0.0m Class A1-R affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD160.0m Class A2 (AU3FN0015772) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD25.0m Class AB (AU3FN0015780) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable RESIMAC Bastille 2012-1NC AUD186.7m Class A1 (AU3FN0017117) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD34.8m Class A2 (AU3FN0017125) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Contacts:

The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Resimac Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 6 June 2012; "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS" dated 7 September 2012; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3 August 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 3 August 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum", dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related research: "Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions" dated 17 April 2012