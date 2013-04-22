(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 22 classes
of seven
conforming RMBS transactions issued by Perpetual Trustee Company
Limited in its
capacity as trustee of the RESIMAC Triomphe Trusts. The agency
has also affirmed
2 classes of one non-conforming transaction issued by Perpetual
Trustee Company
Limited in its capacity as trustee of RESIMAC Bastille Trust
Series 2012-1NC.
The RESIMAC Triomphe transactions are backed by pools of
Australian conforming
residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC Limited, while
RESIMAC Bastille
Trust Series 2012-1NC is backed by a pool of Australian
conforming and
non-conforming residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC
Limited, accredited
mortgage aggregators and third-party brokers.
The transactions are RESIMAC Premier Series 2008-1 (RESIMAC
2008-1), RESIMAC
Premier Series 2009-1 (RESIMAC 2009-1), RESIMAC Premier Series
2009-2 (RESIMAC
2009-2), RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1 (RESIMAC 2010-1), RESIMAC
Premier Series
2010-2 (RESIMAC 2010-2), RESIMAC Premier Series 2011-1 (RESIMAC
2011-1), RESIMAC
Premier Series 2012-1 (RESIMAC 2012-1) and RESIMAC Bastille
Trust Series
2012-1NC (RESIMAC Bastille 2012-1NC). The rating actions are
listed at the end
of this commentary.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement
supports the notes at their current ratings, and that the credit
quality and
performance of the underlying loans have remained within the
agency's
expectations. Arrears and losses have consistently been low and
excess spread
has remained stable. The ratings also reflect RESIMAC Limited's
mortgage
underwriting and servicing capabilities.
As at 28 February 2013, the seven RESIMAC Triomphe transactions
have experienced
arrears below the Fitch Dinkum 30+ day arrears index of 1.46%.
RESIMAC 2010-2
experienced the highest arrears at 1.07%, while RESIMAC 2012-1
had the lowest
arrears at 0.28% of their respective outstanding collateral
balance. RESIMAC
2010-1 has a high concentration of low doc assets (67.9% of the
pool) and its
arrears levels remain below the 30+ day conforming low-doc
Dinkum arrears index.
RESIMAC Bastille 2012-1NC experienced 30+ days arrears of 2.11%,
below the
Fitch's Non-conforming Index of 11.99%.
RESIMAC 2010-1 had the maximum cumulative loss claimed against
the lenders'
mortgage insurance (LMI) at 0.13% of the original mortgage
balance. All
underlying conforming loans of the RESIMAC transactions carry
LMI cover, and the
policies are provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited
(AA-/Stable
Outlook) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited.
As of 28
February 2013, all losses not covered by the mortgage insurers
have been covered
by excess spread.
Rating Sensitivities
The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present
given the
satisfactory performance of the pools, as well as adequate
excess spread and
subordination.
Individual representations, warranties, and enforcement
mechanisms reports are
available for all structured finance transactions initially
rated on or after 26
September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.
RESIMAC 2008-1:
AUD160.6m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0007290) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD12.0m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0007308) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD13.4m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0007316) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
RESIMAC 2009-1:
AUD200.1m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0008280) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD11.6m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0008298) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD8.9m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0008306) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD6.9m Class B2 (ISIN AU3FN008314) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
RESIMAC 2009-2:
AUD108.3m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009387) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD11.9m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009395) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD4.6m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0009403) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
RESIMAC 2010-1:
AUD91.0m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010658) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD12.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010666) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD3.2m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0010674) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
RESIMAC 2010-2
AUD78.0 m Class A1 (AU3FN0012134) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD148m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0012159) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD26.6m Class AB (AU3FN0012167) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
RESIMAC 2011-1
AUD245.0m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0013140) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD25.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0013157) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
RESIMAC 2012-1
USD250.0m Class A1-A (USQ80655AA33) affirmed at 'F1+sf';
AUD0.0m Class A1-R affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD160.0m Class A2 (AU3FN0015772) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD25.0m Class AB (AU3FN0015780) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
RESIMAC Bastille 2012-1NC
AUD186.7m Class A1 (AU3FN0017117) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD34.8m Class A2 (AU3FN0017125) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Contacts:
Lead surveillance analyst
Hai Duong Le
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from Resimac Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated notes is
public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 6 June
2012; "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 7
September 2012; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3
August 2012, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 3
August 2012;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions",
dated 30 May 2012
and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative
Addendum", dated 30 May 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related research:
"Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured
Finance Transactions" dated 17 April 2012
